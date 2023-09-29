Best New Movies of 2023 Ranked – Rotten Tomatoes

TAGGED AS:
movies (Photo by Everett Collection) Welcome to the best new movies of 2023, where you can discover the latest films championed by the critics community! Every movie on the list is Certified Fresh, meaning they held on to a Tomatometer score of at least 75% after a minimum number of critics review — 40 for limited or streaming releases, 80 for wide theatrical releases, with five of those reviews coming from Top Critics. The year started off strong with successive surprise genre hits in January, like (from M3GAN Blumhouse), (starring Plane Gerard Butler), , and Missing (see the Infinity Pool best horror movies of 2023). Notably, no wide release in February went Certified Fresh, plus we saw misfires from the normally reliable Steven Soderbergh ( ) and Magic Mike’s Last Dance Marvel Studios ( ). By contrast, almost every week in March saw a new major release hit the Certified Fresh mark, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (starring John Wick: Chapter 4 Keanu Reeves), , and Creed III . Scream VI April was showered with inside-baseball basketball drama Air, anime fantasy , the return of Suzume with Evil Dead , YA adaptation Rise , Kelly Richardt’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret , and Showing Up , The Covenant Guy Ritchie‘s best-reviewed movie ever. In May, summer season kicked off with and while other blockbusters didn’t get as much critical fanfare ( Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , Fast X ), smaller releases like The Little Mermaid , BlackBerry , and You Hurt My Feelings did. The Wrath of Becky June took us , over Across the Spider-Verse (with a stopover in Asteroid City Element City), and into . In July, Past Lives and Joy Ride were a preamble to the dual juggernaut of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One billion-dollar and Barbie Christopher Nolan‘s . Oppenheimer A24 also saw renewed horror success with , and then we got a new entry for the Talk to Me best Asian-American movies list with . Shortcomings Check back every week for the latest best new movies of 2023! — Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 101314%
Critics Consensus: A heart-pumping, breathtaking, wonderfully crafted manga adaptation, The First Slam Dunk shoots and scores.
Synopsis:
Shohoku’s “speedster” and point guard, Ryota Miyagi, always plays with brains and lightning speed, running circles around his opponents while…
[More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 111701%
Critics Consensus: Effervescent and refreshingly frank about the travails of puberty, this long-awaited adaptation does full justice to Judy Blume’s seminal novel.
Synopsis:
For over fifty years, Judy Blume’s classic and groundbreaking novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. has impacted generations…
[More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 113073%
Critics Consensus: A remarkable debut for writer-director Celine Song, Past Lives uses the bonds between its sensitively sketched central characters to support trenchant observations on the human condition.
Synopsis:
Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two…
[More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 108736%
Critics Consensus: With intelligence as sharp as its humor, BlackBerry takes a terrifically entertaining look at the rise and fall of a generation-defining gadget.
Synopsis:
‘BlackBerry’ tells the story of Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, the two men that charted the course of the spectacular…
[More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 105432%
Critics Consensus: Good news, rom-com fans: Anyone looking for a smart, funny, and heartwarming new addition to the canon can find it waiting on Rye Lane.
Synopsis:
Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson), two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, connect over the course of an…
[More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 101852%
Critics Consensus: With stunning honesty that’s achingly bittersweet, Joyland tackles gender and sexual fluidity in a repressed patriarchal society with wisps of hopefulness.
Synopsis:
The Ranas–a happily patriarchal joint family–yearn for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line. Their youngest…
[More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 100385%
Critics Consensus: Led by Laure Calamy’s gripping performance, Full Time serves as a sobering reminder that just staying financially afloat can sometimes feel like a white-knuckle thriller.
Synopsis:
Single mother Julie (César award-winning actress Laure Calamy) works a grueling job as a head chambermaid in a five-star Parisian…
[More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 100333%
Critics Consensus: Rodrigo Sorogoyen throws us into rural Galicia with The Beasts, where tension and unease spread like wildfire in a scorching tale of decayed human nature.
Synopsis:
An expatriate French couple (Denis Ménochet and Marina Foïs) operate an organic farm in the Spanish countryside. However, their earnest…
[More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 100797%
Critics Consensus: A smart, solidly crafted procedural that’s anchored in family drama, Anatomy of a Fall finds star Sandra Hüller and director/co-writer Justine Triet operating at peak power.
Synopsis:
For the past year, Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a…
[More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 99389%
Critics Consensus: A meditation on isolation, Aloners poignantly explores grief, or the avoidance of it, and the technological walls we build around us.
Synopsis:
Jina (Gong Seung-yeon) is the top employee at a call center, but despite talking to customers all day, she has…
[More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 99374%
Critics Consensus: Giving heavy material an appealingly light touch, The Innocent is fast-paced fun that’s anchored in palpably honest emotion.
Synopsis:
Lyon, present day. When widowed marine biologist Abel (Garrel) learns that his impulsive mum Sylvie (Anouk Grinberg) is once again…
[More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 103225%
Critics Consensus: Sensitively attuned to its protagonist’s quest, Return to Seoul uses one woman’s story to explore universal truths about the human condition.
Synopsis:
On an impulse to reconnect with her origins, Freddie, 25, returns to South Korea for the first time, where she…
[More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 103641%
Critics Consensus: A tribute to parental devotion and a testament to Teyana Taylor’s talent, A Thousand and One presents a heart-wrenching portrait of perseverance in the face of systemic inequity.
Synopsis:
A THOUSAND AND ONE follows unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Teyana Taylor), who kidnaps six-year-old Terry from the foster care system….
[More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 101423%
Critics Consensus: A bone-chilling body horror, Huesera offers genre fans a twisted take on What to Expect When You’re Expecting.
Synopsis:
Valeria’s joy at becoming a first-time mother is quickly taken away when she’s cursed by a sinister entity. As danger…
[More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 100537%
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by the empathetic efforts of a talented cast and further distinguished by striking black-and-white cinematography, Fremont takes a thoughtful — and wryly funny — look at the immigrant experience.
Synopsis:
Donya works for a Chinese fortune cookie factory in San Francisco. Formerly a translator for the U.S. military in Afghanistan,…
[More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 119833%
Critics Consensus: Just as visually dazzling and action-packed as its predecessor, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse thrills from start to cliffhanger conclusion.
Synopsis:
Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time,…
[More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 110677%
Critics Consensus: With its unique visual style and a story that captures the essence of the franchise’s appeal, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is an animated treat for the whole family.
Synopsis:
After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New…
[More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 102112%
Critics Consensus: Suzume sees director Makoto Shinkai falling just a bit short of the bar set by previous outings — but when the results are this visually thrilling and emotionally impactful, it’s hard to find much fault.
Synopsis:
17-year-old Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I’m…
[More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 99289%
Critics Consensus: R.M.N.‘s spare, elegant approach lends a deceptively cool surface to its caustic take on cultural divisions.
Synopsis:
Award-winning director Cristian Mungiu’s (4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days) gripping portrait of ethnic and economic resentments tearing at the…
[More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 97992%
Critics Consensus: A love story shaped by some surprising contours, The Blue Caftan surveys the hidden heart with compassion and grace.
Synopsis:
Halim and Mina run a traditional caftan store in one of Morocco’s oldest medinas. In order to keep up with…
[More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 98219%
Critics Consensus: Heavy yet hopeful, Earth Mama is a moving look at single motherhood on the margins that features outstanding work from writer-director Savanah Leaf and star Tia Nomore.
Synopsis:
With two children in foster care, Gia, a pregnant single mother pitted against the system, fights to reclaim her family….
[More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 109760%
Critics Consensus: With a gripping story and impressive practical effects, Talk to Me spins a terrifically creepy 21st-century horror yarn built on classic foundations.
Synopsis:
When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new…
[More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 99983%
Critics Consensus: Bridging times past with issues that are still current, Blue Jean resonates intellectually and emotionally thanks to thoughtful direction and authentic performances.
Synopsis:
England, 1988 — Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government is about to pass a law stigmatizing gays and lesbians, forcing Jean, a…
[More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 99573%
Critics Consensus: Firmly rooted in classic horror, Birth/Rebirth uses a familiar framework to tease at fundamental fears from a chillingly relatable angle.
Synopsis:
Rose (Marin Ireland) is a pathologist who prefers working with corpses over social interaction. She also has an obsession –…
[More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 97276%
Critics Consensus: A possession thriller that knows the devil’s in the details, Attachment scares some fresh angles out of a well-worn horror subgenre.
Synopsis:
ATTACHMENT is a horror romance about Maja, a has-been actress in Denmark, who falls in love with Leah, a young,…
[More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 96484%
Critics Consensus: A is for Amanda, an amusingly absurd coming-of-age comedy that offers poignant observations and positions director Carolina Cavalli as a talent to watch.
Synopsis:
Born into an upper-class family with a doting mother who foots the bill for her indolent lifestyle, 24-year-old combative Amanda…
[More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 117438%
Critics Consensus: John Wick: Chapter 4 piles on more of everything — and suggests that when it comes to a well-dressed Keanu Reeves dispatching his enemies in lethally balletic style, there can never be too much.
Synopsis:
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick…
[More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 106833%
Critics Consensus: Smart, funny, and above all entertaining, You Hurt My Feelings finds writer-director Nicole Holofcener as sharply perceptive as ever.
Synopsis:
From acclaimed filmmaker Nicole Holofcener comes a sharply observed comedy about a novelist whose long standing marriage is suddenly upended…
[More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 102991%
Critics Consensus: Narratively lean as it is deliriously gory, Sisu is an inspired pastiche that gives bloody satisfaction to action aficionados.
Synopsis:
During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat…
[More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 103803%
Critics Consensus: Elevated by a remarkable Franz Rogowski performance, Passages adds another smart, deeply humanistic film to director/co-writer Ira Sachs’ estimable filmography.
Synopsis:
Celebrated filmmaker Ira Sachs (Love is Strange) makes a breathtaking return with PASSAGES, a fresh, honest and brutally funny take…
[More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 101919%
Critics Consensus: An explosive adaptation of Andreas Malm’s treatise, How to Blow Up a Pipeline delivers a high-stakes eco-thriller ignited by riveting and complex antiheroes.
Synopsis:
A crew of young environmental activists execute a daring mission to sabotage an oil pipeline, in Daniel Goldhaber’s taut and…
[More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 100677%
Critics Consensus: A gut-punching contemplation of a woman’s immigrant experience, Saint Omer puts a mother on the stand and the audience in the jury box to find humanity in the inhumane.
Synopsis:
Saint-Omer court of law. Young novelist Rama attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her…
[More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 101300%
Critics Consensus: They Cloned Tyrone is provocative, clever sci-fi with an exceptional cast.
Synopsis:
A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of…
[More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 98834%
Critics Consensus: Tapping a rich emotional vein with its splendid animation and thoughtful allegory, Nimona is a deeply lovable animated adventure.
Synopsis:
When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn’t commit,…
[More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 97630%
Critics Consensus: Quentin Dupieux still isn’t for everyone — but if you’re on his loopy wavelength, Smoking Causes Coughing causes laughter.
Synopsis:
A wildly inventive new comedy from Quentin Dupieux (MANDIBLES, RUBBER), SMOKING CAUSES COUGHING follows the misadventures of a team of…
[More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 96499%
Critics Consensus: A grim, well-crafted thriller, The Night of the 12th takes a finely layered look at the toxic ripple effect of violence.
Synopsis:
In nearly every police precinct, detectives are inevitably confronted with a case that goes unsolved. The more heinous the crime,…
[More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 95708%
Critics Consensus: Moody, sensitive, and subtly layered, Falcon Lake captures the intoxicating horror of young love.
Synopsis:
A shy teenager on a summer vacation experiences the joy and pain of young adulthood when he forges an unlikely…
[More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 95899%
Critics Consensus: After Love marks an impressively nuanced feature debut for writer-director Aleem Khan — and a brilliant showcase for Joanna Scanlan’s dramatic chops.
Synopsis:
Set in the port town of Dover, Mary Hussain suddenly finds herself a widow following the unexpected death of her…
[More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 122666%
Critics Consensus: Oppenheimer marks another engrossing achievement from Christopher Nolan that benefits from Murphy’s tour-de-force performance and stunning visuals.
Synopsis:
During World War II, Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. appoints physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to work on the top-secret Manhattan…
[More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 113738%
Critics Consensus: A fact-based drama that no one will dunk on, Air aims to dramatize events that changed the sports world forever — and hits almost nothing but net.
Synopsis:
From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball…
[More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 109724%
Critics Consensus: Unapologetically silly and all the more entertaining for it, M3GAN is the rare horror-comedy that delivers chuckles as effortlessly as chills.
Synopsis:
M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s…
[More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 103084%
Critics Consensus: Propulsive and over-the-top, Bottoms is an instant high school comedy classic that feels both current and nostalgic.
Synopsis:
BOTTOMS, a refreshingly unique raunchy comedy, focuses on two girls, PJ and Josie, who start a fight club as a…
[More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 98521%
Critics Consensus: Like a cold treat on a hot day, Scrapper delivers two scoops of a sweet father-daughter dramedy best consumed when in need of a hug.
Synopsis:
This vibrant and inventive father-daughter comedy follows Georgie (Lola Campbell), a resourceful 12-year-old girl who secretly lives alone in her…
[More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 98061%
Critics Consensus: Reality‘s narrow scope and gripping fact-based story add up to a riveting showcase for Sydney Sweeney in the title role.
Synopsis:
On a Saturday afternoon, in June 2017, Reality Winner, a 25-year-old in cut-off jeans, is confronted at her Georgia home…
[More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 95216%
Critics Consensus: Further distinguished by Virginie Efira’s superb performance, Revoir Paris explores trauma’s aftermath with devastating tenderness.
Synopsis:
After an idyllic date night full of red wine and a late-night motorcycle ride home, Mia (Virginie Efira) stops at…
[More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 95161%
Critics Consensus: While it may lack a narrative punch, Alcarràs captures this rural world and its heritage with a gripping sense of nostalgia for things forever gone.
Synopsis:
In a small village in Catalonia, the peach farmers of the Solé family spend every summer together picking fruit from…
[More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 96638%
Critics Consensus: Sensitively and intelligently crafted by writer-director Laurel Parmet, The Starling Girl is a well-told coming-of-age story centering around a young woman’s struggles with her spiritual faith.
Synopsis:
Seventeen-year-old Jem Starling struggles to define her place within her fundamentalist Christian community in rural Kentucky. Even her greatest joy…
[More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 94858%
Critics Consensus: A coming-of-age comedy that sidesteps simple nostalgia, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah finds fresh humor in adolescent anxiety — and suggests a bright future for star Sunny Sandler.
Synopsis:
Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who’ve always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. However, things start to go comically awry…
[More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 94725%
Critics Consensus: Necessarily bleak but shot through with moments of humor, the beautifully filmed Godland serves as a gently absorbing meditation on mortality.
Synopsis:
In the late 19th century, a young Danish priest travels to a remote part of Iceland to build a church…
[More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 94501%
Critics Consensus: Other People’s Children perceptively explores motherhood outside traditional biological confines and delivers sobering truths with an ample side of levity.
Synopsis:
Rachel is 40 years old, with no children. She loves her life: her high school students, her friends, her ex,…
[More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 93711%
Critics Consensus: Juniper‘s story offers few surprises — and it doesn’t need any, with Charlotte Rampling holding the viewer rapt from start to finish.
Synopsis:
Ruth (Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling) is a worldly former war correspondent now bored in retirement with a drinking problem and…
[More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 93880%
Critics Consensus: Influencer should get plenty of likes from horror fans hungry for a smart, scary chiller with something to say.
Synopsis:
INFLUENCER tells the story of Madison (Emily Tennant, “Riverdale”), a popular social media influencer who is having a lonely and…
[More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 93766%
Critics Consensus: With subtlety and authenticity, War Pony tracks the lives of two young Indigenous men and cements the two women behind the lens, Riley Keough and Gina Gammell, as talents to watch.
Synopsis:
At 23, Bill (Jojo Bapteise Whiting) just wants to make something of himself. Whether it’s siphoning gas, delivering goods or…
[More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 93710%
Critics Consensus: Packing a lot into its brief runtime, Jethica anchors its supernatural thrills with the serious story of a truly terrifying stalker.
Synopsis:
Hiding out in New Mexico after a freak accident, Elena runs into Jessica, an old friend from high school. When…
[More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 110486%
Critics Consensus: An infectiously good-spirited comedy with a solid emotional core, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves offers fun fantasy and adventure even if you don’t know your HP from your OP.
Synopsis:
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things…
[More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 97072%
Critics Consensus: A riveting look at complicated relationships, the well-acted Afire finds Christian Petzold working in an arguably lighter but still notably ambitious vein.
Synopsis:
While vacationing by the Baltic Sea, writer Leon (Thomas Schubert) and photographer Felix (Langston Uibel) are surprised by the presence…
[More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 93047%
Critics Consensus: Chile ’76 is an intriguing historical noir that radiographs Pinochet’s patronizing and patriarchal society through the eyes of a steely bourgeoise woman who dares to take a stand.
Synopsis:
Chile, 1976. Carmen heads off to her beach house to supervise its renovation. Her husband, children and grandchildren come back…
[More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 93023%
Critics Consensus: High-concept sci-fi that never loses touch with the human experience, Aporia is an emotionally impactful blend of powerful performances and imaginative themes.
Synopsis:
Since losing her husband Mal (Edi Gathegi) in a drunk-driving incident, Sophie (Judy Greer) has struggled to manage crippling grief,…
[More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 92597%
Critics Consensus: The Artifice Girl blends timely themes and a sci-fi structure to explore thought-provoking questions surrounding the ethics of artificial intelligence.
Synopsis:
A team of special agents discovers a revolutionary new computer program to bait and trap online predators. After teaming up…
[More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 92538%
Critics Consensus: A delightfully unique tribute to the transporting power of cinema, Leonor Will Never Die marks director/co-writer Martika Ramirez Escobar as a talent to watch.
Synopsis:
Leonor Reyes was once a major player in the Filipino film industry after creating a string of successful action films,…
[More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 92427%
Critics Consensus: Lily Gladstone’s outstanding performances powers The Unknown Country through some narrative drift to its ultimately profound destination.
Synopsis:
Reeling from a devastating loss, Tana (Lily Gladstone) is pulled back into the world by an unexpected invitation to her…
[More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 102701%
Critics Consensus: Joy Ride isn’t afraid to shock with its gross-out gags, but this road trip’s real surprise is how successfully it blends its raunchy humor with real heart.
Synopsis:
The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime…
[More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 99605%
Critics Consensus: Polite Society throws, kicks, and punches the genre etiquette book out the window to deliver a fun film that blends Bollywood splendor and British wryness.
Synopsis:
A merry mash-up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment and bold action, POLITE SOCIETY follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes…
[More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 93592%
Critics Consensus: Although its story can feel circuitous and a bit baggy, Brooklyn 45‘s character-driven period horror is elevated by some excellent performances.
Synopsis:
Friday, December 27, 1945. Five military veterans gather in the ornate parlor of a Brooklyn brownstone. Best friends since childhood,…
[More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 92329%
Critics Consensus: The thoughtful and well-acted Dreamin’ Wild honors the creative impulse and the faith it takes to will a dream into reality.
Synopsis:
Dreamin’ Wild, the true story of love and redemption, is about what happened to singer/songwriter Donnie Emerson and his family…
[More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 91767%
Critics Consensus: With a hopeful tune, The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future basks in magical realism to deliver a compelling family drama swathed in a powerful environmental fable.
Synopsis:
When thousands of fish die in a polluted river in southern Chile, Magdalena, a woman long-deceased, emerges amongst their lifeless…
[More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 91259%
Critics Consensus: Narratively subtle and beautifully acted, You Can Live Forever finds soulful drama at the intersection of sexual orientation and religious faith.
Synopsis:
In the early ’90s, gay teen Jaime is sent to live with her devout Jehovah’s Witness relatives after the death…
[More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 92966%
Critics Consensus: Revolving around outstanding performances from Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott, Sanctuary confounds expectations with élan.
Synopsis:
Set over the course of one night in a single hotel room, “Sanctuary” tells the story of a dominatrix (Margaret…
[More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 90485%
Critics Consensus: A sweet, well-rounded coming-of-age story, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe adapts its source material with tenderness and care.
Synopsis:
Resentful at the world, 15-year-old Aristotle Mendoza wants to blend in and be left alone, but the summer he meets…
[More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 118025%
Critics Consensus: Barbie is a visually dazzling comedy whose meta humor is smartly complemented by subversive storytelling.
Synopsis:
To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on…
[More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 109265%
Critics Consensus: Stepping out from Rocky Balboa’s iconic shadow at last, the Creed franchise reasserts its champion status thanks to star Michael B. Jordan’s punchy direction and a nuanced heel turn by Jonathan Majors.
Synopsis:
After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life….
[More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 95749%
Critics Consensus: A deceptively simple drama about the artist’s life, Showing Up reunites Kelly Reichardt and Michelle Williams to absorbing effect.
Synopsis:
A sculptor (Michelle Williams) preparing to open a new show must balance her creative life with the daily dramas of…
[More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 96551%
Critics Consensus: Missing can strain credulity in its efforts to keep the audience guessing, but a fast pace and relatable fears keep this twisty techno-thriller from completely losing its way.
Synopsis:
When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s (Storm Reid) search for…
[More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 94338%
Critics Consensus: With a bracingly irreverent approach to its story and Emma Mackey bringing Brontë vibrantly to life, Emily is a biopic that manages to feel true while taking entertaining creative liberties.
Synopsis:
EMILY imagines Emily Brontë’s own Gothic story that inspired her seminal novel, “Wuthering Heights.” Haunted by the death of her…
[More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 91687%
Critics Consensus: Another humanistic gem from the Dardennes, Tori and Lokita puts its characters in heartbreaking circumstances while insisting on their intrinsic dignity.
Synopsis:
A friendship develops between two young people after they are exiled in Belgium….
[More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 90332%
Critics Consensus: Sick of Myself is intent on turning stomachs with its vicious satire of vanity in the time of social media, delivering a dark one-upping saga of egos gone awry.
Synopsis:
Signe (Kristine Kujath Thorp) and Thomas (Eirik Sæther) are in an unhealthy, competitive relationship that takes a vicious turn when…
[More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 89179%
Critics Consensus: Il Buco is a visual marvel that reaffirms the old adage about a picture being worth a thousand words.
Synopsis:
During the economic boom of the 1960s, Europe’s highest building is being built in Italy’s prosperous North. At the other…
[More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 94131%
Critics Consensus: While it could stand to be a little funnier and quite a bit scarier, The Blackening is a thoughtful satire that skewers horror tropes and racial stereotypes.
Synopsis:
The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves…
[More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 89840%
Critics Consensus: Narratively sparse and visually vast, Pacifiction is a tsunami of a political thriller that philosophically rewards those willing to weather it.
Synopsis:
On the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, the High Commissioner of the Republic and French government official DE ROLLER is…
[More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 89442%
Critics Consensus: Smart, self-aware, and all too timely, this slasher co-written by Kevin Williamson is Sick in all the best ways.
Synopsis:
As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at…
[More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 99953%
Critics Consensus: Turbulent waters even for strong swimmers, Infinity Pool provides a visceral all-inclusive retreat of Cronenbergian perversion for those wanting to escape commercial sundries.
Synopsis:
While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of…
[More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 89067%
Critics Consensus: While it may not belong in the upper ranks of cinematic queer love stories, Of an Age is a moving romance elevated by powerhouse performances.
Synopsis:
OF AN AGE is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences…
[More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 89006%
Critics Consensus: Overflowing with ideas as it moves across genres, The Five Devils uses intoxicating magical realism to explore a family’s troubled past.
Synopsis:
Eight-year-old Vicky has a mysterious gift: she can recreate any scent she comes across, even that of her beloved mother…
[More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 88739%
Critics Consensus: Bringing Lulu Wilson back for another round of whooping on bad guys, this Wrath is one Becky with the good sequel.
Synopsis:
Two years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky attempts to rebuild her life in the care…
[More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 86277%
Critics Consensus: Rotting in the Sun‘s bold ambition and infectious frenetic energy prove a natural — albeit not universally appealing — fit for its unique flavor of dark mischief.
Synopsis:
Writer-director Sebastián Silva’s Sundance hit ROTTING IN THE SUN is a darkly funny and refreshingly audacious meta-comedy that skewers the…
[More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 94671%
Critics Consensus: Theater Camp‘s authentic depiction of the theater experience may not resonate as strongly with non-actors, but they’ll probably be laughing too hard to seriously complain.
Synopsis:
Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the new original comedy Theater Camp as Amos and Rebecca-Diane…
[More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 95853%
Critics Consensus: Dumb Money‘s crowd-pleasing dramatization of real-life stock hijinks may not tell the complete story, but it’s rousingly entertaining nonetheless.
Synopsis:
Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped…
[More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 86597%
Critics Consensus: Although it may not fully unlock the promise of its tension-rich setting and premise, Cairo Conspiracy‘s strong performances and sophisticated script offer solidly satisfying compensation.
Synopsis:
Adam, the son of a fisherman, is offered the ultimate privilege to study at the Al-Azhar University in Cairo, the…
[More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 98282%
Critics Consensus: Offering just about everything longtime fans could hope for while still managing to carry the franchise forward, Evil Dead Rise is all kinds of groovy.
Synopsis:
In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is…
[More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 91234%
Critics Consensus: Randall Park’s directorial debut has humor and heart, giving star Justin H. Min a swoonworthy starring vehicle with few Shortcomings.
Synopsis:
Ben, a struggling filmmaker, lives in Berkeley, California, with his girlfriend, Miko, who works for a local Asian American film…
[More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 88989%
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by an outstanding ensemble cast, Jules uses its cute concept to grapple with poignant, universally relatable themes.
Synopsis:
Jules follows Milton (Ben Kingsley) who lives a quiet life of routine in a small western Pennsylvania town, but finds…
[More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 86809%
Critics Consensus: Injecting a classic story with fresh innovation and social relevance, The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster is a thrillingly assured feature debut for writer-director Bomani J. Story.
Synopsis:
Vicaria is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal and sudden…
[More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 85822%
Critics Consensus: Bolstered by a powerful lead performance from Trace Lysette, Monica follows a personal quest that’s as beautifully filmed as it is emotionally resonant.
Synopsis:
Monica is an intimate portrait of a woman who, for the first time in 20 years, returns home to the…
[More]
#94
Adjusted Score: 107217%
Critics Consensus: A galactic group hug that might squeeze a little too tight on the heartstrings, the final Guardians of the Galaxy is a loving last hurrah for the MCU’s most ragtag family.
Synopsis:
In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these…
[More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 93252%
Critics Consensus: While it’s nowhere near as addictive or fast-paced as the game, Tetris offers a fun, fizzy account of the story behind an 8-bit classic.
Synopsis:
“Tetris” tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world’s most popular video games found its way to avid…
[More]
#96
Adjusted Score: 88809%
Critics Consensus: A darkly delirious satire rooted in real-life horror, El Conde finds Pablo Larraín revisiting familiar themes without losing their provocative power.
Synopsis:
El Conde is a dark comedy/horror that imagines a parallel universe inspired by the recent history of Chile. The film…
[More]
#97
Adjusted Score: 84232%
Critics Consensus: A solid showcase for Jim Gaffigan as well as a sneakily ambitious dramedy, Linoleum adds another impressive entry to writer-director Colin West’s filmography.
Synopsis:
Cameron Edwin (Jim Gaffigan), the host of a failing children’s science TV show called “Above & Beyond”, has always had…
[More]
#98
Adjusted Score: 87761%
Critics Consensus: Bigger, bolder, and in some respects even better than its predecessor, Extraction 2 is an over-the-top action thriller done right.
Synopsis:
Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix’s blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving…
[More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 84308%
Critics Consensus: If its story’s mysteries are ultimately less compelling than they might seem, Enys Men‘s retro aesthetic and intriguingly abstract visuals make this a chilly treat for horror fans.
Synopsis:
A wildlife volunteer on an uninhabited island off the British coast descends into a terrifying madness that challenges her grip…
[More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 82677%
Critics Consensus: A smartly ambitious supernatural thriller, Perpetrator blends an assortment of genres and influences into a bloody good time.
Synopsis:
Jonny Baptiste (Kiah McKirnan) is a reckless teen sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie (Alicia Silverstone). On her…
[More]
#101
Adjusted Score: 82740%
Critics Consensus: Biosphere‘s rambling, unfinished feel doesn’t always serve its thoughtful themes, but it’s often offset by the engaging interplay between the movie’s well-matched leads.
Synopsis:
In the not-too-distant future, the last two men on earth must adapt and evolve to save humanity….
[More]
#102
Adjusted Score: 80653%
Critics Consensus: Its many disparate ingredients come together in a somewhat lumpy blend, but Scarlet remains a largely bewitching period fantasy.
Synopsis:
Shortly after World War I, veteran Raphaël (Raphaël Thiery) returns home from the frontlines to find himself a widower, and…
[More]
#103
Adjusted Score: 95192%
Critics Consensus: Led by Xolo Maridueña’s magnetic performance in the title role, Blue Beetle is a refreshingly family-focused superhero movie with plenty of humor and heart.
Synopsis:
Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not…
[More]
#104
Adjusted Score: 88198%
Critics Consensus: Plane charts a standard action-adventure course with its cruising altitude just a few miles above Direct-to-Video — but with Gerard Butler in the cockpit, thriller enthusiasts will still find this a fun flight.
Synopsis:
In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making…
[More]
#105
Adjusted Score: 85201%
Critics Consensus: Supported by Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s outstanding work in the title role, Chevalier offers an entertaining gateway into the incredible life of a brilliant artist.
Synopsis:
Inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave…
[More]
#106
Adjusted Score: 82943%
Critics Consensus: The movie’s curiously bland compared to the remarkable real-life story it dramatizes, but Sally Hawkins’ performance saves The Lost King from feeling like a royal disappointment.
Synopsis:
In this inspiring true story, amateur historian Philippa Langley believes she has made the archeological find of the century: the…
[More]
#107
Adjusted Score: 95288%
Critics Consensus: Certain aspects of horror’s most murderously meta franchise may be going stale, but a change of setting and some inventive set pieces help keep Scream VI reasonably sharp.
Synopsis:
Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter….
[More]
#108
Adjusted Score: 92054%
Critics Consensus: A darker and spookier spin on Branagh’s Poirot, A Haunting in Venice is a decent Halloween snack whose undemanding mystery gets a lift from nifty visuals and an all-star cast.
Synopsis:
“A Haunting in Venice” is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying…
[More]
#109
Adjusted Score: 96528%
Critics Consensus: Asteroid City is unlikely to win Wes Anderson many new converts, but those who respond to his signature style will find this a return to immaculately arranged form.
Synopsis:
The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for…
[More]
#110
Adjusted Score: 83516%
Critics Consensus: Another entertaining outing from Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington, The Equalizer 3 mostly makes up for its formulaic story with generous helpings of cathartic action.
Synopsis:
Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things…
[More]
#111
Adjusted Score: 81707%
Critics Consensus: Amusing and endearing, Red, White & Royal Blue is a cheerfully formulaic rom-com that embraces inclusion without falling back on stereotypes.
Synopsis:
Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry…
[More]
#112
Adjusted Score: 79165%
Critics Consensus: Even if it isn’t always quite as clever as it seems to think it is, sharp performances from an outrageously talented cast make The Lesson worth learning.
Synopsis:
Liam (Daryl McCormack), an aspiring and ambitious young writer, eagerly accepts a tutoring position at the family estate of his…
[More]
#113
Adjusted Score: 78461%
Critics Consensus: Moving On fails frustratingly often to rise to the level of its leads, but Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are entertaining company regardless of the context.
Synopsis:
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell)…
[More]
#114
Adjusted Score: 89863%
Critics Consensus: Elemental may not satisfy as fully as the greatest Pixar pictures, but it remains a solid story told with dazzling visual flair.
Synopsis:
Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental,” an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live…
[More]
#115
Adjusted Score: 75654%
Critics Consensus: Within the outline of its fairly standard story, The Offering puts a unique — and often genuinely scary — spin on demonic possession horror tropes.
Synopsis:
In the wake of a young Jewish girl’s disappearance, the son of a Hasidic funeral director returns home with his…
[More]
#116
Adjusted Score: 75727%
Critics Consensus: A uniquely stylish whodunit, Medusa Deluxe positions debuting director/co-writer Thomas Hardiman as a talented filmmaker with exciting potential.
Synopsis:
Talented, ambitious, and backstabbing hairstylists gather for a competition in England, only to find one of their own murdered before…
[More]
