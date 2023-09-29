iOS 16.5 for iPhone Coming Soon With Two New Features – MacRumors

Apple made the third beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers earlier this week. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below.



iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is possible that more features will be added in later beta versions. To try out the beta, sign up for an Apple Developer Program membership for $99 per year or the free Apple Beta Software Program.



Apple has added a Sports tab to the News app on iOS 16.5, giving you easy access to news, scores, and schedules for your favorite teams and leagues. This information was previously available in the Today tab, but it is now featured more prominently as Apple continues to push deeper into sports content across its services.



A small but convenient feature added with iOS 16.5 is the ability to ask Siri to start a screen recording. You can say “Hey Siri, start a screen recording” to record a video of your iPhone’s screen, and ask Siri to stop the recording when desired. You can still start a screen recording via Control Center after enabling the feature in Settings → Control Center.

iOS 16.5 is looking to be a minor update so far, which isn’t too surprising given that Apple will unveil iOS 17 at WWDC in June.

