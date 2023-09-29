Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Among Cryptocurrencies Now Supported by Arculus Digital Security Platform – U.Today

Arculus, a leading digital security platform, announced a partnership with BitPay to expand its payment options to include several popular cryptocurrencies.

The move allows users to secure an Arculus Card using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and notably, meme currencies like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

As reported by U.Today, BitPay integrated Shiba Inu into its wallet app back in December 2021, opening doors for merchants globally to accept the token as a legitimate form of payment.

The cryptocurrency company, founded in 2011, has been pivotal in driving merchant adoption of digital assets; it counts Microsoft among its clientele and has seen its influence expand significantly over the years.

Some of the notable names that accept SHIB include electronics retailer Newegg, luxury department store Nordstrom, and gaming retailer GameStop. Entertainment giant AMC and food ordering platform Menufy have also joined the list. These are just a few examples, and the list is steadily growing.

This announcement is a step forward for Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, data suggests that traditional cryptocurrencies still dominate transaction volumes on BitPay. Bitcoin accounts for approximately 36% of all transactions, and Dogecoin holds a distant fourth place with about 7% of total payments. Shiba Inu is yet to make a mark in this regard, not appearing on BitPay’s list of popular transaction options.

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Once a day we send:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source