Crypto Price Update: Market Trades Flat, Bitcoin Up 0.24%, Ethereum Losses 0.35% – Outlook India

CyberConnect (CYBER) was the most trending cryptocurrency, Akash Network (AKT) was the top gainer while Curve DAO Token (CRV) was the top loser

India’s electoral system, which produces genuine leaders, must be designed for the country’s long-term growth

The idea of One Nation, One Election seems outlandish since the architecture of the election process doesn’t allow much space for it

Simultaneous elections will lead to the mixing of national and state-level issues, which does not serve the electorate’s best interests

Is One Nation, One Election a threat to federalism? Will it have an impact on the power dynamics between the Centre and the states? Will it curtail the power of state assemblies and chief ministers?

This move is questionable as it assumes, or even aspires, that people vote the same way in state and national elections

Updated: 22 Aug 2023 3:46 pm

The global cryptocurrency market fell 0.17 per cent to $1.05 trillion on Tuesday afternoon, while the total trading volume was down by 23.31 per cent to $28.11 billion.

CyberConnect (CYBER) was the most trending cryptocurrency for the second consecutive day, up by 5.90 per cent to $4.68. Its 24 hour trading volume was $165 million.

Akash Network (AKT) was the top gainer, up 11.69 per cent to $1.52 in the last 24 hours. Its 24 hour trading volume was $5.3 million.

Curve DAO Token (CRV) was the top loser, down 4.59 per cent to $0.4719 in the last 24 hours. Its 24-hour trading volume was $52 million.

DeFi fell 7.16 per cent to $2.01 billion, Coinmarketcap.com reported.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin was up by 0.24 per cent to $26,085.29. Its 24-hour trading volume was $12.7 billion. It is currently ranked number 1 on Coinmarketcap, based on the market cap. Bitcoin’s market dominance was at 48.26 per cent, up by 0.21 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum: Ethereum was down by 0.35 per cent to $1,665.54 from the previous day. Its 24-hour trading volume was $4.7 billion.

Tether: Tether was up by 0.02 per cent to $0.9996 in the last 24 hours. Tether’s 24-hour trading volume was $20.5 billion. It is ranked third on Coinmarketcap.

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL) was down by 0.83 per cent to $21.14. Its 24-hour trading volume was $323 million.

Avalanche was trading at $10.30, down 4.08 per cent, while its 24-hour trading volume was $111 million.

Cardano ADA was down by 2.26 per cent to $0.2615 from the previous day. Its 24-hour trading volume was $182 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 0.23 per cent, with a 24-hour price of $0.063.

Shiba Inu was down by 3.47 per cent to $0.000007976.

Decentralised Finance

DeFi coin was trading at $0.0006527, down by 2.12 per cent.

Yearn.Finance was down by 0.77 per cent to $5,625.30 over the last 24 hours, while its 24-hour trading volume was $25 million.

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

© 2023 Outlook Publishing India Pvt. Ltd

source