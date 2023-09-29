Apple's Big Moves: Trademark Settlement, iPhone 15 Reveal, and 3D Printing Trials – Yahoo Finance

Today's top stories for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) include a legal settlement over a trademark dispute, the much-awaited announcement of the iPhone 15, and innovative supply chain developments for the Apple Watch 9. Here's a closer look at these key updates.

Trademark Settlement with USPTO:

Apple has reached a settlement with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) over its "Smart Keyboard" trademark application.

The conflict began in 2018 when the PTO rejected Apple's application, a decision upheld by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board in 2021.

Apple contested the ruling, arguing that "Smart Keyboard" was a unique trade name for its iPad accessory. The specifics of the settlement remain undisclosed. More details here.

iPhone 15 Release Date Announced:

Apple has officially revealed that the iPhone 15 will be launched on September 12, with the event taking place in California.

The upcoming range will feature both entry-level and premium models. Notably, Apple is replacing the lightning connector with a USB-C port across all models.

The high-end versions are expected to include the A16 chip, a Dynamic Island interface, and a 48-megapixel rear camera. The company also plans to unveil updated AirPods with USB-C charging at the same event, Benzinga reports.

3D Printing Trials for Apple Watch 9:

Apple is reportedly experimenting with 3D printing for the steel casing of its forthcoming Apple Watch 9.

The technology could enhance manufacturing efficiency and offer environmental benefits by reducing metal usage.

The success of these trials could lead to the adoption of 3D printing in the production of other Apple devices.

Apple's wearables, home, and accessories segment, which includes the Apple Watch, experienced a 2.5% uptick in net sales in Q3.

The Apple Watch 9 is expected to be unveiled at the same "Wonderlust" event as the iPhone 15. Read the full story here.

