Microsoft 365 makeover: Office docs are getting a new default look – PCWorld

Microsoft Office, which was renamed Microsoft 365 a while ago, is about to undergo drastic visual changes. Microsoft is giving its Office suite a new standard theme across all individual applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. Everything from fonts to colors to even line weights are getting new default settings.

The changes are intended to make documents created with Microsoft 365 look more modern and accessible, Microsoft says. Here’s brief overview of what Office users will need to adjust to once the new Microsoft 365 default theme goes live at some point in the future.

Further reading: How to get Microsoft Office 365 for cheap

The first, most obvious change that every Microsoft 365 user will see immediately: Office will soon be using a new default font.

HCD

Since 2013, Calibri has been the default font for Office apps. But Microsoft users with five alternatives to choose from for a new default:

Bierstadt won the race and will now become the new standard font for Microsoft 365, albeit under the name Aptos. Aptos supports a variety of font styles (such as normal, italic, bold, etc.) and variants such as narrow, serif, and monochrome.

Microsoft

As usual, you can of course use any other font available in Microsoft Office.

Microsoft also researched popular color palettes and design trends and then created a set of standard colors that should work well in all Office applications. The motivation behind the change is making your documents feel more accessible. The new colors are suitable for content such as charts, lists, and shapes.

Microsoft

Microsoft wants to make the default style for Word documents and Outlook emails easier to read and more professional looking. This change should make it easier for users to navigate through documents.

Microsoft

Microsoft has also increased the line widths, so the lines will be thicker. This should lead to better consistency between shapes and lines. Microsoft has also improved the contrast.

Microsoft

With the introduction of the new theme, all new documents, presentations, worksheets, and emails you create in Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook will automatically have the new theme applied. You won’t need to take any special action to see it.

Your existing documents will not be changed to the new theme, however. They will continue to use the original design that was applied when they were created. You can continue to use the previous Office theme if you want, but you’ll need to manually change to “Office Theme 2013 – 2022.”

Currently, only Microsoft 365 Insider Testers can try out the new theme. These are the requirements:

An iOS version isn’t available yet.

Microsoft is not yet disclosing when all Microsoft 365 users will be swapped over to the new default theme. Until then, Calibri will remain the standard font in Office.

Editor’s note: This article was translated from German to English, and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.

Hans-Christian Dirscherl schreibt seit über 20 Jahren zu fast allen IT-Themen. Sein Fokus liegt auf der Koordination und Produktion von Nachrichten mit hohem Nutzwert sowie auf ausführlichen Tests und Ratgebern für die Bereiche Smart Home, Smart Garden und Automotive.

