Exclusive! Shishir Sharma roped in for Amazon Prime Video's web … – Tellychakkar

MUMBAI:Many TV and Bollywood actors are making a mark on OTT with web films and web series.

We have exclusively learned that veteran actor Shishir Sharma has been roped in for an Amazon Prime Video web series.

We have exclusively learned that veteran actor Shishir Sharma has been roped in for an Amazon Prime Video web series. The details about the actor’s character are kept under wraps but reportedly the show will be a family drama.



Amazon Prime Video has been creating some really good content and it will be interesting to see a veteran actor like Shishir Sharma in a web series.

Shishir Sharma has been a part of many TV shows like Swabhimaan, Aashirwad, Lipstick, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Shastri Sisters, and others. He has also been a part of many movies like Om Jai Jagadish, Fanaa, Sarkar Raj, Kurbaan, Mary Kom, Talvar, Dangal, Raazi, and more.

Apart from TV shows and movies, Shishir Sharma has also been a part of web series like Made in Heaven, City of Dreams, Bard of Blood, and more.

