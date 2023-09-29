Verizon service restored to customers Wednesday afternoon after 'hardware failures,' officials say – 11Alive.com WXIA

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Verizon service has been restored to customers after a temporary outage on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

“Multiple simultaneous hardware failures led to an interruption in service for customers in the area. Our engineers have identified the issue, fixed the issue, and service is restored,” a spokesperson for Verizon said.

According to the tracking website Down Detector, the outage appeared to have temporarily impacted customers around 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST in Georgia — including Atlanta and the surrounding metro area. Customers also reported outages in Alabama and South Carolina, the tracking website shows.

