Best New Movies of 2023 Ranked – Rotten Tomatoes

Deidre Richardson
(Photo by Everett Collection)
Welcome to the best new movies of 2023, where you can discover the latest films championed by the critics community! Every movie on the list is Certified Fresh, meaning they held on to a Tomatometer score of at least 75% after a minimum number of critics review — 40 for limited or streaming releases, 80 for wide theatrical releases, with five of those reviews coming from Top Critics.
The year started off strong with successive surprise genre hits in January, like M3GAN (from Blumhouse), Plane (starring Gerard Butler), Missing, and Infinity Pool (see the best horror movies of 2023). Notably, no wide release in February went Certified Fresh, plus we saw misfires from the normally reliable Steven Soderbergh (Magic Mike’s Last Dance) and Marvel Studios (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). By contrast, almost every week in March saw a new major release hit the Certified Fresh mark, including John Wick: Chapter 4 (starring Keanu Reeves), Creed III, and Scream VI.
April was showered with inside-baseball basketball drama Air, anime fantasy Suzume, the return of Evil Dead with Rise, YA adaptation Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Kelly Richardt’s Showing Up, and The Covenant, Guy Ritchie‘s best-reviewed movie ever. In May, summer season kicked off with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and while other blockbusters didn’t get as much critical fanfare (Fast X, The Little Mermaid), smaller releases like BlackBerry, You Hurt My Feelings, and The Wrath of Becky did.
June took us Across the Spider-Verse, over Asteroid City (with a stopover in Element City), and into Past Lives. In July, Joy Ride and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One were a preamble to the dual juggernaut of billion-dollar Barbie and Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer. A24 also saw renewed horror success with Talk to Me, and then we got a new entry for the best Asian-American movies list with Shortcomings.
The First Slam Dunk (2022)
100%

Adjusted Score: 101314%
Critics Consensus: A heart-pumping, breathtaking, wonderfully crafted manga adaptation, The First Slam Dunk shoots and scores.
Synopsis: Shohoku’s “speedster” and point guard, Ryota Miyagi, always plays with brains and lightning speed, running circles around his opponents while… [More]
Starring: Syugo Nakamura, Jun Kasama, Shinichiro Kamio, Subaru Kimura
Directed By: Takehiko Inoue

#2

Adjusted Score: 111701%
Critics Consensus: Effervescent and refreshingly frank about the travails of puberty, this long-awaited adaptation does full justice to Judy Blume’s seminal novel.
Synopsis: For over fifty years, Judy Blume’s classic and groundbreaking novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. has impacted generations… [More]
Starring: Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Elle Graham, Benny Safdie
Directed By: Kelly Fremon Craig

Past Lives (2023)
98%

#3

Adjusted Score: 113073%
Critics Consensus: A remarkable debut for writer-director Celine Song, Past Lives uses the bonds between its sensitively sketched central characters to support trenchant observations on the human condition.
Synopsis: Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two… [More]
Starring: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro, Seung-ah Moon
Directed By: Celine Song

BlackBerry (2023)
98%

#4

Adjusted Score: 108736%
Critics Consensus: With intelligence as sharp as its humor, BlackBerry takes a terrifically entertaining look at the rise and fall of a generation-defining gadget.
Synopsis: ‘BlackBerry’ tells the story of Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, the two men that charted the course of the spectacular… [More]
Starring: Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Matt Johnson, Rich Sommer
Directed By: Matt Johnson

Rye Lane (2023)
98%

#5

Adjusted Score: 105432%
Critics Consensus: Good news, rom-com fans: Anyone looking for a smart, funny, and heartwarming new addition to the canon can find it waiting on Rye Lane.
Synopsis: Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson), two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, connect over the course of an… [More]
Starring: David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah, Charlie Knight, Simon Manyonda
Directed By: Raine Allen Miller

Joyland (2022)
98%

#6

Adjusted Score: 101852%
Critics Consensus: With stunning honesty that’s achingly bittersweet, Joyland tackles gender and sexual fluidity in a repressed patriarchal society with wisps of hopefulness.
Synopsis: The Ranas–a happily patriarchal joint family–yearn for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line. Their youngest… [More]
Starring: Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gilani
Directed By: Saim Sadiq

Full Time (2021)
98%

#7

Adjusted Score: 100385%
Critics Consensus: Led by Laure Calamy’s gripping performance, Full Time serves as a sobering reminder that just staying financially afloat can sometimes feel like a white-knuckle thriller.
Synopsis: Single mother Julie (César award-winning actress Laure Calamy) works a grueling job as a head chambermaid in a five-star Parisian… [More]
Starring: Laure Calamy, Anne Suarez, Geneviève Mnich, Cyril Gueï
Directed By: Eric Gravel

The Beasts (2022)
98%

#8

Adjusted Score: 100333%
Critics Consensus: Rodrigo Sorogoyen throws us into rural Galicia with The Beasts, where tension and unease spread like wildfire in a scorching tale of decayed human nature.
Synopsis: An expatriate French couple (Denis Ménochet and Marina Foïs) operate an organic farm in the Spanish countryside. However, their earnest… [More]
Starring: Denis Ménochet, Marina Foïs, Luis Zahera, Diego Anido
Directed By: Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Anatomy of a Fall (2023)
98%

#9

Adjusted Score: 100797%
Critics Consensus: A smart, solidly crafted procedural that’s anchored in family drama, Anatomy of a Fall finds star Sandra Hüller and director/co-writer Justine Triet operating at peak power.
Synopsis: For the past year, Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a… [More]
Starring: Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado-Graner, Jehnny Beth
Directed By: Justine Triet

Aloners (2021)
98%

#10

Adjusted Score: 99389%
Critics Consensus: A meditation on isolation, Aloners poignantly explores grief, or the avoidance of it, and the technological walls we build around us.
Synopsis: Jina (Gong Seung-yeon) is the top employee at a call center, but despite talking to customers all day, she has… [More]
Starring: Gong Seung-yeon, Jung Da-eun, Seo Hyeon-woo, Park Jeong-hak
Directed By: Hong Sung-eun

The Innocent (2022)
98%

#11

Adjusted Score: 99374%
Critics Consensus: Giving heavy material an appealingly light touch, The Innocent is fast-paced fun that’s anchored in palpably honest emotion.
Synopsis: Lyon, present day. When widowed marine biologist Abel (Garrel) learns that his impulsive mum Sylvie (Anouk Grinberg) is once again… [More]
Starring: Louis Garrel, Roschdy Zem, Anouk Grinberg, Noémie Merlant
Directed By: Louis Garrel

Return to Seoul (2022)
97%

#12

Adjusted Score: 103225%
Critics Consensus: Sensitively attuned to its protagonist’s quest, Return to Seoul uses one woman’s story to explore universal truths about the human condition.
Synopsis: On an impulse to reconnect with her origins, Freddie, 25, returns to South Korea for the first time, where she… [More]
Starring: Oh Kwang-rok, Kim Sun-young, Yoann Zimmer, Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Directed By: Davy Chou

A Thousand and One (2023)
97%

#13

Adjusted Score: 103641%
Critics Consensus: A tribute to parental devotion and a testament to Teyana Taylor’s talent, A Thousand and One presents a heart-wrenching portrait of perseverance in the face of systemic inequity.
Synopsis: A THOUSAND AND ONE follows unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Teyana Taylor), who kidnaps six-year-old Terry from the foster care system…. [More]
Starring: Teyana Taylor, Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Aven Courtney, Josiah Cross
Directed By: A.V. Rockwell

#14

Adjusted Score: 101423%
Critics Consensus: A bone-chilling body horror, Huesera offers genre fans a twisted take on What to Expect When You’re Expecting.
Synopsis: Valeria’s joy at becoming a first-time mother is quickly taken away when she’s cursed by a sinister entity. As danger… [More]
Starring: Natalia Solián, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Batalla, Mercedes Hernández
Directed By: Michelle Garza Cervera

Fremont (2023)
97%

#15

Adjusted Score: 100537%
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by the empathetic efforts of a talented cast and further distinguished by striking black-and-white cinematography, Fremont takes a thoughtful — and wryly funny — look at the immigrant experience.
Synopsis: Donya works for a Chinese fortune cookie factory in San Francisco. Formerly a translator for the U.S. military in Afghanistan,… [More]
Starring: Anaita Wali Zada, Gregg Turkington, Jeremy Allen White, Hilda Schmelling
Directed By: Babak Jalali

#16

Adjusted Score: 119833%
Critics Consensus: Just as visually dazzling and action-packed as its predecessor, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse thrills from start to cliffhanger conclusion.
Synopsis: Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time,… [More]
Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson
Directed By: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

#17

Adjusted Score: 110677%
Critics Consensus: With its unique visual style and a story that captures the essence of the franchise’s appeal, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is an animated treat for the whole family.
Synopsis: After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New… [More]
Starring: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon
Directed By: Jeff Rowe

Suzume (2022)
96%

#18

Adjusted Score: 102112%
Critics Consensus: Suzume sees director Makoto Shinkai falling just a bit short of the bar set by previous outings — but when the results are this visually thrilling and emotionally impactful, it’s hard to find much fault.
Synopsis: 17-year-old Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I’m… [More]
Starring: Nanoka Hara, Hokuto Matsumura, Eri Fukatsu, Hakuo Matsumoto II
Directed By: Makoto Shinkai

R.M.N. (2022)
96%

#19

Adjusted Score: 99289%
Critics Consensus: R.M.N.‘s spare, elegant approach lends a deceptively cool surface to its caustic take on cultural divisions.
Synopsis: Award-winning director Cristian Mungiu’s (4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days) gripping portrait of ethnic and economic resentments tearing at the… [More]
Starring: Marin Grigore, Judith State, Monica Bîrlădeanu, Orsolya Moldován
Directed By: Cristian Mungiu

The Blue Caftan (2022)
96%

#20

Adjusted Score: 97992%
Critics Consensus: A love story shaped by some surprising contours, The Blue Caftan surveys the hidden heart with compassion and grace.
Synopsis: Halim and Mina run a traditional caftan store in one of Morocco’s oldest medinas. In order to keep up with… [More]
Starring: Lubna Azabal, Saleh Bakri, Ayoub Messioui
Directed By: Maryam Touzani

Earth Mama (2023)
96%

#21

Adjusted Score: 98219%
Critics Consensus: Heavy yet hopeful, Earth Mama is a moving look at single motherhood on the margins that features outstanding work from writer-director Savanah Leaf and star Tia Nomore.
Synopsis: With two children in foster care, Gia, a pregnant single mother pitted against the system, fights to reclaim her family…. [More]
Starring: Tia Nomore, Erika Alexander, Doechii, Sharon Duncan-Brewster
Directed By: Savanah Leaf

Talk to Me (2023)
95%

#22

Adjusted Score: 109760%
Critics Consensus: With a gripping story and impressive practical effects, Talk to Me spins a terrifically creepy 21st-century horror yarn built on classic foundations.
Synopsis: When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new… [More]
Starring: Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Otis Dhanji, Alexandra Jensen
Directed By: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou

Blue Jean (2022)
95%

#23

Adjusted Score: 99983%
Critics Consensus: Bridging times past with issues that are still current, Blue Jean resonates intellectually and emotionally thanks to thoughtful direction and authentic performances.
Synopsis: England, 1988 — Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government is about to pass a law stigmatizing gays and lesbians, forcing Jean, a… [More]
Starring: Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes, Lydia Page, Stacy Abalogun
Directed By: Georgia Oakley

birth/rebirth (2023)
95%

#24

Adjusted Score: 99573%
Critics Consensus: Firmly rooted in classic horror, Birth/Rebirth uses a familiar framework to tease at fundamental fears from a chillingly relatable angle.
Synopsis: Rose (Marin Ireland) is a pathologist who prefers working with corpses over social interaction. She also has an obsession –… [More]
Starring: Judy Reyes, Marin Ireland, A.J. Lister, Breeda Wool
Directed By: Laura Moss

Attachment (2022)
95%

#25

Adjusted Score: 97276%
Critics Consensus: A possession thriller that knows the devil’s in the details, Attachment scares some fresh angles out of a well-worn horror subgenre.
Synopsis: ATTACHMENT is a horror romance about Maja, a has-been actress in Denmark, who falls in love with Leah, a young,… [More]
Starring: Sofie Gråbøl, Josephine Park, Ellie Kendrick, David Dencik
Directed By: Gabriel Bier Gislason

Amanda (2022)
95%

#26

Adjusted Score: 96484%
Critics Consensus: A is for Amanda, an amusingly absurd coming-of-age comedy that offers poignant observations and positions director Carolina Cavalli as a talent to watch.
Synopsis: Born into an upper-class family with a doting mother who foots the bill for her indolent lifestyle, 24-year-old combative Amanda… [More]
Starring: Benedetta Porcaroli, Galatéa Bellugi, Michele Bravi, Monica Nappo
Directed By: Carolina Cavalli

#27

Adjusted Score: 117438%
Critics Consensus: John Wick: Chapter 4 piles on more of everything — and suggests that when it comes to a well-dressed Keanu Reeves dispatching his enemies in lethally balletic style, there can never be too much.
Synopsis: John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick… [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne
Directed By: Chad Stahelski

#28

Adjusted Score: 106833%
Critics Consensus: Smart, funny, and above all entertaining, You Hurt My Feelings finds writer-director Nicole Holofcener as sharply perceptive as ever.
Synopsis: From acclaimed filmmaker Nicole Holofcener comes a sharply observed comedy about a novelist whose long standing marriage is suddenly upended… [More]
Starring: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed
Directed By: Nicole Holofcener

Sisu (2022)
94%

#29

Adjusted Score: 102991%
Critics Consensus: Narratively lean as it is deliriously gory, Sisu is an inspired pastiche that gives bloody satisfaction to action aficionados.
Synopsis: During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat… [More]
Starring: Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, Mimosa Willamo
Directed By: Jalmari Helander

Passages (2023)
94%

#30

Adjusted Score: 103803%
Critics Consensus: Elevated by a remarkable Franz Rogowski performance, Passages adds another smart, deeply humanistic film to director/co-writer Ira Sachs’ estimable filmography.
Synopsis: Celebrated filmmaker Ira Sachs (Love is Strange) makes a breathtaking return with PASSAGES, a fresh, honest and brutally funny take… [More]
Starring: Franz Rogowski, Ben Whishaw, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Erwan Kepoa Falé
Directed By: Ira Sachs

#31

Adjusted Score: 101919%
Critics Consensus: An explosive adaptation of Andreas Malm’s treatise, How to Blow Up a Pipeline delivers a high-stakes eco-thriller ignited by riveting and complex antiheroes.
Synopsis: A crew of young environmental activists execute a daring mission to sabotage an oil pipeline, in Daniel Goldhaber’s taut and… [More]
Starring: Ariela Barer, Kristine Froseth, Lukas Gage, Forrest Goodluck
Directed By: Daniel Goldhaber

Saint Omer (2022)
94%

#32

Adjusted Score: 100677%
Critics Consensus: A gut-punching contemplation of a woman’s immigrant experience, Saint Omer puts a mother on the stand and the audience in the jury box to find humanity in the inhumane.
Synopsis: Saint-Omer court of law. Young novelist Rama attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her… [More]
Starring: Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda, Valérie Dréville, Aurélia Petit
Directed By: Alice Diop

They Cloned Tyrone (2023)
94%

#33

Adjusted Score: 101300%
Critics Consensus: They Cloned Tyrone is provocative, clever sci-fi with an exceptional cast.
Synopsis: A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of… [More]
Starring: John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, Kiefer Sutherland
Directed By: Juel Taylor

Nimona (2023)
94%

#34

Adjusted Score: 98834%
Critics Consensus: Tapping a rich emotional vein with its splendid animation and thoughtful allegory, Nimona is a deeply lovable animated adventure.
Synopsis: When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn’t commit,… [More]
Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Jordan Gubian
Directed By: Nick Bruno, Troy Quane

#35

Adjusted Score: 97630%
Critics Consensus: Quentin Dupieux still isn’t for everyone — but if you’re on his loopy wavelength, Smoking Causes Coughing causes laughter.
Synopsis: A wildly inventive new comedy from Quentin Dupieux (MANDIBLES, RUBBER), SMOKING CAUSES COUGHING follows the misadventures of a team of… [More]
Starring: Gilles Lellouche, Vincent Lacoste, Anaïs Demoustier, Jean-Pascal Zadi
Directed By: Quentin Dupieux

#36

Adjusted Score: 96499%
Critics Consensus: A grim, well-crafted thriller, The Night of the 12th takes a finely layered look at the toxic ripple effect of violence.
Synopsis: In nearly every police precinct, detectives are inevitably confronted with a case that goes unsolved. The more heinous the crime,… [More]
Starring: Bastien Bouillon, Bouli Lanners, Anouk Grinberg, Mouna Soualem
Directed By: Dominik Moll

Falcon Lake (2022)
94%

#37

Adjusted Score: 95708%
Critics Consensus: Moody, sensitive, and subtly layered, Falcon Lake captures the intoxicating horror of young love.
Synopsis: A shy teenager on a summer vacation experiences the joy and pain of young adulthood when he forges an unlikely… [More]
Starring: Joseph Engel, Sara Montpetit, Monia Chokri, Arthur Igual
Directed By: Charlotte Le Bon

After Love (2020)
94%

#38

Adjusted Score: 95899%
Critics Consensus: After Love marks an impressively nuanced feature debut for writer-director Aleem Khan — and a brilliant showcase for Joanna Scanlan’s dramatic chops.
Synopsis: Set in the port town of Dover, Mary Hussain suddenly finds herself a widow following the unexpected death of her… [More]
Starring: Joanna Scanlan, Nathalie Richard, Talid Ariss, Nasser Memarzia
Directed By: Aleem Khan

Oppenheimer (2023)
93%

#39

Adjusted Score: 122666%
Critics Consensus: Oppenheimer marks another engrossing achievement from Christopher Nolan that benefits from Murphy’s tour-de-force performance and stunning visuals.
Synopsis: During World War II, Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. appoints physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to work on the top-secret Manhattan… [More]
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon
Directed By: Christopher Nolan

Air (2023)
93%

#40

Adjusted Score: 113738%
Critics Consensus: A fact-based drama that no one will dunk on, Air aims to dramatize events that changed the sports world forever — and hits almost nothing but net.
Synopsis: From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball… [More]
Starring: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis
Directed By: Ben Affleck

M3GAN (2022)
93%

#41

Adjusted Score: 109724%
Critics Consensus: Unapologetically silly and all the more entertaining for it, M3GAN is the rare horror-comedy that delivers chuckles as effortlessly as chills.
Synopsis: M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s… [More]
Starring: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez
Directed By: Gerard Johnstone

Bottoms (2023)
93%

#42

Adjusted Score: 103084%
Critics Consensus: Propulsive and over-the-top, Bottoms is an instant high school comedy classic that feels both current and nostalgic.
Synopsis: BOTTOMS, a refreshingly unique raunchy comedy, focuses on two girls, PJ and Josie, who start a fight club as a… [More]
Starring: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber
Directed By: Emma Seligman

Scrapper (2023)
93%

#43

Adjusted Score: 98521%
Critics Consensus: Like a cold treat on a hot day, Scrapper delivers two scoops of a sweet father-daughter dramedy best consumed when in need of a hug.
Synopsis: This vibrant and inventive father-daughter comedy follows Georgie (Lola Campbell), a resourceful 12-year-old girl who secretly lives alone in her… [More]
Starring: Lola Campbell, Alin Uzun, Harris Dickinson, Ambreen Razia
Directed By: Charlotte Regan

Reality (2023)
93%

#44

Adjusted Score: 98061%
Critics Consensus: Reality‘s narrow scope and gripping fact-based story add up to a riveting showcase for Sydney Sweeney in the title role.
Synopsis: On a Saturday afternoon, in June 2017, Reality Winner, a 25-year-old in cut-off jeans, is confronted at her Georgia home… [More]
Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Josh Hamilton, Marchánt Davis, John Way
Directed By: Tina Satter

Revoir Paris (2022)
93%

#45

Adjusted Score: 95216%
Critics Consensus: Further distinguished by Virginie Efira’s superb performance, Revoir Paris explores trauma’s aftermath with devastating tenderness.
Synopsis: After an idyllic date night full of red wine and a late-night motorcycle ride home, Mia (Virginie Efira) stops at… [More]
Starring: Virginie Efira, Benoît Magimel, Grégoire Colin, Maya Sansa
Directed By: Alice Winocour

Alcarràs (2022)
93%

#46

Adjusted Score: 95161%
Critics Consensus: While it may lack a narrative punch, Alcarràs captures this rural world and its heritage with a gripping sense of nostalgia for things forever gone.
Synopsis: In a small village in Catalonia, the peach farmers of the Solé family spend every summer together picking fruit from… [More]
Starring: Berta Pipó, Jordi Pujol Dolcet, Anna Otin, Xènia Roset
Directed By: Carla Simón

The Starling Girl (2023)
92%

#47

Adjusted Score: 96638%
Critics Consensus: Sensitively and intelligently crafted by writer-director Laurel Parmet, The Starling Girl is a well-told coming-of-age story centering around a young woman’s struggles with her spiritual faith.
Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Jem Starling struggles to define her place within her fundamentalist Christian community in rural Kentucky. Even her greatest joy… [More]
Starring: Eliza Scanlen, Lewis Pullman, Jimmi Simpson, Wrenn Schmidt
Directed By: Laurel Parmet

#48

Adjusted Score: 94858%
Critics Consensus: A coming-of-age comedy that sidesteps simple nostalgia, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah finds fresh humor in adolescent anxiety — and suggests a bright future for star Sunny Sandler.
Synopsis: Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who’ve always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. However, things start to go comically awry… [More]
Starring: Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler
Directed By: Sammi Cohen

Godland (2022)
92%

#49

Adjusted Score: 94725%
Critics Consensus: Necessarily bleak but shot through with moments of humor, the beautifully filmed Godland serves as a gently absorbing meditation on mortality.
Synopsis: In the late 19th century, a young Danish priest travels to a remote part of Iceland to build a church… [More]
Starring: Elliott Crosset Hove, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Vic Carmen Sonne, Jacob Lohmann
Directed By: Hlynur Pálmason

#50

Adjusted Score: 94501%
Critics Consensus: Other People’s Children perceptively explores motherhood outside traditional biological confines and delivers sobering truths with an ample side of levity.
Synopsis: Rachel is 40 years old, with no children. She loves her life: her high school students, her friends, her ex,… [More]
Starring: Virginie Efira, Roschdy Zem, Victor Lefebvre, Chiara Mastroianni
Directed By: Rebecca Zlotowski

Juniper (2021)
92%

#51

Adjusted Score: 93711%
Critics Consensus: Juniper‘s story offers few surprises — and it doesn’t need any, with Charlotte Rampling holding the viewer rapt from start to finish.
Synopsis: Ruth (Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling) is a worldly former war correspondent now bored in retirement with a drinking problem and… [More]
Starring: Charlotte Rampling, Marton Csokas, George Ferrier, Edith Poor
Directed By: Matthew J. Saville

Influencer (2023)
92%

#52

Adjusted Score: 93880%
Critics Consensus: Influencer should get plenty of likes from horror fans hungry for a smart, scary chiller with something to say.
Synopsis: INFLUENCER tells the story of Madison (Emily Tennant, “Riverdale”), a popular social media influencer who is having a lonely and… [More]
Starring: Emily Tennant, Cassandra Naud, Sara Canning, Rory J. Saper
Directed By: Kurtis David Harder

War Pony (2022)
92%

#53

Adjusted Score: 93766%
Critics Consensus: With subtlety and authenticity, War Pony tracks the lives of two young Indigenous men and cements the two women behind the lens, Riley Keough and Gina Gammell, as talents to watch.
Synopsis: At 23, Bill (Jojo Bapteise Whiting) just wants to make something of himself. Whether it’s siphoning gas, delivering goods or… [More]
Starring: Jojo Bapteise Whiting, LaDainian Crazy Thunder, Ashley Shelton, Robert Stover
Directed By: Riley Keough, Gina Gammell

Jethica (2022)
92%

#54

Adjusted Score: 93710%
Critics Consensus: Packing a lot into its brief runtime, Jethica anchors its supernatural thrills with the serious story of a truly terrifying stalker.
Synopsis: Hiding out in New Mexico after a freak accident, Elena runs into Jessica, an old friend from high school. When… [More]
Starring: Callie Hernandez, Ashley Denise Robinson, Andy Faulkner, Will Madden
Directed By: Pete Ohs

#55

Adjusted Score: 110486%
Critics Consensus: An infectiously good-spirited comedy with a solid emotional core, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves offers fun fantasy and adventure even if you don’t know your HP from your OP.
Synopsis: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things… [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Jesse Smith
Directed By: Jonathan M. Goldstein, John Francis Daley

Afire (2023)
91%

#56

Adjusted Score: 97072%
Critics Consensus: A riveting look at complicated relationships, the well-acted Afire finds Christian Petzold working in an arguably lighter but still notably ambitious vein.
Synopsis: While vacationing by the Baltic Sea, writer Leon (Thomas Schubert) and photographer Felix (Langston Uibel) are surprised by the presence… [More]
Starring: Thomas Schubert, Paula Beer, Langston Uibel, Enno Trebs
Directed By: Christian Petzold

Chile ’76 (2022)
91%

#57

Adjusted Score: 93047%
Critics Consensus: Chile ’76 is an intriguing historical noir that radiographs Pinochet’s patronizing and patriarchal society through the eyes of a steely bourgeoise woman who dares to take a stand.
Synopsis: Chile, 1976. Carmen heads off to her beach house to supervise its renovation. Her husband, children and grandchildren come back… [More]
Starring: Aline Küppenheim, Nicolás Sepúlveda, Hugo Medina, Alejandro Goic
Directed By: Manuela Martelli

Aporia (2023)
91%

#58

Adjusted Score: 93023%
Critics Consensus: High-concept sci-fi that never loses touch with the human experience, Aporia is an emotionally impactful blend of powerful performances and imaginative themes.
Synopsis: Since losing her husband Mal (Edi Gathegi) in a drunk-driving incident, Sophie (Judy Greer) has struggled to manage crippling grief,… [More]
Starring: Judy Greer, Edi Gathegi, Peyman Moaadi, Faithe Herman
Directed By: Jared Moshe

The Artifice Girl (2022)
91%

#59

Adjusted Score: 92597%
Critics Consensus: The Artifice Girl blends timely themes and a sci-fi structure to explore thought-provoking questions surrounding the ethics of artificial intelligence.
Synopsis: A team of special agents discovers a revolutionary new computer program to bait and trap online predators. After teaming up… [More]
Starring: Tatum Matthews, David Girard, Sinda Nichols, Franklin Ritch
Directed By: Franklin Ritch

#60

Adjusted Score: 92538%
Critics Consensus: A delightfully unique tribute to the transporting power of cinema, Leonor Will Never Die marks director/co-writer Martika Ramirez Escobar as a talent to watch.
Synopsis: Leonor Reyes was once a major player in the Filipino film industry after creating a string of successful action films,… [More]
Starring: Rocky Salumbides, Sheila Francisco, Bong Cabrera, Anthony Falcon
Directed By: Martika Ramirez Escobar

The Unknown Country (2022)
91%

#61

Adjusted Score: 92427%
Critics Consensus: Lily Gladstone’s outstanding performances powers The Unknown Country through some narrative drift to its ultimately profound destination.
Synopsis: Reeling from a devastating loss, Tana (Lily Gladstone) is pulled back into the world by an unexpected invitation to her… [More]
Starring: Lily Gladstone, Raymond Lee, Ali Lopez-Sohaili, Richard Ray Whitman
Directed By: Morrisa Maltz

Joy Ride (2023)
90%

#62

Adjusted Score: 102701%
Critics Consensus: Joy Ride isn’t afraid to shock with its gross-out gags, but this road trip’s real surprise is how successfully it blends its raunchy humor with real heart.
Synopsis: The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime… [More]
Starring: Stephanie Hsu, David Denman, Ashley Park, Annie Mumolo
Directed By: Adele Lim

Polite Society (2023)
90%

#63

Adjusted Score: 99605%
Critics Consensus: Polite Society throws, kicks, and punches the genre etiquette book out the window to deliver a fun film that blends Bollywood splendor and British wryness.
Synopsis: A merry mash-up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment and bold action, POLITE SOCIETY follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes… [More]
Starring: Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Shobu Kapoor, Ella Bruccoleri
Directed By: Nida Manzoor

Brooklyn 45 (2023)
90%

#64

Adjusted Score: 93592%
Critics Consensus: Although its story can feel circuitous and a bit baggy, Brooklyn 45‘s character-driven period horror is elevated by some excellent performances.
Synopsis: Friday, December 27, 1945. Five military veterans gather in the ornate parlor of a Brooklyn brownstone. Best friends since childhood,… [More]
Starring: Anne Ramsay, Ron E. Rains, Jeremy Holm, Larry Fessenden
Directed By: Ted Geoghegan

Dreamin’ Wild (2022)
90%

#65

Adjusted Score: 92329%
Critics Consensus: The thoughtful and well-acted Dreamin’ Wild honors the creative impulse and the faith it takes to will a dream into reality.
Synopsis: Dreamin’ Wild, the true story of love and redemption, is about what happened to singer/songwriter Donnie Emerson and his family… [More]
Starring: Casey Affleck, Walton Goggins, Jack Dylan Grazer, Beau Bridges
Directed By: Bill Pohlad

#66

Adjusted Score: 91767%
Critics Consensus: With a hopeful tune, The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future basks in magical realism to deliver a compelling family drama swathed in a powerful environmental fable.
Synopsis: When thousands of fish die in a polluted river in southern Chile, Magdalena, a woman long-deceased, emerges amongst their lifeless… [More]
Starring: Mía Maestro, Enzo Ferrada Rosati, Benjamin Soto, Leonor Varela
Directed By: Francisca Alegría

#67

Adjusted Score: 91259%
Critics Consensus: Narratively subtle and beautifully acted, You Can Live Forever finds soulful drama at the intersection of sexual orientation and religious faith.
Synopsis: In the early ’90s, gay teen Jaime is sent to live with her devout Jehovah’s Witness relatives after the death… [More]
Starring: Anwen O’Driscoll, June Laporte, Jennifer Laporte, Liane Balaban
Directed By: Sarah Watts, Mark Slutsky

Sanctuary (2022)
89%

#68

Adjusted Score: 92966%
Critics Consensus: Revolving around outstanding performances from Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott, Sanctuary confounds expectations with élan.
Synopsis: Set over the course of one night in a single hotel room, “Sanctuary” tells the story of a dominatrix (Margaret… [More]
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Christopher Abbott, Francisco Castaneda, Kathie Young
Directed By: Zachary Wigon

#69

Adjusted Score: 90485%
Critics Consensus: A sweet, well-rounded coming-of-age story, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe adapts its source material with tenderness and care.
Synopsis: Resentful at the world, 15-year-old Aristotle Mendoza wants to blend in and be left alone, but the summer he meets… [More]
Starring: Max Pelayo, Reese Gonzales, Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria
Directed By: Aitch Alberto

Barbie (2023)
88%

#70

Adjusted Score: 118025%
Critics Consensus: Barbie is a visually dazzling comedy whose meta humor is smartly complemented by subversive storytelling.
Synopsis: To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on… [More]
Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon
Directed By: Greta Gerwig

Creed III (2023)
88%

#71

Adjusted Score: 109265%
Critics Consensus: Stepping out from Rocky Balboa’s iconic shadow at last, the Creed franchise reasserts its champion status thanks to star Michael B. Jordan’s punchy direction and a nuanced heel turn by Jonathan Majors.
Synopsis: After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life…. [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris
Directed By: Michael B. Jordan

Showing Up (2022)
88%

#72

Adjusted Score: 95749%
Critics Consensus: A deceptively simple drama about the artist’s life, Showing Up reunites Kelly Reichardt and Michelle Williams to absorbing effect.
Synopsis: A sculptor (Michelle Williams) preparing to open a new show must balance her creative life with the daily dramas of… [More]
Starring: Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, Maryann Plunkett, John Magaro
Directed By: Kelly Reichardt

Missing (2023)
88%

#73

Adjusted Score: 96551%
Critics Consensus: Missing can strain credulity in its efforts to keep the audience guessing, but a fast pace and relatable fears keep this twisty techno-thriller from completely losing its way.
Synopsis: When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s (Storm Reid) search for… [More]
Starring: Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker
Directed By: Will Merrick, Nicholas D. Johnson

Emily (2022)
88%

#74

Adjusted Score: 94338%
Critics Consensus: With a bracingly irreverent approach to its story and Emma Mackey bringing Brontë vibrantly to life, Emily is a biopic that manages to feel true while taking entertaining creative liberties.
Synopsis: EMILY imagines Emily Brontë’s own Gothic story that inspired her seminal novel, “Wuthering Heights.” Haunted by the death of her… [More]
Starring: Emma Mackey, Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Alexandra Dowling
Directed By: Frances O’Connor

Tori and Lokita (2022)
88%

#75

Adjusted Score: 91687%
Critics Consensus: Another humanistic gem from the Dardennes, Tori and Lokita puts its characters in heartbreaking circumstances while insisting on their intrinsic dignity.
Synopsis: A friendship develops between two young people after they are exiled in Belgium…. [More]
Starring: Pablo Schils, Joely Mbundu, Alban Ukaj, Tijmen Govaerts
Directed By: Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne

Sick of Myself (2022)
88%

#76

Adjusted Score: 90332%
Critics Consensus: Sick of Myself is intent on turning stomachs with its vicious satire of vanity in the time of social media, delivering a dark one-upping saga of egos gone awry.
Synopsis: Signe (Kristine Kujath Thorp) and Thomas (Eirik Sæther) are in an unhealthy, competitive relationship that takes a vicious turn when… [More]
Starring: Kristine Kujath Thorp, Eirik Sæther, Fanny Vaager, Sarah Francesca Brænne
Directed By: Kristoffer Borgli

Il buco (2021)
88%

#77

Adjusted Score: 89179%
Critics Consensus: Il Buco is a visual marvel that reaffirms the old adage about a picture being worth a thousand words.
Synopsis: During the economic boom of the 1960s, Europe’s highest building is being built in Italy’s prosperous North. At the other… [More]
Starring: Paolo Cossi, Jacopo Elia, Denise Trombin, Nicola Lanza
Directed By: Michelangelo Frammartino

The Blackening (2022)
87%

#78

Adjusted Score: 94131%
Critics Consensus: While it could stand to be a little funnier and quite a bit scarier, The Blackening is a thoughtful satire that skewers horror tropes and racial stereotypes.
Synopsis: The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves… [More]
Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler
Directed By: Tim Story

Pacifiction (2022)
87%

#79

Adjusted Score: 89840%
Critics Consensus: Narratively sparse and visually vast, Pacifiction is a tsunami of a political thriller that philosophically rewards those willing to weather it.
Synopsis: On the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, the High Commissioner of the Republic and French government official DE ROLLER is… [More]
Starring: Benoît Magimel, Pahoa Mahagafanau, Marc Susini, Matahi Pambrun
Directed By: Albert Serra

Sick (2022)
87%

#80

Adjusted Score: 89442%
Critics Consensus: Smart, self-aware, and all too timely, this slasher co-written by Kevin Williamson is Sick in all the best ways.
Synopsis: As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at… [More]
Starring: Gideon Adlon, Dylan Sprayberry, Bethlehem Million, Jane Adams
Directed By: John Hyams

Infinity Pool (2023)
86%

#81

Adjusted Score: 99953%
Critics Consensus: Turbulent waters even for strong swimmers, Infinity Pool provides a visceral all-inclusive retreat of Cronenbergian perversion for those wanting to escape commercial sundries.
Synopsis: While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of… [More]
Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman, Thomas Kretschmann
Directed By: Brandon Cronenberg

Of an Age (2022)
86%

#82

Adjusted Score: 89067%
Critics Consensus: While it may not belong in the upper ranks of cinematic queer love stories, Of an Age is a moving romance elevated by powerhouse performances.
Synopsis: OF AN AGE is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences… [More]
Starring: Elias Anton, Thom Green, Hattie Hook, Jack Kenny
Directed By: Goran Stolevski

The Five Devils (2022)
86%

#83

Adjusted Score: 89006%
Critics Consensus: Overflowing with ideas as it moves across genres, The Five Devils uses intoxicating magical realism to explore a family’s troubled past.
Synopsis: Eight-year-old Vicky has a mysterious gift: she can recreate any scent she comes across, even that of her beloved mother… [More]
Starring: Adèle Exarchopoulos, Sally Dramé, Swala Emati, Moustapha Mbengue
Directed By: Léa Mysius

The Wrath of Becky (2023)
86%

#84

Adjusted Score: 88739%
Critics Consensus: Bringing Lulu Wilson back for another round of whooping on bad guys, this Wrath is one Becky with the good sequel.
Synopsis: Two years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky attempts to rebuild her life in the care… [More]
Starring: Lulu Wilson, Seann William Scott, Denise Burse, Jill Larson
Directed By: Matt Angel, Suzanne Coote

Rotting in the Sun (2023)
84%

#85

Adjusted Score: 86277%
Critics Consensus: Rotting in the Sun‘s bold ambition and infectious frenetic energy prove a natural — albeit not universally appealing — fit for its unique flavor of dark mischief.
Synopsis: Writer-director Sebastián Silva’s Sundance hit ROTTING IN THE SUN is a darkly funny and refreshingly audacious meta-comedy that skewers the… [More]
Starring: Jordan Firstman, Sebastian Silva, Robert Keller, Vitter Leíja
Directed By: Sebastian Silva, Sebastián Silva

Theater Camp (2023)
85%

#86

Adjusted Score: 94671%
Critics Consensus: Theater Camp‘s authentic depiction of the theater experience may not resonate as strongly with non-actors, but they’ll probably be laughing too hard to seriously complain.
Synopsis: Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the new original comedy Theater Camp as Amos and Rebecca-Diane… [More]
Starring: Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Jimmy Tatro
Directed By: Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman

Dumb Money (2023)
85%

#87

Adjusted Score: 95853%
Critics Consensus: Dumb Money‘s crowd-pleasing dramatization of real-life stock hijinks may not tell the complete story, but it’s rousingly entertaining nonetheless.
Synopsis: Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped… [More]
Starring: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera
Directed By: Craig Gillespie

Cairo Conspiracy (2022)
85%

#88

Adjusted Score: 86597%
Critics Consensus: Although it may not fully unlock the promise of its tension-rich setting and premise, Cairo Conspiracy‘s strong performances and sophisticated script offer solidly satisfying compensation.
Synopsis: Adam, the son of a fisherman, is offered the ultimate privilege to study at the Al-Azhar University in Cairo, the… [More]
Starring: Tawfeek Barhom, Fares Fares, Mohammad Bakri, Makram Khoury
Directed By: Tarik Saleh

Evil Dead Rise (2023)
84%

#89

Adjusted Score: 98282%
Critics Consensus: Offering just about everything longtime fans could hope for while still managing to carry the franchise forward, Evil Dead Rise is all kinds of groovy.
Synopsis: In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is… [More]
Starring: Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols
Directed By: Lee Cronin

Shortcomings (2023)
84%

#90

Adjusted Score: 91234%
Critics Consensus: Randall Park’s directorial debut has humor and heart, giving star Justin H. Min a swoonworthy starring vehicle with few Shortcomings.
Synopsis: Ben, a struggling filmmaker, lives in Berkeley, California, with his girlfriend, Miko, who works for a local Asian American film… [More]
Starring: Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola, Ally Maki, Debby Ryan
Directed By: Randall Park

Jules (2023)
84%

#91

Adjusted Score: 88989%
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by an outstanding ensemble cast, Jules uses its cute concept to grapple with poignant, universally relatable themes.
Synopsis: Jules follows Milton (Ben Kingsley) who lives a quiet life of routine in a small western Pennsylvania town, but finds… [More]
Starring: Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris, Zoe Winters, Jane Curtin
Directed By: Marc Turtletaub

#92

Adjusted Score: 86809%
Critics Consensus: Injecting a classic story with fresh innovation and social relevance, The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster is a thrillingly assured feature debut for writer-director Bomani J. Story.
Synopsis: Vicaria is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal and sudden… [More]
Starring: Laya DeLeon Hayes, Denzel Whitaker, Chad L. Coleman, Reilly Stith
Directed By: Bomani J. Story

Monica (2022)
84%

#93

Adjusted Score: 85822%
Critics Consensus: Bolstered by a powerful lead performance from Trace Lysette, Monica follows a personal quest that’s as beautifully filmed as it is emotionally resonant.
Synopsis: Monica is an intimate portrait of a woman who, for the first time in 20 years, returns home to the… [More]
Starring: Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson, Adriana Barraza, Emily Browning
Directed By: Andrea Pallaoro

#94

Adjusted Score: 107217%
Critics Consensus: A galactic group hug that might squeeze a little too tight on the heartstrings, the final Guardians of the Galaxy is a loving last hurrah for the MCU’s most ragtag family.
Synopsis: In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these… [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan
Directed By: James Gunn

Tetris (2023)
82%

#95

Adjusted Score: 93252%
Critics Consensus: While it’s nowhere near as addictive or fast-paced as the game, Tetris offers a fun, fizzy account of the story behind an 8-bit classic.
Synopsis: “Tetris” tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world’s most popular video games found its way to avid… [More]
Starring: Taron Egerton, Nikita Efremov, Toby Jones, Sofya Lebedeva
Directed By: Jon S. Baird

El Conde (2023)
83%

#96

Adjusted Score: 88809%
Critics Consensus: A darkly delirious satire rooted in real-life horror, El Conde finds Pablo Larraín revisiting familiar themes without losing their provocative power.
Synopsis: El Conde is a dark comedy/horror that imagines a parallel universe inspired by the recent history of Chile. The film… [More]
Starring: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger
Directed By: Pablo Larraín

Linoleum (2022)
81%

#97

Adjusted Score: 84232%
Critics Consensus: A solid showcase for Jim Gaffigan as well as a sneakily ambitious dramedy, Linoleum adds another impressive entry to writer-director Colin West’s filmography.
Synopsis: Cameron Edwin (Jim Gaffigan), the host of a failing children’s science TV show called “Above & Beyond”, has always had… [More]
Starring: Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn, Katelyn Nacon, Gabriel Rush
Directed By: Colin West

Extraction 2 (2023)
80%

#98

Adjusted Score: 87761%
Critics Consensus: Bigger, bolder, and in some respects even better than its predecessor, Extraction 2 is an over-the-top action thriller done right.
Synopsis: Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix’s blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving… [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Tornike Gogrichiani, Adam Bessa
Directed By: Sam Hargrave

Enys Men (2022)
80%

#99

Adjusted Score: 84308%
Critics Consensus: If its story’s mysteries are ultimately less compelling than they might seem, Enys Men‘s retro aesthetic and intriguingly abstract visuals make this a chilly treat for horror fans.
Synopsis: A wildlife volunteer on an uninhabited island off the British coast descends into a terrifying madness that challenges her grip… [More]
Starring: Mary Woodvine, John Woodvine, Edward Rowe, Callum Mitchell
Directed By: Mark Jenkin

Perpetrator (2023)
80%

#100

Adjusted Score: 82677%
Critics Consensus: A smartly ambitious supernatural thriller, Perpetrator blends an assortment of genres and influences into a bloody good time.
Synopsis: Jonny Baptiste (Kiah McKirnan) is a reckless teen sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie (Alicia Silverstone). On her… [More]
Starring: Josh Bywater, Avery Holliday, Casimere Jollette, Sasha Kuznetsov
Directed By: Jennifer Reeder

Biosphere (2022)
79%

#101

Adjusted Score: 82740%
Critics Consensus: Biosphere‘s rambling, unfinished feel doesn’t always serve its thoughtful themes, but it’s often offset by the engaging interplay between the movie’s well-matched leads.
Synopsis: In the not-too-distant future, the last two men on earth must adapt and evolve to save humanity…. [More]
Starring: Sterling K. Brown, Mark Duplass
Directed By: Mel Eslyn

Scarlet (2022)
79%

#102

Adjusted Score: 80653%
Critics Consensus: Its many disparate ingredients come together in a somewhat lumpy blend, but Scarlet remains a largely bewitching period fantasy.
Synopsis: Shortly after World War I, veteran Raphaël (Raphaël Thiery) returns home from the frontlines to find himself a widower, and… [More]
Starring: Raphaël Thiéry, Juliette Jouan, Louis Garrel, Noémie Lvovsky
Directed By: Pietro Marcello

Blue Beetle (2023)
79%

#103

Adjusted Score: 95192%
Critics Consensus: Led by Xolo Maridueña’s magnetic performance in the title role, Blue Beetle is a refreshingly family-focused superhero movie with plenty of humor and heart.
Synopsis: Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not… [More]
Starring: Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo
Directed By: Angel Manuel Soto

Plane (2023)
78%

#104

Adjusted Score: 88198%
Critics Consensus: Plane charts a standard action-adventure course with its cruising altitude just a few miles above Direct-to-Video — but with Gerard Butler in the cockpit, thriller enthusiasts will still find this a fun flight.
Synopsis: In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making… [More]
Starring: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Daniella Pineda
Directed By: Jean-François Richet

Chevalier (2022)
77%

#105

Adjusted Score: 85201%
Critics Consensus: Supported by Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s outstanding work in the title role, Chevalier offers an entertaining gateway into the incredible life of a brilliant artist.
Synopsis: Inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave… [More]
Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton, Ronke Adekoluejo
Directed By: Stephen Williams

The Lost King (2022)
77%

#106

Adjusted Score: 82943%
Critics Consensus: The movie’s curiously bland compared to the remarkable real-life story it dramatizes, but Sally Hawkins’ performance saves The Lost King from feeling like a royal disappointment.
Synopsis: In this inspiring true story, amateur historian Philippa Langley believes she has made the archeological find of the century: the… [More]
Starring: Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan, Harry Lloyd, Mark Addy
Directed By: Stephen Frears

Scream VI (2023)
76%

#107

Adjusted Score: 95288%
Critics Consensus: Certain aspects of horror’s most murderously meta franchise may be going stale, but a change of setting and some inventive set pieces help keep Scream VI reasonably sharp.
Synopsis: Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter…. [More]
Starring: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown
Directed By: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

#108

Adjusted Score: 92054%
Critics Consensus: A darker and spookier spin on Branagh’s Poirot, A Haunting in Venice is a decent Halloween snack whose undemanding mystery gets a lift from nifty visuals and an all-star cast.
Synopsis: “A Haunting in Venice” is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying… [More]
Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Tina Fey, Camille Cottin, Riccardo Scamarcio
Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

Asteroid City (2023)
75%

#109

Adjusted Score: 96528%
Critics Consensus: Asteroid City is unlikely to win Wes Anderson many new converts, but those who respond to his signature style will find this a return to immaculately arranged form.
Synopsis: The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for… [More]
Starring: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright
Directed By: Wes Anderson

The Equalizer 3 (2023)
75%

#110

Adjusted Score: 83516%
Critics Consensus: Another entertaining outing from Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington, The Equalizer 3 mostly makes up for its formulaic story with generous helpings of cathartic action.
Synopsis: Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things… [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Eugenio Mastrandrea
Directed By: Antoine Fuqua

#111

Adjusted Score: 81707%
Critics Consensus: Amusing and endearing, Red, White & Royal Blue is a cheerfully formulaic rom-com that embraces inclusion without falling back on stereotypes.
Synopsis: Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry… [More]
Starring: Uma Thurman, Nicholas Galitzine, Sarah Shahi, Ellie Bamber
Directed By: Matthew Lopez

The Lesson (2023)
74%

#112

Adjusted Score: 79165%
Critics Consensus: Even if it isn’t always quite as clever as it seems to think it is, sharp performances from an outrageously talented cast make The Lesson worth learning.
Synopsis: Liam (Daryl McCormack), an aspiring and ambitious young writer, eagerly accepts a tutoring position at the family estate of his… [More]
Starring: Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy, Daryl McCormack, Crispin Letts
Directed By: Alice Troughton

Moving On (2022)
75%

#113

Adjusted Score: 78461%
Critics Consensus: Moving On fails frustratingly often to rise to the level of its leads, but Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are entertaining company regardless of the context.
Synopsis: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell)… [More]
Starring: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, Richard Roundtree
Directed By: Paul Weitz

Elemental (2023)
74%

#114

Adjusted Score: 89863%
Critics Consensus: Elemental may not satisfy as fully as the greatest Pixar pictures, but it remains a solid story told with dazzling visual flair.
Synopsis: Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental,” an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live… [More]
Starring: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi
Directed By: Peter Sohn

The Offering (2022)
74%

#115

Adjusted Score: 75654%
Critics Consensus: Within the outline of its fairly standard story, The Offering puts a unique — and often genuinely scary — spin on demonic possession horror tropes.
Synopsis: In the wake of a young Jewish girl’s disappearance, the son of a Hasidic funeral director returns home with his… [More]
Starring: Nick Blood, Emily Wiseman, Allan Corduner, Paul Kaye
Directed By: Oliver Park

Medusa Deluxe (2022)
73%

#116

Adjusted Score: 75727%
Critics Consensus: A uniquely stylish whodunit, Medusa Deluxe positions debuting director/co-writer Thomas Hardiman as a talented filmmaker with exciting potential.
Synopsis: Talented, ambitious, and backstabbing hairstylists gather for a competition in England, only to find one of their own murdered before… [More]
Starring: Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Clare Perkins, Darrell D’Silva, Debris Stevenson
Directed By: Thomas Hardiman

