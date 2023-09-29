Bitcoin, ether, Uniswap, other crypto prices today surge. Check latest rates | Mint – Mint

Cryptocurrency prices today rose marginally with the world’s largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin trading more than a per cent higher at $19,501. After surging to an all-time high of almost $69,000 in November last year, Bitcoin’s price has been trading in a narrow range of around $20,000 since June this year.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also rose by more than 2% to $1,329. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was over a per cent higher at $0.05 whereas Shiba Inu was also about 1.3% up to $0.000010.

“Bitcoin and Ethereum rose by nearly 2% and 3% in the past 24 hours. It seems like BTC has fixed above the $19,000 level, which indicates the rise of buyers in the market. BTC is currently trading above the $19,500 level. The next resistance could be at $19,647. If bulls break the resistance, BTC might rise to the $20,000 zone. At the same time, the second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum is also trading in line with Bitcoin. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, we might see ETH rising to the $1,360 and $1,380 zone soon,” said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex- A Global Crypto Investment Platform.

Other crypto prices’ today performance also improved as Avalanche, Binance USD, Polkadot, Cardano, Chainlink, Tether, ApeCoin, Solana, Litecoin, Tron, Uniswap, Cardano, Polygon, XRP, Terra, Stellar prices were trading with marginal gains over the last 24 hours. The global crypto market cap today was below the $1 trillion mark, even as it was up more than a per cent in the last 24 hours at $975 billion, as per CoinGecko.

“The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin witnessed fund inflows of $ 8.8 million last week which means investors are sustaining their buying momentum. Ether is exchanging hands at $1330 which is a healthy jump of 2.48% from the previous day. The overall crypto market also jumped by around 2% to touch the $938 billion mark with crypto heavyweights like Bitcoin and Ether leading the effort. The crypto market has entered a more mature and stable phase since the beginning of this month with Bitcoin finding strong support at the $19k level. In the altcoin space SOL, AVAX, and TRX registered a healthy jump in their prices with QNT becoming the newsmaker of the day with a surge of over almost 38% in the last seven days,” said Tarusha Mittal, COO, and Cofounder of UniFarm.

“The next Fed meeting may spark some action in the crypto market as investors are still wary of further tightening of monetary policy by central banks to tame inflation,” he added.

Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which filed for bankruptcy in July, is being probed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission on whether it misled investors, Bloomberg News reported.

Global markets have sunk in the past few months as central banks around the world raise interest rates to curb soaring inflation. Risk assets like cryptocurrencies have been especially hard hit as recessionary fears rise.

(With inputs from agencies)

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

