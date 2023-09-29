The All-New Echo Dot is Half Off Right Now for Black Friday 2022 – PureWow

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.
In case you’re not already hip to them, Black Friday 2022 sales have already begun. Though the actual day is Friday, November 25, smart shoppers are nabbing the best deals on everything from fan-favorite tech to trending clothing early. However, we must admit we’re most excited about the deals on the Echo Dot sale that’s happening at Amazon. More specifically, the price cut on the new 5th Generation Echo Dot, which already has glowing customer reviews.
Basically, it’s the item to have in your home this year, and it’s 50 percent off right now. Below are all the reasons why you’re going to want one, plus two other Echo Dot deals to score now.
There are multiple Echo Dot models on sale now, but this one, currently on sale for $25, is at the top of our list for several reasons. For one, this is the first time that it’s on sale—it wasn’t even part of the last Amazon Prime Day tsunami of savings.
It’s also the newest version available, featuring all the Echo Dot features you love, like using Alexa to answer questions, set alarms, tell you the weather or stream music. This 5th generation has audio improvements, though, including clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound quality. And the new Eero Wi-Fi extender helps to extend the range of your network (bye-bye household dead zones). It’s got new temperature and motion sensors that can trigger routines based on detected motion or changes in room temperature, too.
But don’t just take our word for it. One impressed buyer shares, “The generation 5 dot sounds great in a smaller room. Good bass for such a little thing. The 4th generations were good but the 5th is a little clearer and deeper….I love them. They sound great on their own or paired together in a stereo configuration (much better).”
You also can’t go wrong with the 2020 version of the larger Echo device, which is also 50 percent off. More than 100,000 5-star ratings extol this guy for its acoustics and compatibility with other electronics, like television. “You can control the equalizer by telling Alexa to raise or lower the bass, mid-range and treble (Alexa set bass down to 4, set mid range up to 6) +6 or -6 settings for sound. The sound quality almost rivals my Bose and I am a finicky listener,” writes one reviewer. You can go from setting timers while you cook to blasting music and talking to friends and family with the Alexa app and devices.
The 3rd Generation Echo Dot has many of the same fun features as the other two—Alexa-set timers, news briefings, impressive sound quality for playing all your favorite music—but comes at a lower price point than the latest fifth generation for those looking to save even more (it’s on sale for $14—that’s 63 percent off). It’s also more compact, making it the best option for folks who don’t have a ton of space or prefer the effect of practically invisible speakers.
