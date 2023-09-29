Both iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Ultra are coming, claims sketchy rumor – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

A claimed iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and an iPhone 15 Ultra (Source: Majin Bu)

A questionable leak says that Apple is retaining its iPhone 15 Pro Max, but will also release a more costly iPhone 15 Ultra at the same time, with better specifications.

This leak comes from Majin Bu, who as well being patchily accurate in previous years, also recently claimed to have a replica of a case for what was called iPhone 15 Ultra.

While other rumors have pointed to an iPhone 15 Ultra before, including back in 2022, the supposition was that this meant Apple was rebranding the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The leaks about this came after Apple had released the Apple Watch Ultra, which leant them some credence.

Now Majin Bu says that the Ultra is instead a new, separate iPhone and will come in atop the Pro Max in terms of specifications and price.

Tweet claiming an iPhone 15 Ultra will be added to Apple’s lineup

Later in the Twitter/X thread, Majin Bu says that his information fits with what has been said by case manufacturers.

“Furthermore some case manufacturers indicate as a model the Pro Max is the Ultra separated,” wrote Majin Bu. “It has been stated that this year the Pro Max will not be the best model.”

“I personally know for sure that two 6.7 inch different models have been tested,” continued the leaker, “but I don’t think both will actually be released.”

If Majin Bu’s sources are correct, it’s claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will top out at 6GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. Then the iPhone 15 Ultra, presumably starting at that or a similar specification, would go up to 8GB RAM and 2TB and have “much better camera features.”

This is the only rumor for the iPhone 15 that has claimed that there will be both a iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Ultra. It also appears that the leaker is misinterpreting case manufacturer’s branding confusion, for data about the device. Nearly every case manufacturer gambles on the rumor mill and isn’t given information ahead of time by Apple.

Apple will announce its iPhone 15 range on September 12, 2023.

This leak comes from Majin Bu, who as well being patchily accurate in previous years, also recently claimed to have a replica of a case for what was called iPhone 15 Ultra.

While other rumors have pointed to an iPhone 15 Ultra before, including back in 2022, the supposition was that this meant Apple was rebranding the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The leaks about this came after Apple had released the Apple Watch Ultra, which leant them some credence.

Now Majin Bu says that the Ultra is instead a new, separate iPhone and will come in atop the Pro Max in terms of specifications and price.

Later in the Twitter/X thread, Majin Bu says that his information fits with what has been said by case manufacturers.

“Furthermore some case manufacturers indicate as a model the Pro Max is the Ultra separated,” wrote Majin Bu. “It has been stated that this year the Pro Max will not be the best model.”

“I personally know for sure that two 6.7 inch different models have been tested,” continued the leaker, “but I don’t think both will actually be released.”

If Majin Bu’s sources are correct, it’s claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will top out at 6GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. Then the iPhone 15 Ultra, presumably starting at that or a similar specification, would go up to 8GB RAM and 2TB and have “much better camera features.”

This is the only rumor for the iPhone 15 that has claimed that there will be both a iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Ultra. It also appears that the leaker is misinterpreting case manufacturer’s branding confusion, for data about the device. Nearly every case manufacturer gambles on the rumor mill and isn’t given information ahead of time by Apple.

Apple will announce its iPhone 15 range on September 12, 2023.

William Gallagher has 30 years of experience between the BBC and AppleInsider discussing Apple technology. Outside of AppleInsider, he's best known for writing Doctor Who radio dramas for BBC/Big Finish, and is the De…

Agreed, sounds very sketchy. For a mere $100 more you get 2 additional GBs of memory and another terabyte of storage? Not likely.

JinTech said: Agreed, sounds very sketchy. For a mere $100 more you get 2 additional GBs of memory and another terabyte of storage? Not likely. Well, I assume the $100 more would be for the base Ultra. If you boost it to 2TB, I’m betting that the price would jump substantially… That said, still sounds sketchy.

Well, I assume the $100 more would be for the base Ultra. If you boost it to 2TB, I’m betting that the price would jump substantially…

That said, still sounds sketchy.

How about the Pro Max Ultra?

But where is the article that there are production problems and cuts of volumes before it even ships?

If Apple can increase profits and margins by selling and even more expensive phone with a small improvement or a different color, good for them. My stock will enjoy it. I close to done buying the best of the best. It’s getting too costly.

I like the biggest phone and three cameras. That’s about it.

I tend to believe that there will be an Ultra iPhone, my Ultra watch is the best 800 i’ve ever spent and look forward to an iPhone Ultra. No matter what you spout out you know you want it and will buy it too…

A new rumor claims to offer a preliminary look at the iPhone 16, with it disclosing the weight and dimensions of each phone in the 2024 lineup.

Apple spent millions to add a barcode to iPhone displays in order to save being charged hundreds of millions by manufacturers claiming faulty screens that may not have been.

Your AppleInsider Podcast hosts dive in to iPhone 15 Pro Max features including USB-C support, iOS 17.1 developer beta, and more!

Microsoft's latest Surface Laptop Studio 2 is the first Windows computer to use an Intel Neural Processing Unit. This is how it compares on paper against the similarly-sized and priced 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the top models in Apple's iPhone lineup, but there's more than just a size difference between the two. Here's what's different when you compare the pair.

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at its recent iPhone 15 event. Here's how these two devices compare with each other.

Most iPhone owners don't upgrade every year. If history is any indication, there will be a lot of iPhone 12 Pro Max owners looking to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Here's what has changed to the top model in three years.

The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra offers more performance in a wearable that looks like the original. Here's how the upgraded wearable stands against its predecessor.

iPhone 16 Pro may get larger displays than iPhone 15 Pro counterparts

How to switch users on the lock screen in macOS Sonoma

M2 MacBook Pro 14-inch vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 — Specs, price, and features, compared

Flash deal: get Apple's M2 MacBook Air 13-inch with 16GB RAM for just $1,099

How to set slow-motion screensavers in macOS Sonoma

Omnicase 2 Pro USB-C Hub review: Compact and competent data and charging

Daily deals Sept. 29: Apple Pencil 2 $89, $1,500 off M1 Max MacBook Pro, M2 MacBook Air 16GB RAM $1,099, more

How and when you can just say 'Siri' to a Mac on macOS Sonoma

A new rumor claims to offer a preliminary look at the iPhone 16, with it disclosing the weight and dimensions of each phone in the 2024 lineup.

Apple spent millions to add a barcode to iPhone displays in order to save being charged hundreds of millions by manufacturers claiming faulty screens that may not have been.

Your AppleInsider Podcast hosts dive in to iPhone 15 Pro Max features including USB-C support, iOS 17.1 developer beta, and more!

The first beta of iOS 17.1 has been released with several new features and changes. We go hands on to check them out ahead of the public release.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the top models in Apple's iPhone lineup, but there's more than just a size difference between the two. Here's what's different when you compare the pair.

Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro each have a USB-C port, but the capabilities of this port differ between models. Here's what you need to know.

Starting in iOS 17, Apple allows users to create a Personal Voice that when used in conjunction with Live Speech can help users communicate with others by reading text and phrases. Here's how to set it up and how it worked for us.

A feature in iPadOS 17 enables iPads to work with USB-C capture cards. Here's how to use the feature to make your large-screen iPad work as an external monitor for your Nintendo Switch.

The Jsaux Omnicase 2 and 2 Pro offer a functional USB-C hub solution while also providing adapter and SD card storage, but it could use a slightly better build quality.

Quality of life updates like Double Tap and a brighter display makes Apple Watch Series 9 a worthwhile upgrade, but Series 7 and newer owners shouldn't bother.

Some of the new Hermes bands have followed Apple's lead in removing leather and come in several new styles to complement the Apple Watch.

The new iPhone 15 Pro raises the bar once more for the high-end smartphone market, packing a ton of new and tempting features inside its lightweight titanium frame.

Titanium, 5x zoom, and A17 Pro make the iPhone 15 Pro Max a well-rounded upgrade for the Apple devout, and people looking at a Pro iPhone for the first time.

{{ title }}

source