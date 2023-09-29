Cryptocurrency News: ETH Rises In Anticipation Of New ETF Launch – Investor's Business Daily

U.S.-CHINA CHIP WAR: Moment Of Truth Looms For Nvidia, Apple And The World
Cryptocurrency News: Cryptocurrency prices were mixed on Friday as bitcoin fell below its $27,000 level. Ethereum rose in anticipation of Valkyrie’s ethereum futures launch.
Asset manager Valkyrie will allow investors to access ether and bitcoin futures through its Bitcoin Strategy ETF after receiving SEC approval, the company announced Thursday. Valkyrie will change the fund’s name to Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF, but the ticker will remain BTF. The renamed fund will launch on Monday, according to Reuters.
Asset managers VanEck and ProShares are also seeking to offer pure ether futures ETFs. Meanwhile, the SEC has delayed its decision to approve a number of bitcoin futures ETFs.
Cryptocurrency outlook picks up amid bank crisis. The markets lifting bitcoin might surprise you.
Click here to jump to more on today’s Cryptocurrency News.
Bitcoin fell back to $26,900 late Friday after brushing $27,400 on Thursday. BTC traded around its $26,000 range since late August and hit a month-high above $27,400 on Sept. 19. Bitcoin hit a 2023 peak of $31,809 on July 13 but has struggled to reclaim its $30,000 level since July 24. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has rebounded 62.5% so far this year.
Ethereum traded around $1,670 late Friday after climbing near $1,690 intraday. ETH hovered around its $1,6000 level since the beginning of September. Ethereum peaked at $2,139 on April 16 — its highest level since May 2022 — following its Shanghai-market upgrade to a proof-of-stake network on April 13. The No. 2 crypto jumped 39% year to date.
Scroll down for more cryptocurrency news and price updates.
Digital asset investments are extremely volatile. While cryptocurrency’s fundamentals and technical indicators may differ, investors should focus on the same key objectives. First, stay protected by learning when it’s time to sell, cut losses or capture profits. Second, prepare to profit if the cryptocurrency starts to rebound.
Despite their original promise, cryptocurrencies haven’t acted as hedges against inflation. Instead, they’ve trended with the broader indexes. Read The Big Picture and Market Pulse to track daily market trends.
View IBD’s Best Cryptocurrencies And Crypto Stocks To Buy And Watch page to help navigate the world of digital asset investments.
Want a deeper dive into crypto? Check out the What Is Cryptocurrency? explainer page.
Coinbase CEO Floats Leaving The U.S. If Regulatory Clarity On Crypto Doesn’t Improve
Republicans Pummel SEC’s Gary Gensler Over Crypto Crackdown
Taylor Swift May Have Known FTX Was In Trouble. Why Elon Musk Is ‘Not Surprised’
Bitcoin Falls On Worries About Interest Rates. Signs Still Flash Gains Ahead
Want market-driving info delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for IBD’s new daily newsletter by clicking the image below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Get Stock Lists, Stock Ratings And More With IBD Digital
Find Stocks To Buy And Watch With IBD Leaderboard
Identify Bases And Buy Points With MarketSmith Pattern Recognition
Use Swing Trading Strategies To Find Opportunities & Manage Risk
9/29/2023 What is the latest performance of the S&P 500 index? Which stocks are moving on the S&P 500 today? Check…
9/29/2023 What is the latest performance of the S&P 500 index?…
(© Dave Cutler)
Get instant access to exclusive stock lists, expert market analysis and powerful tools with 2 months of IBD Digital for only $20!
Get market updates, educational videos, webinars, and stock analysis.
Learn how you can make more money with IBD’s investing tools, top-performing stock lists, and educational content.
Notice: Information contained herein is not and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. The information has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable; however no guarantee is made or implied with respect to its accuracy, timeliness, or completeness. Authors may own the stocks they discuss. The information and content are subject to change without notice.
*Real-time prices by Nasdaq Last Sale. Realtime quote and/or trade prices are not sourced from all markets.
Ownership data provided by Refinitiv and Estimates data provided by FactSet.
© 2000-2023 Investor’s Business Daily, LLC. All rights reserved