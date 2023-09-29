Apple Card's Savings account by Goldman Sachs sees over $10 … – Apple

Text of this article

August 2, 2023

UPDATE

Apple Card’s Savings account by Goldman Sachs reaches over $10 billion in deposits

Today, Apple announced that Apple Card’s high-yield Savings account offered by Goldman Sachs has reached over $10 billion in deposits from users since launching in April.1 Savings enables Apple Card users to grow their Daily Cash rewards with a Savings account from Goldman Sachs, which offers a high-yield APY of 4.15 percent.2

“With each of the financial products we’ve introduced, we’ve sought to reinvent the category with our users’ financial health in mind. That was our goal with the launch of Apple Card four years ago, and it remained our guiding principle with the launch of Savings,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “With no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements, Savings provides an easy way for users to save money every day, and we’re thrilled to see the excellent reception from customers both new and existing.”

Since the launch of Savings, 97 percent of Savings customers have chosen to have their Daily Cash automatically deposited into their account, enabling users to easily establish and continue cultivating healthy savings habits. There is no limit on how much Daily Cash users can earn, and to build on their savings even further, users can deposit additional funds into their Savings account through a linked bank account, or from their Apple Cash balance.3

The Savings account from Goldman Sachs builds on the financial health benefits that the award-winning Apple Card already offers. Built into Wallet on iPhone, Apple Card has transformed the credit card experience by simplifying the application process, eliminating all fees,4 encouraging users to pay less interest, providing the privacy and security users expect from Apple, and offering Daily Cash on every purchase.

“We are very pleased with the success of the Savings account as we continue to deliver seamless, valuable products to Apple Card customers, with a shared focus on creating a best-in-class customer experience that helps consumers lead healthier financial lives,” said Liz Martin, Goldman Sachs’s head of Enterprise Partnerships.

Users can easily set up and manage their Savings account directly from Apple Card in Wallet. To get started, after accessing Apple Card from the Wallet app, users can tap More, select Daily Cash, tap Set Up Savings, and follow the onscreen instructions.

Once set up, users will also have access to an easy-to-use Savings dashboard in Wallet where they can conveniently track their account balance and interest earned over time. Additionally, they can withdraw funds through the Savings dashboard by transferring them to a linked bank account or to their Apple Cash account.5

Press Contacts

Kimberly Mai

Apple

k_mai@apple.com

Alyssa Hayes

Apple

ag_hayes@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

Images in this article

Kimberly Mai

Apple

k_mai@apple.com

Alyssa Hayes

Apple

ag_hayes@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

The latest news and updates, direct from Apple.

Read more

source