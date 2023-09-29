Dogecoin Price Prediction, Could Tradecurve Reach $0.35? – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Since its inception, Dogecoin has captured the attention of investors. Also, the support from Twitter owner and billionaire, Elon Musk, has attracted several investors to the network. Meanwhile, the emergence of Tradecurve (TCRV), a new altcoin, has taken the crypto market by surprise. After recording a price jump from $0.01 to $0.018, analysts are wondering if it could hit $0.35.
In the past month, Dogecoin’s price has experienced a significant decline, falling from $0.085 to key levels such as the $0.075 support and the $0.070 pivot level. At its lowest point, Dogecoin traded as low as $0.0540. However, investors are hoping for a price recovery.
Currently, there is immediate resistance for Dogecoin (DOGE) around the $0.0635 level. Further resistance can be observed near the $0.067 zone, marked by a significant bearish trend line on the daily chart around $0.0670. A breakthrough above the trend line could drive the price toward the $0.070 resistance and further toward the $0.075 resistance.
However, failure to overcome the resistance levels at $0.0635 and $0.067 may result in a price reversal pushing the price down to the $0.060 support level, with the next major support level near $0.055. Further losses could potentially open doors for a move towards critical support at $0.050.
According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.061823, showing a marginal 0.21% price increase in the last 24 hours. In the long term, analysts predict that it could trade between $0.18 and $0.074 before the end of 2023, and $0.25 and $0.39 before the end of 2025.
While Dogecoin holders await a price reversal, analysts are considering the chances of Tradecurve (TCRV) reaching $0.35. Tradecurve, a hybrid trading platform, holds huge promise within the DeFi space due to its low trading fees and numerous features. Tradecurve combines the strengths of centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX).
Privacy-focused users will find Tradecurve very appealing as it places a strong emphasis on user privacy and removes the need for stringent Know Your Customer (KYC) checks during the sign-up process—a requirement often imposed by CEXs like Kraken and Robinhood. Additionally, Tradecurve provides a wide range of derivatives like cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, and stocks on a single trading account. This gives traders access to diverse trading markets and high liquidity.
At the heart of the Tradecurve ecosystem is its utility token, TCRV. TCRV holders enjoy reduced subscription fees, staking rewards, and governance voting. The TCRV token is currently priced at $0.018 per unit in its stage 4 presale, with experts predicting a potential 50x increase in value due to high demand. Furthermore, market analysts anticipate a remarkable surge of 100x in value upon the listing of TCRV on a popular CEX after its launch. With this growth pattern, TCRV is sure to hit $0.35 in the long term
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions, more information here.
