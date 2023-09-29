Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is nearly half off right now – Engadget

Now might be the time to upgrade your living room streaming setup. Amazon has the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $30, or nearly half off. You can also get the regular 4K model for $27 (normally $50) if the Max is out of stock. And if you’re in the market for a full-fledged television, the company is running a sale on Fire TV sets that includes its own 2-Series and Omni models as well as offerings from Hisense, Insignia, Pioneer and Toshiba.

Amazon’s highest-end streaming stick is down to a very low price.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max may be small, but it could cover all you need from a media player. It supports a wide range of services, including Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+, and can handle multiple HDR formats (including Dolby Vision and HDR10+) wth Dolby Atmos audio. It’s faster than Amazon’s other streaming dongles, and offers robust Alexa smart home support that includes live picture-in-picture for your video doorbell.

There are other good streaming devices to consider. You may want a Roku Streaming Stick 4K or Google Chromecast if you can find them on sale, particularly if you aren’t wedded to the Alexa ecosystem. And if you’re looking for a powerful do-it-all box that can handle gaming, you’re better off paying extra for an Apple TV 4K or NVIDIA Shield TV Pro. At $30, though, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is difficult to top — you’re getting strong all-round functionality at the price of a budget device.

Letterboxd cofounder Matthew Buchanan announced that Tiny, a venture capital firm, has bought a 60 percent stake in the platform. The founder insists "very little else will change."

Cocoon is a game I can (and will) recommend to anyone that plays video games, and plenty who don’t. Perhaps my only complaint is that I want more.

Americans' cell phones will sound an emergency alert signal (and message) on Wednesday, October 4, at about 12:20PM ET. The warning is a test only to train the public and ensure the system works.

The National Security Agency (NSA) is starting an artificial intelligence security center to safeguard our defense and intelligence systems. This should discourage bad actors from stealing or sabotaging currently-used AI models.

The Creator is yet another sci-fi epic about a war between humans and AI.

Nearly three years after the Arecibo Observatory's main telescope collapsed, the NSF has awarded $5.5 million in funding to four institutions who will transform it into a STEM education center.

The US Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear two cases that could transform how social media companies police their content.

Amazon's next Prime-focused sale happens October 10 and 11, but some deals are going up early and we picked out the best ones.

Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

Retro gaming is more than just classic titles from the past, it's also about collecting and finding rare items. Something Analogue is acutely aware of.

This week, Cherlynn chats about her experience reviewing the iPhone 15 Pro and Apple Watch Series 9. Also, Devindra and Cherlynn dive into Microsoft’s big Surface event in NYC, which actually ended up being more of an AI shindig.

Here’s a list of the best smart light bulbs you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

Netflix is shipping its final DVD rentals, marking the end of an era that helped make the company the streaming behemoth it is today.

The biggest news stories this morning: macOS Sonoma made me hate widgets less, Scientists confirm some black holes spin, These origami-inspired flying robots change shape in mid-air

Google is sending Jamboard on its way to the company's ever-growing graveyard full of products and services that didn't quite work out

SpaceX has won a $70 million contract with the US Space Force to provide satellite communications for the US Space Force via its Starshield program.

Tesla has been tolerating racial harassment at its factory in Fremont, California since at least 2015 until today, according to the lawsuit filed by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

As expected, Apple is making a last-ditch effort to get the Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that would force it to open up its App Store to third-party payments.

New York Acting Supreme Court Justice Nicholas Moyne rejected a bid by Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub to block a bill requiring a minimum wage for app-based delivery workers.

Bethesda apparently shadow-dropped a new mobile game set in the Skyrim universe. The Elder Scrolls: Castles is a building management sim along the lines of Fallout Shelter.

