iPhone 16 leaks: What to expect – price, launch date to camera upgrades – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Apple iPhone 16 plans are already rolling even though iPhone 15 launch is yet to happen. Yes, Apple is already working on it. iPhone 16 leaks have already started circulating and they hint at some exciting changes. The biggest benefit fans can derive from iPhone 16 leaks is to decide whether they should buy the iPhone 15 this year or wait for the iPhone 16 in 2024, depending on the price and specs. If the iPhone 16 turns out to be a game-changer, Apple fans will have to think hard before deciding. If only incremental changes are expected, then going for the iPhone 15 makes sense. Let’s take a sneak peek into what’s rumoured for the iPhone 16.

If Apple sticks to its usual schedule, we can expect the iPhone 16 to arrive in September 2024. iPhone 16 price may be around $800, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models could go up to $1,100. If there’s an iPhone 16 Ultra model, it might cost even more, perhaps $1,200 or higher, according to a Tom’s Guide report.

The iPhone 16 might look different. One rumour suggests it could have under-display Face ID, getting rid of the notch. There might also be a newer design with a single cutout for the selfie camera.

We could see some size changes too. The Pro models might get bigger, with the iPhone 16 Pro at 6.3 inches and the Pro Max at 6.9 inches. These could be the largest iPhones ever.

There might be a new display tech called MicroLED for better brightness and colours, but it’s uncertain if it will be ready in time.

The iPhone 16 may use the A18 Bionic chip in the Pro models. We don’t know much about the chip, RAM, or storage yet.

One exciting possibility is an Apple-built modem, replacing Qualcomm’s 5G chip. This could improve efficiency and performance.

For Wi-Fi, the Pro models might support Wi-Fi 7, though you’d need a compatible router to fully benefit from it.

The cameras on the iPhone 16 might be similar to the iPhone 15. Expect a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, a selfie camera, and telephoto (on Pro models). The Pro models might have a larger sensor for even better photos.

There could be a bigger sensor for the main camera, making photos brighter and more colourful. The Pro models might also get a second 48MP sensor for ultrawide shots.

The standard models might go back to a vertical camera arrangement, like the iPhone 12.

There might also be a periscope telephoto camera on both Pro models, not just the Pro Max. This would align the camera specs for both Pro iPhones.

So, while the iPhone 16 is still in the rumours stage, there are exciting possibilities on the horizon and these potential changes make it worth waiting for. Stay tuned for more updates.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71693729947865

source