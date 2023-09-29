Fifa expands Roblox presence as platform gears up for Meta Quest … – SportsPro Media

FIFA

Fifa is expanding its presence on Roblox with new games, digital apparel and match highlights ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the social gaming platform’s launch on the Meta Quest virtual reality (VR) platform.

Visitors to ‘Fifa World’ will be able to watch highlights and see live scores of matches from Australia and New Zealand, and access a range of original content. Users can dress their avatar in the kit of their favourite team, and participate in various skill games and a new three-on-three arcade game.

Meanwhile, Spain and Barcelona player Alexia Putellas has signed up as an ambassador to Fifa World, which launched ahead of the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year. So far, more than 17.5 million visits have been made to the digital environment.

“We are delighted to expand our presence on Roblox and introduce the Fifa Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 competition to Fifa World,” said Romy Gai, Fifa chief business officer.

“Through this integration, we aim to bring the excitement and passion of the tournament to Roblox’s global community of over 66 million daily active users, offering them an unprecedented opportunity to engage with the event like never before.”

Meanwhile, Roblox has confirmed an open beta for its platform will be available in the coming weeks, unlocking a range of new possibilities for brands and developers in VR.

‘The open beta is a great opportunity for the Roblox developer community to optimise their existing games for Quest and build new ones for VR while gathering input and feedback from the Quest community,’ Meta wrote in a blog post.

‘That means developers will be able to experiment, learn, and iterate on VR experiences before Roblox is ready for prime time and its full release on the Meta Quest Store.

‘With over 15 million active experiences and counting, Roblox will offer a vast library of content for the Quest community to explore. In fact, Roblox is automatically publishing some experiences that use default player scripts to support VR devices. They’ve found that those experiences typically run well in VR without modifications, so they’re seeding the Roblox VR library with great content from day one.’

Fifa’s digital activities following its high-profile split with EA Sports have been multifaceted, comprising metaverse experiences, trivia games and mobile titles. Its partnership with Roblox allows it to tap into an even younger audience and encourage them to interact with the Women’s World Cup on their terms.

Roblox’s launch on Meta Quest is also significant. While Meta has attempted to create digital spaces for brands and rights holders on its Horizon Words VR platform, adoption has so far been limited. On the other hand, Roblox has been hugely successful with tens of millions of users and some of the world’s biggest sports organisations as partners.

Roblox brings a ready-made user base, existing applications and cross-platform functionality to offer a more compelling use case for social VR.



Enjoying SportsPro content? Create your account and get enhanced access to all the latest stories.

Already have an account? Log in now

A link has been emailed to you – check your inbox.

Already registered?

Don’t have an account?

source