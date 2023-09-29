Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 9 – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The majority of the coins need more time to get power to keep the rise, according to the CoinMarketCap data.



Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 2.40%.



On the hourly time frame, the price of Cardano (ADA) has reached the local resistance at $0.3891. However, the rate has not fixed above it yet. If the buyers can keep their pressure and the candle closes with no wicks, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by an impulse to the $0.3950 zone.



On the daily chart, the price is locating in the middle of the channel, which means one should not expect any sharp moves soon. Likewise, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the area of $0.38-$0.40 until mid-February.



The weekly time frame tells us almost the same things: Cardano (ADA) is not ready yet for any midterm moves, and the falling volume confirms that.

If buyers want to restore the lost initiative, they need to get the rate back to the important zone of $0.40.

ADA is trading at $0.3871 at press time.

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.

Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

