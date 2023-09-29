iPhone 11 price cut on Flipkart; Get it for just 19999, down from 43900 – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

If you are looking for a smartphone with excellent performance at a reasonable price, the iPhone 11 might be one of the top choices available in the market. This is because as new iPhones hit the market, the iPhone 11 keeps on getting a new low price. You will be surprised to know that back in 2019, Apple had launched iPhone 11 with a starting price of Rs. 64900. Now, you can buy the iPhone 11 for under Rs. 20000. All thanks to the ongoing Flipkart deal which makes it super affordable. With the help of price cut, bank offers, and exchange deals, this low price is easily obtainable. Here’s how to get this iPhone 11 price cut deal.

The original iPhone 11 price is Rs. 43900 for a 64GB storage variant. But with the Flipkart deal, the iPhone 11 has seen a price cut of a flat Rs. 2901. That means you can get it at Rs. 40999 without worrying about any card offers and exchange deals.

To sweeten the deal and make it more affordable, a range of card offers and cashback deals are available. By using an Axis Bank credit card, an HSBC credit card, an Induslnd bank credit card, or a OneCard credit card to make the payment, you can get a discount of Rs. 1000. Additionally, Flipkart has introduced an exchange deal that offers up to Rs. 20000 when trading in an old smartphone. However, it is important to verify if your phone is eligible for trade-in and the amount of discount you can get through the exchange deal.

While meeting all conditions of exchange deals and card offers, you will be able to grab the iPhone 11 at just Rs. 19999. Know what it has to offer.

The iPhone 11 is compatible with the latest iOS 16 version, which means you will be able to get all the necessary and latest upgrades inside as well as experience the Apple ecosystem in an affordable manner. Also, It packs 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12 MP Wide Cameras along with a 12 MP front camera and an A13 Bionic Chip Processor. However, you should note that it doesn’t come with 5G services. Hence, if you are looking for a 5G-enabled smartphone, then you should check for its alternatives.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71676779922329

source