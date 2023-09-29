How to download Free Fire Advance Server APK for OB32 update: Link and schedule revealed – Sportskeeda

Free Fire updates have served as a source of fascination for players and fans alike since new features often improve the user experience. These updates are preceded by a separate Advance Server, enabling users to test out new content ahead of its global release.

Due to the restricted availability of the slot on this special client, players flock to the website to register and obtain the Activation Code. This code is essential because gamers won’t be eligible to access the Advance Server without it.

Players must follow the steps given below to download and install the Free Fire OB32 Advance Server:

Step 1: Users should access the Free Fire Advance Server website on a web browser. They may utilize this link for the same.

Step 2: Next, players have the option to sign up for it. The two available options are Google and Facebook.

Step 3: Users can then click the Download APK button to get the APK file for the latest version of the Advance Server.

Note: The size of the APK file is 770 MB, so players should ensure that there is sufficient storage space on their device to install the Free Fire OB32 Advance Server

Step 4: Finally, users can install the file. However, they will have to toggle on the ‘install from an unknown source’ option before going ahead.

Step 5: Once the installation is complete, players can open Advance Server and sign in as a guest. They will have to enter the Activation Code to access the client and enjoy testing the new features.

If there is an error while installing the file, users will need to redownload the file and follow the same steps again.

The OB32 Advance Server timeline was revealed a few days earlier. The exact details are as follows:

The Free Fire OB32 Advance Server has not commenced yet and is expected to go live in a few hours.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Tired of unauthentic redeem codes?

Subscribe to latest Free Fire working redeem codes here!

Be the first one to comment on this story

source