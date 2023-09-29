BTC Price Prediction: What Will Be The Price Of Bitcoin After 2024 Halving? – Coinpedia Fintech News

Nidhi is a Certified Digital Marketing Executive and Passionate crypto Journalist covering the world of alternative currencies. She shares the latest and trending news on Cryptocurrency and Blockchain.

Analyst PlanB predicts Bitcoin may reach $500,000 in next halving event using Stock-to-Flow model.

Current Bitcoin price differs from the model’s expectation, but past successes boost trust.

Experts advise caution as crypto market remains unpredictable despite the exciting forecast.

In a bold prediction that has everyone talking, a well-known analyst, PlanB, has made an eye-opening guess about Bitcoin’s future price. According to PlanB, the price of Bitcoin could surge to a whopping $500,000 in the next halving event, leaving crypto fans thrilled and curious.

To back his point, PlanB relies on a fascinating tool known as the Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model. This model assesses the rarity of Bitcoin and the pace at which new coins are produced. Remarkably, the S2F model has proven accurate in predicting Bitcoin’s price previously, grabbing the attention of many and lending credibility to its latest forecast.

S2F-model update, based on on latest data and halving cycle average S2F-ratio and BTC price:

– for current halving cycle model still says $54k. BTC is $31k (average)

– for 2016-2020 cycle model predicted $4.4k. BTC was $5.8k

For me the model error is OK and surely doesn't make… pic.twitter.com/yAhdXytkbf

However, there’s a twist to the story. As of now, Bitcoin’s price hovers around $31,000, which significantly deviates from the model’s projected value of $54,000. Despite this disparity, PlanB maintains that the model is not flawed; rather, it highlights that even well-founded predictions can sometimes miss the mark. After all, in the past, the S2F model has come close to accurately predicting Bitcoin’s price, instilling trust among its proponents.

This news comes at an exciting time for the crypto world. Bitcoin has been going up and up, and right now, it’s around $29,741.98. Interestingly, that’s more than a 1% increase in just one day! Bitcoin’s success has also boosted other cryptocurrencies, known as altcoins, which are also reaching new highs.

With all the buzz, some experts remind everyone to be cautious. The crypto market is known for changing quickly and can be influenced by things like rules from governments and how people feel about it. So, while the prediction is exciting, it’s good to stay smart and not put all your trust in just one forecast.

