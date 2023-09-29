Three Reasons Why Blur Is up 25% – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The altcoin growth momentum is mixed today as the broader cryptocurrency landscape is mixed with both positive and negative price trends. Of the altcoins making impressive moves today, Blur has taken an emphatic lead after soaring as high as 25% in what can be defined as its biggest price show over the past month. Blur is changing hands at a spot price of $0.429, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

There is hardly any growth recorded on a digital currency that was not precipitated by some triggers, and for Blur, the apparent surge in daily accumulations represents one prominent push for growth. Blur’s trading volume soared as high as 466.87% in the past 24 hours to $97 million.

This growth is unprecedented, and despite being ranked 99th in market capitalization, the trading volume is the 44th biggest in the crypto world today. The Blur trigger is also embodied in the overall outlook of the parent platform as one of the best non-fungible token (NFT) platforms around on the Solana (SOL) blockchain.

Known for offering advanced features and functionalities to serve its users, the Blur marketplace is fast becoming the go-to place for NFT collectors in the Web3.0 space. The role of BLUR as a governance token has also helped expand its utility and boosted its demand.

The third obvious trigger for growth is the resurgence in interest in NFTs, a move that the BLUR marketplace has benefited from recently. As a crucial showcase of its growing popularity, the BLUR marketplace recorded its highest Total Value Locked (TVL) last week as a complement to its wide adoption.

As it stands, Blur’s latest growth rally has helped trigger a positive growth trend in the trailing seven-day period, where it has recorded 27% growth, paring off the losses it has accrued thus far. Most altcoins are defining their own growth as the market is generally favorable, and with more products and new tech enhancements, BLUR may sustain this growth in the near term.

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey’s articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

Once a day we send:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source