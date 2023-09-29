Valorant update 6.04 patch notes: Gekko, performance updates & … – Dexerto

News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games
Valorant patch 6.04 has arrived with a brand new Act update featuring the new Agent, Gekko. There are also a few other updates and fixes in the patch for Riot’s tactical shooter and here’s everything you need to know.
Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 is now live on the servers with the release of update 6.04 and there are plenty of new additions for you to enjoy. On top of the obvious Battle Pass and the usual changes that come with every new Act, Riot has also released a brand new Initiator, Gekko.
You should also note that none of the other Agents were affected by this update. However, there are quite a few other changes that will affect your in-game experience. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the changes and new additions with update 6.04 in the game.
Gekko is undoubtedly the biggest attraction of update 6.04 in Valorant. He is the sixth Initiator in the game and is also the third Agent to hail from the United States. Don’t forget to check out our hub for Gekko to find out everything about Valorant’s latest Agent.
Given that no other Agent was impacted by this update, the patch focuses entirely on in-game performance and bug fixes. The changes in update 6.04 primarily focus on reducing input latency by updating thread synchronization.
Here are the full patch notes for update 6.04 according to the official release from Riot Games.
Gekko goes live!
So, there you have it — that’s everything included in Valorant update 6.04 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:
