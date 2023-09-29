ASUS Zenfone 10 leaks with flagship performance and 16 GB of RAM – Notebookcheck.net

The Zenfone 10 has turned up on Geekbench under the model number ‘AI2302’. Currently, someone has benchmarked the unreleased device a handful of times using Geekbench 6, the single-core and multi-core scores of which we have embedded below. While Geekbench does not reveal the chipset used, the ‘kalama’ motherboard and ‘walt’ governor are signifiers that it is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, as is the ARM implementer 65 architecture 8 variant 1 part 3406 revision 0 CPU identifier.
The Zenfone 10 consistently outscores the average of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 devices we have benchmarked so far too, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy powering the Galaxy S23 series. Specifically, the Zenfone 10 achieves roughly 2-3% higher single and multi-core scores. However, it remains to be seen how well the Zenfone 10 will manage the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under sustained load.
Additionally, Geekbench reports that the Zenfone 10 features 16 GB of RAM, matching its predecessor. A release date is unknown for now, but there have been rumblings about what other features the Zenfone 10 may offer. Purportedly, ASUS will equip the handset with a 6.3-inch and 120 Hz AMOLED display, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery. Moreover, the Zenfone 10 is expected to launch with up to 512 GB of flash storage, 67 W wired fast charging and a 200 MP primary camera, the combination of which should target the upper echelons of this year’s flagship smartphone releases.
