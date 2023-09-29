Apple Loop: Stunning iPhone Leaks, Disappointing iPad News, Apple’s Next Fight – Forbes

Taking a look back at another week of news and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop includes a surprise iPhone update,MacBook Pro’s stunning battery, latest iCloud problems, disappointing iPad news, App Store’s new hurdles, promising web browser news, and Apple’s Superbowl plans.

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 06: Apple CEO Tim Cook looks at a display of brand new redesigned … [+] MacBook Air laptop during the WWDC22 at Apple Park on June 06, 2022 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual WWDC22 developer conference. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

But… This iPhone Goes To Eleven

Is Apple preparing an iPhone that would be an even higher spec than the iPhone Pro Max band? That’s the intriguing prospect leaked this week. Not only would obvious areas such as camera capabilities and processor speeds be lifted, but other more esoteric and bleeding edge (at least for Apple) areas, such as dropping all physical ports, are likely:

“This is a potentially seismic change. For months, leakers claimed that an iPhone Ultra would be little more than a Pro Max rebrand. But with iPhone 14 sales data showing that the more expensive Pro models are monopolizing iPhone sales, Apple may believe the best option is to triple up on premium options.”

MacBook Pro’s Stunning Battery Life

Now that reviewers and owners have spent more time with the latest MacBook Pro laptops, the real-life battery tests are starting to show fruit – something that couldn’t be done in the small window the first reviewers had to operate in. And those results are more than impressive:

“[Putting a new 16-inch M2 Max] through our battery test, the new Apple notebook clocked in at 18 hours and 56 minutes! This obliterates the battery life of the M2-driven 13-inch MacBook Pro, not to mention every other laptop we’ve ever reviewed and tested. Right now, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro appears to have the longest-lasting battery of any consumer-grade laptop out there.”

Let’s Be Data Careful Out There

Apple is facing a problem with the interaction between iOS 16.3 and iCloud. Users are reporting that iCloud backups are disabled. While some temporary workarounds have been found by the community, iOS 16.3.1 has been spotted in online testing rigs, so a fix is incoming. For now, take very good care of your data:

“Apple has made 2FA a requirement for all new Apple IDs. So it may be a bug related to this for legacy users. If you don’t already have 2FA enabled, I would strongly recommend you do so. If a password leaks, hackers still cannot access your account without secondary authentication via email, SMS, in-app notification, etc. It’s a vital additional layer.”

No New iPad Option For 2023

Apple skipped launching a new MacBook during Q4 of 2022, breaking a run that stretched back to the start of the century. Now the entry-level iPad looks set to suffer the same fate, with no space in the 2023 portfolio for the tablet.

“Since an 11th-generation iPad would be unlikely to have much new to offer over the 10th-generation model at the current time, a new model anytime soon seems unlikely. There have also been no concrete rumors about the new entry-level iPad as yet, with the only report being a vague mention from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman that a minor refresh for the device this year is possible.”

Dominant App Store Faces NTIA Recommendations

Following an executive order, the US-based National Telecommunications and Information Administration has published its report on mobile app ecosystems and the competition in that space. Apple’s ecosystem is very much under discussion, with recommendations pushing toward a more open and accessible system:

“Third-party app stores should be permitted and users should not be prevented from sideloading apps outside a gatekeeper’s own app store. Legislative and regulatory measures should prohibit restrictions on sideloading, alternative app stores, and web apps.”

A Nice Web Browser You May Never See

Both Google and Mozilla are reportedly working on versions of their Chrome and Firefox browsers for the iPhone that use their own web page rendering engines, rather than the Apple-mandated choice. As it stands, any web browser on the iPhone is forced to use Apple’s webkit engine with no exceptions. Still…

“In an emailed statement, a Mozilla spokesperson said, “We abide by Apple’s iOS app store policies, and are simply doing some exploratory work to understand the technical challenges for Gecko-based browsers on iOS if those policies were to change. We hope the day will come when people can freely decide to use the browser of their choice, including the opportunity to select the engine that underpins it.” “

And Finally…

It’s the Super Bowl this weekend, and the half-time show (one of the few American music moments that comes close to rivaling the Eurovision Song Contest) is going to see Apple mentioned a lot… Apple Music is, after all the main sponsor, and the team is leaning into the options:

“Apple Music is also adding “an official collection of 32 playlists featuring the top songs that each NFL team listens to in the locker room, the weight room, and on game day.” There will also be “exclusive warmup playlists” from a handful of different NFL players and a “throwback video playlist revisiting halftime performances from past games.””

