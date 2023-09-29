What is OxygenOS? All about the OnePlus operating system – TrustedReviews

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If you’re new to OnePlus, you might be wondering what OxygenOS is and how it differs from Android 13.

We’ve put together this guide to explain everything you need to know about OxygenOS, including what it is and which devices run the software.

OxygenOS is a smartphone operating system developed by OnePlus and based on Android 11.

The operating system is designed to run on OnePlus phones but shares a codebase with Oppo’s own ColorOS. The two Android systems merged back in 2021, with both OnePlus and Oppo devices now running ColorOS in China. However, global versions of OnePlus phones continue to use OxygenOS.

The latest version of OxygenOS is OxygenOS 13, an update OnePlus says is faster and smoother with a design inspired by nature.

“Aquamorphic Design delivers a simplified, cleaner visual interface. With a design language based on the unique properties of water, dive into an immersive, more calming environment. Explore an ocean of powerful features to enhance your digital quality-of-life,” writes OnePlus on its website.

Key features include the intuitive Smart Launcher, the Sidebar toolbox and an always-on display with support for Spotify, Canvas AOD portraits, digital wellbeing insights and Bitmojis on the lock screen.

Connectivity tools like Fast Pair and Audio Switch for headphones and speakers, as well as support for Spacial Audio and Dolby Atmos for more immersive listening. There’s also Nearby Share to transfer photos, videos and documents to other Android devices and Chromebooks easily.

Finally, there’s HyperBoost to enable multiple performance modes when gaming and a Zen Mode to help with productivity with five themes to choose from.

The following flagship and budget smartphones are powered by OxygenOS:

The above are just the current models, of course. The full list of OxygenOS-powered devices goes all the way back to the OnePlus 2 in 2015.

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

