Quickly delete the last 15 minutes of your browsing history with … – Android Police

Chrome Canary users can enable the feature using a flag

All the best web browsers store your browsing history until you clear it manually. At least on Google Chrome for Android, you can temporarily prevent history logging using an incognito tab. However, that isn’t always convenient, especially considering how rival web browsers allow quick deletion of browsing history from the last five minutes, two hours, or the previous day. Last year, the Google Search app made it easy for any user to delete their query history from the last 15 minutes with a single tap. Now, this option is available for everyone running Chrome Canary for Android.

In February this year, we spotted Google developing a new option for Chrome users that let them delete the last 15 minutes of their browsing activity from the logs with just a single tap. The option beats scrolling through Chrome's labyrinthine settings menus and is rather easy to access. Techdows reports it is a test feature at present, so you’ll have to enable a Chrome flag to use it (via 9to5Google). Just enter the following flag code in the address bar:

chrome://flags/#quick-delete-for-android

Change the flag from Disabled to Enabled using the drop-down menu for it. Then, force-close Chrome Canary and restart it. Now, just tap the three-dot menu button and you'll see a new option to delete the last 15 minutes of your browsing history. The app prompts for confirmation before executing the action, though. It will delete your browsing history, cookies, site data, and cached data from the last 15 minutes of your browsing.

Hopefully, it won't be long before this handy feature makes its way into the stable version of Chrome. After all, we don’t always remember to turn on incognito browsing, and this is a really easy way to delete browsing history after the fact.

Chandraveer is a mechanical design engineer with a passion for all things Android including devices, launchers, theming, apps, and photography. When he isn’t typing away on his mechanical keyboard’s heavy linear switches, he enjoys discovering new music, improving his keyboard, and rowing through his hatchback’s gears on twisty roads.

