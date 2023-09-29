Best New Movies of 2023 Ranked – Rotten Tomatoes

Welcome to the best new movies of 2023, where you can discover the latest films championed by the critics community! Every movie on the list is Certified Fresh, meaning they held on to a Tomatometer score of at least 75% after a minimum number of critics review — 40 for limited or streaming releases, 80 for wide theatrical releases, with five of those reviews coming from Top Critics.

The year started off strong with successive surprise genre hits in January, like M3GAN (from Blumhouse), Plane (starring Gerard Butler), Missing, and Infinity Pool (see the best horror movies of 2023). Notably, no wide release in February went Certified Fresh, plus we saw misfires from the normally reliable Steven Soderbergh (Magic Mike’s Last Dance) and Marvel Studios (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). By contrast, almost every week in March saw a new major release hit the Certified Fresh mark, including John Wick: Chapter 4 (starring Keanu Reeves), Creed III, and Scream VI.

April was showered with inside-baseball basketball drama Air, anime fantasy Suzume, the return of Evil Dead with Rise, YA adaptation Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Kelly Richardt’s Showing Up, and The Covenant, Guy Ritchie‘s best-reviewed movie ever. In May, summer season kicked off with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and while other blockbusters didn’t get as much critical fanfare (Fast X, The Little Mermaid), smaller releases like BlackBerry, You Hurt My Feelings, and The Wrath of Becky did.

June took us Across the Spider-Verse, over Asteroid City (with a stopover in Element City), and into Past Lives. In July, Joy Ride and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One were a preamble to the dual juggernaut of billion-dollar Barbie and Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer. A24 also saw renewed horror success with Talk to Me, and then we got a new entry for the best Asian-American movies list with Shortcomings.

Check back every week for the latest best new movies of 2023! —Alex Vo

#4 BlackBerry (2023) 98% #4 Adjusted Score: 108736% Critics Consensus: With intelligence as sharp as its humor, BlackBerry takes a terrifically entertaining look at the rise and fall of a generation-defining gadget. Synopsis: ‘BlackBerry’ tells the story of Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, the two men that charted the course of the spectacular… ‘BlackBerry’ tells the story of Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, the two men that charted the course of the spectacular… [More] Starring: Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Matt Johnson, Rich Sommer Directed By: Matt Johnson

#6 Joyland (2022) 98% #6 Adjusted Score: 101852% Critics Consensus: With stunning honesty that’s achingly bittersweet, Joyland tackles gender and sexual fluidity in a repressed patriarchal society with wisps of hopefulness. Synopsis: The Ranas–a happily patriarchal joint family–yearn for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line. Their youngest… The Ranas–a happily patriarchal joint family–yearn for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line. Their youngest… [More] Starring: Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gilani Directed By: Saim Sadiq

#18 Suzume (2022) 96% #18 Adjusted Score: 102112% Critics Consensus: Suzume sees director Makoto Shinkai falling just a bit short of the bar set by previous outings — but when the results are this visually thrilling and emotionally impactful, it’s hard to find much fault. Synopsis: 17-year-old Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I’m… 17-year-old Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I’m… [More] Starring: Nanoka Hara, Hokuto Matsumura, Eri Fukatsu, Hakuo Matsumoto II Directed By: Makoto Shinkai

#20 The Blue Caftan (2022) 96% #20 Adjusted Score: 97992% Critics Consensus: A love story shaped by some surprising contours, The Blue Caftan surveys the hidden heart with compassion and grace. Synopsis: Halim and Mina run a traditional caftan store in one of Morocco’s oldest medinas. In order to keep up with… Halim and Mina run a traditional caftan store in one of Morocco’s oldest medinas. In order to keep up with… [More] Starring: Lubna Azabal, Saleh Bakri, Ayoub Messioui Directed By: Maryam Touzani

#21 Earth Mama (2023) 96% #21 Adjusted Score: 98219% Critics Consensus: Heavy yet hopeful, Earth Mama is a moving look at single motherhood on the margins that features outstanding work from writer-director Savanah Leaf and star Tia Nomore. Synopsis: With two children in foster care, Gia, a pregnant single mother pitted against the system, fights to reclaim her family…. With two children in foster care, Gia, a pregnant single mother pitted against the system, fights to reclaim her family…. [More] Starring: Tia Nomore, Erika Alexander, Doechii, Sharon Duncan-Brewster Directed By: Savanah Leaf

#24 birth/rebirth (2023) 95% #24 Adjusted Score: 99573% Critics Consensus: Firmly rooted in classic horror, Birth/Rebirth uses a familiar framework to tease at fundamental fears from a chillingly relatable angle. Synopsis: Rose (Marin Ireland) is a pathologist who prefers working with corpses over social interaction. She also has an obsession –… Rose (Marin Ireland) is a pathologist who prefers working with corpses over social interaction. She also has an obsession –… [More] Starring: Judy Reyes, Marin Ireland, A.J. Lister, Breeda Wool Directed By: Laura Moss

#26 Amanda (2022) 95% #26 Adjusted Score: 96484% Critics Consensus: A is for Amanda, an amusingly absurd coming-of-age comedy that offers poignant observations and positions director Carolina Cavalli as a talent to watch. Synopsis: Born into an upper-class family with a doting mother who foots the bill for her indolent lifestyle, 24-year-old combative Amanda… Born into an upper-class family with a doting mother who foots the bill for her indolent lifestyle, 24-year-old combative Amanda… [More] Starring: Benedetta Porcaroli, Galatéa Bellugi, Michele Bravi, Monica Nappo Directed By: Carolina Cavalli

#29 Sisu (2022) 94% #29 Adjusted Score: 102991% Critics Consensus: Narratively lean as it is deliriously gory, Sisu is an inspired pastiche that gives bloody satisfaction to action aficionados. Synopsis: During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat… During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat… [More] Starring: Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, Mimosa Willamo Directed By: Jalmari Helander

#32 Saint Omer (2022) 94% #32 Adjusted Score: 100677% Critics Consensus: A gut-punching contemplation of a woman’s immigrant experience, Saint Omer puts a mother on the stand and the audience in the jury box to find humanity in the inhumane. Synopsis: Saint-Omer court of law. Young novelist Rama attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her… Saint-Omer court of law. Young novelist Rama attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her… [More] Starring: Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda, Valérie Dréville, Aurélia Petit Directed By: Alice Diop

#40 Air (2023) 93% #40 Adjusted Score: 113738% Critics Consensus: A fact-based drama that no one will dunk on, Air aims to dramatize events that changed the sports world forever — and hits almost nothing but net. Synopsis: From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball… From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball… [More] Starring: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis Directed By: Ben Affleck

#43 Scrapper (2023) 93% #43 Adjusted Score: 98521% Critics Consensus: Like a cold treat on a hot day, Scrapper delivers two scoops of a sweet father-daughter dramedy best consumed when in need of a hug. Synopsis: This vibrant and inventive father-daughter comedy follows Georgie (Lola Campbell), a resourceful 12-year-old girl who secretly lives alone in her… This vibrant and inventive father-daughter comedy follows Georgie (Lola Campbell), a resourceful 12-year-old girl who secretly lives alone in her… [More] Starring: Lola Campbell, Alin Uzun, Harris Dickinson, Ambreen Razia Directed By: Charlotte Regan

#46 Alcarràs (2022) 93% #46 Adjusted Score: 95161% Critics Consensus: While it may lack a narrative punch, Alcarràs captures this rural world and its heritage with a gripping sense of nostalgia for things forever gone. Synopsis: In a small village in Catalonia, the peach farmers of the Solé family spend every summer together picking fruit from… In a small village in Catalonia, the peach farmers of the Solé family spend every summer together picking fruit from… [More] Starring: Berta Pipó, Jordi Pujol Dolcet, Anna Otin, Xènia Roset Directed By: Carla Simón

#56 Afire (2023) 91% #56 Adjusted Score: 97072% Critics Consensus: A riveting look at complicated relationships, the well-acted Afire finds Christian Petzold working in an arguably lighter but still notably ambitious vein. Synopsis: While vacationing by the Baltic Sea, writer Leon (Thomas Schubert) and photographer Felix (Langston Uibel) are surprised by the presence… While vacationing by the Baltic Sea, writer Leon (Thomas Schubert) and photographer Felix (Langston Uibel) are surprised by the presence… [More] Starring: Thomas Schubert, Paula Beer, Langston Uibel, Enno Trebs Directed By: Christian Petzold

#62 Joy Ride (2023) 90% #62 Adjusted Score: 102701% Critics Consensus: Joy Ride isn’t afraid to shock with its gross-out gags, but this road trip’s real surprise is how successfully it blends its raunchy humor with real heart. Synopsis: The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime… The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime… [More] Starring: Stephanie Hsu, David Denman, Ashley Park, Annie Mumolo Directed By: Adele Lim

#68 Sanctuary (2022) 89% #68 Adjusted Score: 92966% Critics Consensus: Revolving around outstanding performances from Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott, Sanctuary confounds expectations with élan. Synopsis: Set over the course of one night in a single hotel room, “Sanctuary” tells the story of a dominatrix (Margaret… Set over the course of one night in a single hotel room, “Sanctuary” tells the story of a dominatrix (Margaret… [More] Starring: Margaret Qualley, Christopher Abbott, Francisco Castaneda, Kathie Young Directed By: Zachary Wigon

#70 Barbie (2023) 88% #70 Adjusted Score: 118025% Critics Consensus: Barbie is a visually dazzling comedy whose meta humor is smartly complemented by subversive storytelling. Synopsis: To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on… To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on… [More] Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon Directed By: Greta Gerwig

#74 Emily (2022) 88% #74 Adjusted Score: 94338% Critics Consensus: With a bracingly irreverent approach to its story and Emma Mackey bringing Brontë vibrantly to life, Emily is a biopic that manages to feel true while taking entertaining creative liberties. Synopsis: EMILY imagines Emily Brontë’s own Gothic story that inspired her seminal novel, “Wuthering Heights.” Haunted by the death of her… EMILY imagines Emily Brontë’s own Gothic story that inspired her seminal novel, “Wuthering Heights.” Haunted by the death of her… [More] Starring: Emma Mackey, Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Alexandra Dowling Directed By: Frances O’Connor

#78 The Blackening (2022) 87% #78 Adjusted Score: 94131% Critics Consensus: While it could stand to be a little funnier and quite a bit scarier, The Blackening is a thoughtful satire that skewers horror tropes and racial stereotypes. Synopsis: The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves… The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves… [More] Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler Directed By: Tim Story

#79 Pacifiction (2022) 87% #79 Adjusted Score: 89840% Critics Consensus: Narratively sparse and visually vast, Pacifiction is a tsunami of a political thriller that philosophically rewards those willing to weather it. Synopsis: On the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, the High Commissioner of the Republic and French government official DE ROLLER is… On the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, the High Commissioner of the Republic and French government official DE ROLLER is… [More] Starring: Benoît Magimel, Pahoa Mahagafanau, Marc Susini, Matahi Pambrun Directed By: Albert Serra

#80 Sick (2022) 87% #80 Adjusted Score: 89442% Critics Consensus: Smart, self-aware, and all too timely, this slasher co-written by Kevin Williamson is Sick in all the best ways. Synopsis: As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at… As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at… [More] Starring: Gideon Adlon, Dylan Sprayberry, Bethlehem Million, Jane Adams Directed By: John Hyams

#93 Monica (2022) 84% #93 Adjusted Score: 85822% Critics Consensus: Bolstered by a powerful lead performance from Trace Lysette, Monica follows a personal quest that’s as beautifully filmed as it is emotionally resonant. Synopsis: Monica is an intimate portrait of a woman who, for the first time in 20 years, returns home to the… Monica is an intimate portrait of a woman who, for the first time in 20 years, returns home to the… [More] Starring: Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson, Adriana Barraza, Emily Browning Directed By: Andrea Pallaoro

#99 Enys Men (2022) 80% #99 Adjusted Score: 84308% Critics Consensus: If its story’s mysteries are ultimately less compelling than they might seem, Enys Men‘s retro aesthetic and intriguingly abstract visuals make this a chilly treat for horror fans. Synopsis: A wildlife volunteer on an uninhabited island off the British coast descends into a terrifying madness that challenges her grip… A wildlife volunteer on an uninhabited island off the British coast descends into a terrifying madness that challenges her grip… [More] Starring: Mary Woodvine, John Woodvine, Edward Rowe, Callum Mitchell Directed By: Mark Jenkin

#101 Biosphere (2022) 79% #101 Adjusted Score: 82740% Critics Consensus: Biosphere‘s rambling, unfinished feel doesn’t always serve its thoughtful themes, but it’s often offset by the engaging interplay between the movie’s well-matched leads. Synopsis: In the not-too-distant future, the last two men on earth must adapt and evolve to save humanity…. In the not-too-distant future, the last two men on earth must adapt and evolve to save humanity…. [More] Starring: Sterling K. Brown, Mark Duplass Directed By: Mel Eslyn

#102 Scarlet (2022) 79% #102 Adjusted Score: 80653% Critics Consensus: Its many disparate ingredients come together in a somewhat lumpy blend, but Scarlet remains a largely bewitching period fantasy. Synopsis: Shortly after World War I, veteran Raphaël (Raphaël Thiery) returns home from the frontlines to find himself a widower, and… Shortly after World War I, veteran Raphaël (Raphaël Thiery) returns home from the frontlines to find himself a widower, and… [More] Starring: Raphaël Thiéry, Juliette Jouan, Louis Garrel, Noémie Lvovsky Directed By: Pietro Marcello

#104 Plane (2023) 78% #104 Adjusted Score: 88198% Critics Consensus: Plane charts a standard action-adventure course with its cruising altitude just a few miles above Direct-to-Video — but with Gerard Butler in the cockpit, thriller enthusiasts will still find this a fun flight. Synopsis: In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making… In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making… [More] Starring: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Daniella Pineda Directed By: Jean-François Richet

#109 Asteroid City (2023) 75% #109 Adjusted Score: 96528% Critics Consensus: Asteroid City is unlikely to win Wes Anderson many new converts, but those who respond to his signature style will find this a return to immaculately arranged form. Synopsis: The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for… The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for… [More] Starring: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright Directed By: Wes Anderson

#113 Moving On (2022) 75% #113 Adjusted Score: 78461% Critics Consensus: Moving On fails frustratingly often to rise to the level of its leads, but Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are entertaining company regardless of the context. Synopsis: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell)… Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell)… [More] Starring: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, Richard Roundtree Directed By: Paul Weitz

