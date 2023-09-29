Microsoft Bing & ChatGPT: 5 Possible Features At Launch – Search Engine Journal

Our second annual Agency SEO report provides a comprehensive exploration of the disruptive forces shaping the industry, specifically for agencies, and the opportunities that come with them.

Microsoft Bing powered by ChatGPT may offer more personalized results and features, with a chatbox replacing the search bar, summarized responses, and conversational search.

Microsoft is rumored to launch a new version of its Bing search engine powered by ChatGPT. A preview reveals five features it could launch with.

With the conversational approach and AI-powered results delivered by ChatGPT, the new Bing has the potential to offer more personalized and accurate results.

This means that marketers will need to adapt their search engine optimization strategies to take advantage of this new way of searching.

An early test version of Microsoft Bing’s ChatGPT-powered search engine was allegedly uncovered by an individual named Owen Yin.

Yin’s findings offer a glimpse into what the future of search engines might look like.

Here are five key takeaways from Yin’s report, which he published on Medium.

Yin says he was able to get a sneak peek at the new Bing before access was shut off.

You still get your traditional search results but there’s a new tab to start a chat pic.twitter.com/ugeYMCNG1c

— Owen Yin (@Owen_Yin) February 3, 2023

Here are five key differences he noticed between ChatGPT-powered Bing and regular Bing:

Don’t worry, as the search results page isn’t going away entirely. Yin notes that you can still toggle between search and chat from the toolbar.

Marketers who stay informed and understand the benefits and limitations of the new Bing will be better equipped to optimize their content and reach their target audience.

By considering the new Bing’s conversational approach in your SEO strategies, you can stay ahead of the competition and drive more traffic and conversions.

For example, using long-tail keywords, natural language queries, and conversational tone will likely become increasingly important to rank well in Bing’s new set of search results.

Keep in mind Microsoft hasn’t officially confirmed any information about a new version of Bing powered by ChatGPT. When asked for comment, a representative said the company doesn’t comment on rumors or speculation.

Featured Image: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer

source