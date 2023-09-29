Netflix TUDUM: What Time, How to Watch and Full List of Shows … – What's on Netflix



Rebel Moon, Avatar: The Last Airbender and Bridgerton will all get shown off at the new global Tudum event in June 2023.

by Kasey Moore · @kasey__moore · Reading Time: 5 minutes

Published on June 17th, 2023, 8:07 am EST

A new Netflix TUDUM global event is just around the corner in Brazil. As part of the festivities, a global live stream will take place on June 17th to look ahead at some of the major new Netflix Original movies and series coming soon. Here’s what we know so far, what will feature, and how you can watch.

As we covered recently, until May 2023, Netflix had yet to unveil this year’s Geeked Week, or global TUDUM event. In 2022, Geeked Week took place in June, while TUDUM took place in September. The Netflix Geeked account recently teased that Geeked Week would return, but nothing came to fruition.

Instead, Netflix Brazil has been publicizing a TUDUM event, albeit all promotion has been localized to just Brazil. Described as an in-person event, it’s scheduled to take place between June 16th and June 18th in São Paulo. We also know that a live stream will take place over two hours with new show and movie announcements.

Here’s some brief facts about the show:

You have multiple options to watch TUDUM, including on Netflix itself.

The Among the social platforms you have to watch the stream on includes:

It’s not currently expected that Netflix will stream the show on its Twitch channel.

We’ve also confirmed that the event will be live-streaming on Netflix itself, meaning you can watch on the big screen. Using the show page, you can now set a reminder for the event on Netflix.

Live event coming soon – Netflix TUDUM

Here’s a full list of the shows and movies teased to be featured during the 2-hour live stream. Many will contain announcements, first looks, and news, while others will likely be debuting behind-the-scenes, bloopers, etc.

Here’s the list of 35 shows and movies (Netflix teased 45+ in total) announced today to be featured at Netflix TUDUM on June 17th:

Amongst the talent currently expected to appear live from Brazil includes (subject to change):

Appearing via pre-recorded video clips include:

Are you excited about this TUDUM event in June 2023? Let us know in the comments, and keep it locked here for more as and when we get it.

