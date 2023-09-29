Verizon expands high-speed internet across Delaware – Verizon News

No Updates

More Delaware residents and businesses now get access to Fios, 5G Home Internet, and 5G Business Internet.

NEW YORK – Verizon is bringing more choice for home and business internet to customers in Delaware as it deploys high-speed broadband internet service across the state. Nearly 2,000 Delaware locations in Camden, Dover, Smyrna, Bridgeville and Ocean View will have access to high-speed internet as part of one of the biggest network upgrades in our history.

“Verizon is focused on delivering broadband internet service and the major economic benefits that it can provide,” said Doug Sullivan, Vice President of Wireline Network Operations-Mid-Atlantic North Region for Verizon. “From Fios to 5G Home, more people than ever across the First State have access to high-speed internet to fuel how they work, live and play.”

The project is being done with over $6 million in funding provided as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

Additionally, Delaware residents get even more choices as Verizon is expanding its wireless home and business internet services, powered by 5G Ultra Wideband, in parts of Rehoboth and Dewey Beach.

In an effort to provide connectivity to families in need across the country, Verizon participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP)1 a U.S. government program run by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help low-income households pay for internet service. With ACP eligibility and the Verizon Forward Program2, customers can get free home internet service – no hidden fees or annual contracts, and no equipment charges or data caps. You are eligible for ACP if you (or someone in your household) participate in certain government assistance programs. Learn more about the Verizon Forward Program by visiting www.verizon.com/home/free-verizon-internet/.

Verizon’s 100% fiber network delivers award-winning Fios broadband service with no data caps. Customers who subscribe to Fios broadband service will have access to a wide range of plans that deliver at least 300 Mbps for both downloads and uploads starting at just $25 per month with AutoPay and select 5G mobile plans.3 Select Delaware locations will have access to Fios 2 Gig plans – the fastest speeds offered by Fios – starting at $94.99 per month with AutoPay and select 5G mobile plans.4

Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP): ACP is a government program providing eligible households with internet service discounts. One program discount per household. Discount expires upon FCC’s termination of program; then our standard rates and service terms and conditions apply.

Limited-time offer for eligible residential customers with ACP applied to a Fios Mix & Match internet plan. Discounts may vary. May not combine with all offers. Fios Mix & Match available in select areas.

For existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan customers who then add and maintain a Fios 300 Mbps plan. Availability varies. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Add’l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit. Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req'd. $99 setup and other terms may apply.

For existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan customers who then add and maintain a Fios 2 Gig plan. 2 Gig is available in select areas only. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req'd. Add'l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit. Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req'd. $99 setup and other terms may apply.

