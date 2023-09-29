Beats Studio Buds+ Launching in May With New Transparent … – MacRumors

Apple’s rumored Beats Studio Buds+ appear to have been listed on Amazon today, providing a closer look at new features and changes before they are officially announced. The earbuds are listed with a May 18 release date and a $169.95 price.



Notably, the listing reveals that the Studio Buds+ will be available in a new transparent design option that looks fairly similar to the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds. The earbuds will also be available in Black and Ivory, according to the listing. The overall design of the Studio Buds+ looks largely the same as the original Studio Buds released in 2021.

Beats Studio Buds+ remain a sportier alternative to the AirPods Pro, and have a more compact design without “stems” that drop below the ears.

With 3x larger microphones and air vent changes, the Studio Buds+ will feature up to 1.6× as much active noise cancellation and up to 2× improved Transparency mode as the original Studio Buds, according to the listing. They also provide longer battery life, with the Studio Buds+ advertised as offering up to 36 hours of listening time with the included USB-C charging case, compared to 24 hours for the original Studio Buds.

Studio Buds+ have IPX4-rated water resistance and will be available with XS, S, M, and L ear tip size options to fit a wider range of ears. The earbuds are compatible with both Apple and Android devices and offer features such as one-touch pairing, automatic switching between devices, Hey Siri support, and Find My support.

Beats Studio Buds+ were first discovered in iOS 16.4 code last month, and the earbuds also surfaced in FCC filings last week. It’s unclear when Apple plans to announce the earbuds, but it appears they will launch next month.

Update: Amazon has removed the listing for now.

(Thanks, Michael Burkhardt!)

