Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Dips Below $27,000 As US SEC Delays Spot Bitcoin ETF Decision – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC) dipped below the $27,000 mark yet again, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delayed its decision on spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), until October, putting on hold applications from BlackRock, WisdomTree, Invesco Galaxy, Wise Origin, VanEck, Bitwise and Valkyrie Digital Assets made earlier this year. Popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), and Solana (SOL) — landed in the reds across the board. As per CoinMarketCap, the market’s fear and greed index stood at 35 (out of 100), representing “fear”. The Maker (MKR) token emerged to be the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 12 percent. Stacks remained the biggest loser for the second consecutive day, with a 24-hour dip of over 6 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $1.05 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 3.08 percent.

Bitcoin price stood at $26,074.37, registering a 24-hour loss of 4.11 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 22.64 lakh.

ETH price stood at $1,651.91 marking a 24-hour dip of 2.76 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.45 lakh.

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 2.27 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.064. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 5.70.

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 4.71 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $64.09. LTC price in India stood at Rs 5,689.99.

XRP price stood at $0.5098, seeing a 24-hour loss of 3.16 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 44.90.

Solana price stood at $19.84, marking a 24-hour dip of 3.62 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,760.83.

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Maker (MKR)

Price: $1,167.86

24-hour gain: 12.61 percent

dYdX (DYDX)

Price: $2.26

24-hour gain: 5.99 percent

Toncoin (TON)

Price: $1.75

24-hour gain: 2.72 percent

Astar (ASTR)

Price: $0.05742

24-hour gain: 2.21 percent

TRON (TRX)

Price: $0.0773

24-hour gain: 2.18 percent

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Stacks (STX)

Price: $0.4933

24-hour loss: 6.58 percent

Optimism (OP)

Price: $1.39

24-hour loss: 5.59 percent

Filecoin (FIL)

Price: $3.20

24-hour loss: 5.45 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $24.67

24-hour loss: 5.42 percent

EOS (EOS)

Price: $0.5908

24-hour loss: 5.26 percent

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Bitcoin’s value dropped to trading below $27,000, consolidating to trading around $26,000. This shift could be because the US SEC postponed evaluating the spot bitcoin ETF applications until October. Additionally, this drop in price could be because of the release of the US monthly jobs report later today. Ethereum’s trading value dropped from trading above $1,700 to around $1,650. Meanwhile, Maker’s MKR token surged more than 10 percent over the past 24 hours after their recent announcement of their intentions to introduce SubDAOs in Korea.”

Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures, said, “The market has backtracked most of its gains which came after the Grayscale ruling. The drop in prices happened after an update from the SEC that it will be delaying its spot BTC ETF decision for all the applicants including Blackrock, till October. Except for the stablecoins Tether and USDC, all of the top 10 cryptos by market capitalisation are trading in the red. BTC (-4.2 percent) and ETH (-2.9 percent) are trading around their previous anchor levels of $26,000 and $1,600, respectively. However, worth highlighting is that the number of BTC held in addresses tied to centralized exchanges has dropped by another 4 percent, leading to the fewest exchange reserves since early January 2018.”

Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX, said, “A general slow growth in the US economy and indications of increasing interest rates by the Fed has prompted Bitcoin’s price to decrease by almost 5 percent in the last 24 hours. Coupled with that, the delayed verdict on Bitcoin’s ETF application seems to be making the ecosystem impatient, thus explaining the declining sentiment. The market indicators point to a downtrend before key tokens can break out of their resistance levels.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin recently experienced a bearish move, dropping from the 27,300 level to a low of 25,900. The downward momentum shows no signs of stopping and appears to be headed for another major support level at 25,900, which is in line with the 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) signal bearish sentiment as they remain in the sell zone, indicating a continuation of the prevailing bearish trend. It is very important to closely monitor the 25,900 level. Any failure to break below this level could catalyze a bullish reversal and potentially push the price of Bitcoin towards the resistance levels at 26,700 and further to 27,400. Conversely, if Bitcoin manages to break the 25,900 level, subsequent support is expected around 25,400, with a deeper decline possibly to 24,800.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “The entire volume of the cryptocurrency market has decreased by 37.85 percent during the past 24 hours in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies. The SEC has been compelled by a federal appeals court to reconsider its decision to deny Grayscale’s request to transform its $14 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a spot bitcoin ETF. This choice has caused prices of digital assets and stocks with a focus on cryptocurrencies to rise. Market watchers view this as a historic victory that might open the door for a future spot BTC ETF. The decision does not, however, ensure that Grayscale’s or other companies’ applications will be approved. In this scenario, the price for each bitcoin is $26,051.11.”

