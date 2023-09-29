How to send 2GB size videos, images and audio through WhatsApp – The Hindu

To enjoy additional benefits

CONNECT WITH US

May 26, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

COMMents

SHARE

READ LATER

File photo of the Whatsapp logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp is arguably one of the most prominent instant messaging apps out there. The service is used by millions of users in India and around the world, to connect with their friends and family.

The platform also allows its users to easily share media files such as videos, audio and more. However, the size limit for photos and videos that are sent using the media option is limited to 16MB. This can either result in the entire file not getting sent or the quality taking a huge hit.

If you have faced such an issue before, worry not. You can easily send most types of files including videos, images and audio that are up to 2GB in size, using the Documents option. Read on to know more.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

1. Open the WhatsApp app on your Android device.

Sending large files via WhatsApp’s ‘Documents’ option | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

2 Open the desired chat.

3. Click on the attachment icon.

Sending large files via WhatsApp’s ‘Documents’ option | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

4. Tap on the Documents option.

5. Select the large file that you wish to send.

Sending large files via WhatsApp’s ‘Documents’ option | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

6. Tap on the SEND option.

Sending large files via WhatsApp’s ‘Documents’ option | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

COMMents

SHARE

technology (general) / PDAs and smartphones / gadgets (general)

BACK TO TOP

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.

source