PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK update link, file size, features, and more – Sportskeeda

PUBG Mobile Lite is popular among users since it allows for gameplay on low-end devices. And unlike its better counterpart, the game is only available for Android devices. The game’s most recent update, version 0.22.0, was released in September 2021.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite’s latest version is not a difficult task as players can open the Google Play Store to get the game. Alternatively, the option to utilize the APK is always available as the game’s developers officially provide the latest APK file on the website for players.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Thus, users in the country should avoid downloading or playing the game on their Android devices.

As stated earlier, players need not wonder about getting an APK file since it is already available on the website.

Step 1: First, gamers must visit PUBG Mobile Lite‘s official website. Here is the link for the same:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: Once they have accessed the webpage, they should click on the APK download option to start downloading it.

Note: The APK file size for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update is 714 MB. Players may require additional resources within the game. Thus, they should ensure the availability of enough storage space before downloading the game.

Step 3: After the download is complete, players must allow the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option and install the application on their Android device.

Step 4: Finally, users can open the game’s app and sign in to their account to enjoy playing the toned-down variant of PUBG Mobile.

It is essential to note that if a notification appears during the installation indicating that an issue occurred parsing the package, the best workaround is to redownload the APK file and then try installing it again.

The latest update of the game did not bring many new features except loads of cosmetics for the players to acquire. The primary focus was on the range of upgradable gun skins which have special kill effects, different forms, elimination broadcast, and more features. Users can watch the preview of the skins in the video above.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source