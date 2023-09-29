Fun With Kids: Discover Sentosa on Roblox, Pinkfong Wonderstar … – The Straits Times

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Now, your kids can explore Sentosa virtually on the popular gaming platform Roblox. This is the island attraction’s first foray into the metaverse, via a virtual space known as SentosaLand.

Players can take part in online quests such as the Siloso Speedway luge race and Imbiah Magical Forest adventure course.

Collect the highest number of virtual coins on the leaderboard until Feb 28 for a chance to win a staycation at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa. Other rewards include tickets to Madame Tussauds Singapore and limited-edition Sentosa mini building block sets.

If your family is new to Roblox, download it on your mobile phone or desktop and register for an account for free. Then, search for SentosaLand, which comes with built-in safety features from Roblox, such as chat filters and parental controls. Find out more at bit.ly/FBSentosaLandChallenge

If you prefer to visit the island in real life, here is some good news. Admission via Sentosa Express or drive-in is still free, as the promotion has been extended to March 31.

While watching a film in the cinema, you would usually want your little ones to sit still and keep quiet. But here is one where you can let them loose.

Pinkfong Wonderstar: Sing-Along Concert is an animated movie that they can bop and croon along to with their beloved characters.

In the 73-minute show, Pinkfong and Hogi decide to hold a concert with their Wonderville friends, but conflicts arise during their practice sessions as they strive to deliver the perfect show.

The lyrics that pop up karaoke-style at the bottom of the screen are an open invitation for your kids to belt out Pinkfong’s discography, which includes the all-time favourite Baby Shark Dance and classic nursery rhyme Six Little Ducks.

Now showing exclusively at Cathay Cineplexes, this is the South Korean animated family’s first sing-along movie on the big screen.

You want your kids to embrace Mandarin, but are you leading by example? Take the first step by joining the Speak Mandarin Campaign family talent competition.

The 11th edition of the event aims to create fun opportunities for families to practise the language together.

Form a team of two to four members, comprising children aged five to 12 with their parents or grandparents, and register online by Feb 28.

To help your family prepare for the quest, you can attend a workshop in which trainers will share tips on performance techniques, including voice projection and stage presence.

After that, you have until March 26 to submit a four-minute video performance based on the theme, Our Heritage, Our Stories.

Shortlisted teams will compete in the finals on May 27. Winners will receive cash prizes of up to $500, tickets to family attractions and shopping vouchers.

To find out more and sign up, go to tinyurl.com/FTC2023-register

