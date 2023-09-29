Does the iPhone 15 come with a charger in the box? – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

At its big September 2023 event, Apple announced its latest series of iPhones. As with previous releases, the series consists of four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These phones cost anywhere from $799 for the base iPhone 15 — all the way up to $1,599 for the 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Given the high prices of the iPhone 15 range, it’s understandable to expect that each comes with all the necessary accessories, including a charger. However, that might not be the case. In this article, we’ll discuss what exactly comes with the iPhone 15 range and whether you’ll need to purchase a charger separately or if you can use an older one.

The short answer is no; none of the iPhone 15 models ship with a charger. This is nothing new, however. Starting with the iPhone 12 lineup in 2020, Apple hasn’t shipped chargers or headphones in the box.

More recent iPhone models have shipped with USB-C-to-Lightning cables in the box but no charger. However, that isn’t the case this time around, with good reason. The iPhone 15 series is the first to include a USB-C port, not Lightning. Because of this, every iPhone 15 ships with a USB-C cable — but nothing else.

It’s hard to believe that every iPhone once had a charging brick. When Apple announced the change when introducing the iPhone 12 series, it said not offering a power adapter meant reduced packaging. At the time, Apple said it could fit 70% more devices on a shipping pallet, which would help reduce transportation costs and lower the company’s carbon footprint.

Apple faced some criticism for excluding chargers from iPhone boxes. Some people argued that it was primarily a business move to increase profits. By not including chargers, some argued, Apple encouraged users to purchase its MagSafe option or buy a charger separately, which added to the overall cost of the iPhone.

Regardless of the reason, the charger you’ve been using with your current iPhone will probably still work with the iPhone 15 series. However, it might be wise to update to take full advantage of the iPhone 15 ’s fast charging capabilities. It’s easy to fast charge your iPhone as long as you have the right equipment!

However, switching to USB-C could still cause a few headaches, starting with the price of new power bricks.

Charging bricks can be pricey, but options are available at different prices. Typically, you can expect to spend anywhere from $15 to $60 on a single charger, depending on the brand and features it offers. Two of the best USB-C chargers come directly from Apple.

The Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is not only convenient but it’s also designed to be portable. Its compact size makes it easy to take wherever you go, whether traveling for business or pleasure. This adapter is the perfect solution for anyone needing to charge multiple devices simultaneously. With its two USB-C ports, you can easily charge two of your Apple devices all with one single adapter.

If you’re looking for an affordable yet reliable option to charge your USB-C-enabled device, the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter is worth considering. Not only is it budget-friendly, but it is also compatible with a wide range of devices. This power adapter can handle everything, whether you have an iPhone, iPad, or any other USB-C device. Plus, with its compact design, it’s easy to carry around with you wherever you go.

We have some recommendations to help you choose the best charger, and we’ll keep updating the list with new releases.

