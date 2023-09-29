Hulu Introduces Hulu + Live Offer | What's On Hulu – ABC

Hulu Introduces new "Hulu + Live TV Offer." To celebrate the start of the NFL Season, Hulu launched its Hulu + Live TV+++ campaign to remind current and potential subscribers about everything Hulu has to offer, including over 75 live channels for sports, news, and entertainment, plus Hulu’s entire streaming library, plus unlimited DVR, plus Disney+, plus ESPN+. Now with just two more days until NFL Kick Off, Hulu is introducing a new offer for Hulu + Live TV. Beginning at 1PM PT/4PM ET today, new and eligible returning subscribers can get $20 off Hulu + Live TV for three months, for a total savings of up to $60. The offer will be available through 11:59PM PT on October 5th at www.hulu.com/live-tv. Happy Streaming!

