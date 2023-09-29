SPECIAL LOOK at 3 New Disney Movies – AllEars.Net

We’ve got big news for D23 Gold members!

D23 is Disney’s official fan club. There’s a free tier or you can opt for the gold tier, which costs $99.99 a year for an individual. Being a D23 Gold member means you get special perks, one of them being seasonal editions of the Disney twenty-three magazine, and D23’s new summer edition magazine covers are particularly special this time because they give us a look at some of Disney’s most anticipated movies!



D23 Gold Members will receive a magazine with one of these three new covers this summer. As D23 notes, “Each cover features never-before-seen artwork

showcasing the main characters who will tell these stories on the big screen.”

One cover features Halle Bailey as Ariel for the new live-action The Little Mermaid movie. Many are very familiar with the story of the mermaid who longed to leave the sea, but don’t expect this live-action version to be identical to the old animated film. It’ll have new music and other changes you’ll want to look for when watching it in theaters. This film will hit theaters on May 26th. You can see a trailer here and click here to see Bailey talk about some SECRETS behind the remake.

Another cover features Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animated film Elemental. This movie takes place in a city where earth, water, fire, and air elements all live together. The story follows two characters, Ember and Wade, who are an “unlikely pair” that discover they have more in common than they thought. Elemental will hit theaters on June 16th. Check out the trailer by clicking here.

And finally, one cover gives us a special look at the highly anticipated new Haunted Mansion movie!

The film is expected to release on July 28th, 2023, and we got our first teaser trailer at the beginning of March — click here to see it.

As of right now, we know that the film follows a doctor and her 9-year-old son who start a new life and move into a strangely affordable New Orleans mansion that they quickly realize is more than they bargained for. They enlist the help of a priest, a failed-paranormal expert, a French Quarter psychic, and a crotchety historian to help them get to the bottom of what’s going on.

Some of the cast of the film recently shared a special message which you can watch below!



Your email address will not be published.

Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ

In addition to these special covers, the D23 magazine will have a back cover featuring the Electric Mayhem Band, the star of the new Disney+ Original Series The Muppets Mayhem. That’ll debut on May 10th and you can watch the trailer here. This issue of D23 magazine will feature exclusive interviews, details about American Born Chinese, and much more. The latest issue will arrive before the end of May.D23 Gold members will be sent one of the covers, but if they’d to collect all three, they’ll be on shopDisney ONLY for D23 Gold Members, so keep your eyes peeled, and stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news.Did you snag a Starbucks Nightmare Before Christmas Tumbler before they were GONE?Disney’s latest crossbody bag will have you swooning!Here’s how you can snag the iconic Starbucks tote bag for CHEAPER online!This is not a drill! A huge transportation perk is coming back to three Disney…NEW McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys have arrived and we’re think you’re gonna wanna catch ’em…Here are all of our best tips when it comes to your SHOES and FEET…Here are five things that Disney World Cast Members do when THEY visit the Disney…Think you’re ready for a visit to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal…Here are some unspoken Disney World rules that we keep breaking!The best ways to travel to the Magic Kingdom.Check out our Under The Sea room at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort!Uh oh — there’s monorail trouble happening in Disney World!Frontier is offering an unlimited option that we think could be quite a steal for…We love Disney World food and apparently this icon does too because we spotted him…Ever noticed Disney World guests wearing characters on their shoulders? Here’s everything you need to…We’ve got an update for anyone planning to visit Disney World’s newest attraction!There’s a new Starbucks tumbler coming soon!We have to warn you about these four Disney World hotels in January 2024.The new Bluey: The Videogame is set to release mid-November! Here’s everything you need to…Here’s a look at the biggest details you missed in the last episode of ‘The…Did you snag a Starbucks Nightmare Before Christmas Tumbler before they were GONE?Disney’s latest crossbody bag will have you swooning!Here’s how you can snag the iconic Starbucks tote bag for CHEAPER online!This is not a drill! A huge transportation perk is coming back to three Disney…NEW McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys have arrived and we’re think you’re gonna wanna catch ’em…Here are all of our best tips when it comes to your SHOES and FEET…Here are five things that Disney World Cast Members do when THEY visit the Disney…Think you’re ready for a visit to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal…Here are some unspoken Disney World rules that we keep breaking!The best ways to travel to the Magic Kingdom.Check out our Under The Sea room at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort!Uh oh — there’s monorail trouble happening in Disney World!Frontier is offering an unlimited option that we think could be quite a steal for…We love Disney World food and apparently this icon does too because we spotted him…Ever noticed Disney World guests wearing characters on their shoulders? Here’s everything you need to…We’ve got an update for anyone planning to visit Disney World’s newest attraction!There’s a new Starbucks tumbler coming soon!We have to warn you about these four Disney World hotels in January 2024.The new Bluey: The Videogame is set to release mid-November! Here’s everything you need to…Here’s a look at the biggest details you missed in the last episode of ‘The…

Read more About us or Advertise with us. We respect your right to privacy. Please take a moment to review our privacy policy and terms of use.

Copyright ©1996-2023 AllEarsNet, LLC, All Rights Reserved.

AllEars.Net, AllEars® Newsletter and any other properties owned by AllEarsNet, LLC are not affiliated with, authorized or endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with, The Walt Disney Company, Disney Enterprises, Inc., or any of their affiliates. All Disney artwork, copyrights, trademarks, service marks, and trade names are proprietary to Disney Enterprises, Inc. or, its subsidiary, affiliated and related companies.

For official Disney information, visit http://www.disneyworld.com

source