Investors Turn to TMS Network (TMSN) As Tron (TRX) And Aptos (APT) Momentum Cool Off | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

If you have been following crypto news, you may have heard of Tron (TRX) and Aptos (APT). These two digital currencies have been quite popular among investors recently, but their momentum is cooling off. So, where are investors turning to now? The answer is TMS Network (TMSN).

As the momentum of Tron (TRX) and Aptos (APT) cools off, investors are moving their assets to TMS Network (TMSN) for its Ethereum-based, DeFi-focused trading platform. Unlike Tron (TRX) and Aptos, TMS Network offers a reliable and efficient trading platform that enables traders to fully control their assets without needing an intermediary.

Recently, Aptos (APT) has become the subject of debate. Recent reports clarified the escalating hostilities between Aptos (APT) and Sui. That concerns the MoveCon Conference, which Potem, an Aptos-backed wallet, will host (APT). Potem first extended an invitation to conference attendees from Sui but then withdrew it.

Some reports claim that Potem expelled Sui officials due to pressure from Aptos (APT). Importantly, Move serves as Aptos (APT) and Sui’s foundational language.

In the meantime, Aptos’ (APT) stock has fallen dramatically during the last two weeks. As a result, the price of Aptos (APT) is currently 31% lower than it was a month ago. At $11.72, Aptos (APT) is now trading 41% below its all-time high of $19.90.

The momentum for Tron (TRX) has cooled off, as its price has steadied and faces resistance at $0.105. Despite consolidation above the 50-day EMA at $0.096, the Tron (TRX) token seems unlikely to continue its current trend for much longer. While Tron gained significant momentum in late March and early April, its momentum has since been neutralized, and Tron (TRX) has dropped to the 18th spot by market cap.

Analysts further observed Sun’s involvement in crypto issues has started taking hold of the Tron (TRX) token’s price. TRX is down 1.03% to $0.0651 in the latest charts. Tron (TRX)’s daily chart consolidates a sideways pattern – revealing no swing highs and lows in the past months. This shows the lack of interest in the token, with Tron (TRX) on a restricted band between $0.056 to $0.065. It remains to be seen whether the bulls will regain momentum for Tron (TRX).

Crypto investors now prefer TMS Network (TMSN), a decentralized, Ethereum-based all-in-one trading platform that aims to revolutionize the traditional trading industry. TMS Network (TMSN) is solving the most pressing issues in the current trading space, including price manipulation, transaction delays, bad trading experiences, and a lack of trading education.

TMS Network (TMSN) takes pride in being the first of its kind, allowing traders a seamless and enjoyable trading experience with instant transaction processing without needing FIAT payment. Users can trade all derivatives, including stocks, CFDs, crypto and forex via cryptocurrency payments.

The platform’s features include on-chain analytics, social trading network, MT4/ MT5 compatibility bridge, low latency and fast execution through proactive monitoring cloud-based solutions, trading signals, non-custodial portfolio management, voting rights, and STP execution with no dealing desk.

TMS Network (TMSN) holders share in the platform’s trading activity by earning a commission revenue on every trade placed. By holding TMS Tokens, users make a portion of the revenue generated from any trading activity on the forum. The platform’s revenue-sharing mechanism incentivizes TMS Network (TMSN) Token holders to increase trading volume, resulting in a virtuous cycle of growth and profitability. TMS Network (TMSN) also provides traders with a comprehensive range of educational resources and tools, including training videos, webinars, and guides.

TMS Network (TMSN) is currently trading at a pre-sale price of $0.38. This price will continue rising as more investors flock to the presale. Analysts predict a 100x return for early investors before the end of the year. Don’t let the chance to reap these benefits slip by. Register today for the TMS Network (TMSN) presale with as little as $200.



Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.



