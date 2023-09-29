Netflix viewers will dip in 2023 thanks to paid sharing—which could … – Insider Intelligence

In-depth analysis, benchmarks and shorter spotlights on digital trends.

Interactive projections with 10k+ metrics on market trends, & consumer behavior.

Proprietary data and over 3,000 third-party sources about the most important topics.

Industry benchmarks for the most important KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail and ecommerce.

Client-only email newsletters with analysis and takeaways from the daily news.

Exclusive time with the thought leaders who craft our research.

The news: Netflix will lose viewers for the second consecutive year in 2023, according to our new forecast update . The number of viewers is expected to decrease by 0.5% to 170.6 million.

Why the decline? Netflix’s viewership atrophy may be due to implementing paid sharing , leading casual viewers to drop off and account holders to downgrade their plans or cancel their subscriptions altogether.

Zoom in: Upcoming password-sharing guidelines in the US are causing concern among college students who may not have the means or desire to pay for their own subscriptions.

Netflix hasn’t specified what the US guidelines will look like, but they likely won’t be too different from where it has rolled out internationally.

Past its peak? Despite a rebound next year, Netflix’s penetration will remain below its peak. It’s expected to reach 173.7 million viewers in 2024 and 182.5 million by 2027, making up 57.7% of internet users, according to our forecast. That’s below the peak of 58.2% in 2021.

The bottom line: Gen Zers—anyone born between 1997 and 2012—make up a large share of college students. As Netflix focuses on generating revenues, it’s crucial to keep in mind the loyalty of these consumers who will be increasingly vital to the success of streaming services in the coming years.

One Liberty Plaza9th FloorNew York, NY 100061-800-405-0844

1-800-405-0844ii-sales@insiderintelligence.com

source