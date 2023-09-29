How to Re-Register Microsoft Store Apps on Windows 10 & 11 – MUO – MakeUseOf

Re-registering Microsoft Store apps is a quick and easy way to fix misbehaving apps on Windows.

You may want to re-register built-in Windows apps if the Microsoft Store apps are not working. In other instances, issues with other Windows elements like Taskbar can be resolved by re-registering the built-in Windows apps.

You can use a PowerShell cmdlet to perform this action. Here we show how you can re-register apps for individual or all accounts on Windows.

If the Microsoft Store app issue exists with a specific user account, you don’t need to re-register the app for all the user accounts on your computer. Instead, you can re-register the app only for the current user account.

To re-register Microsoft Store apps for the current user:

During the process, you may see some errors highlighted in red. It is due to PowerShell trying to reinstall existing apps on Windows. So, ignore the error and wait for the process to complete.

If you need to re-register the built-in Windows apps for all users, you’ll need to tweak the above PowerShell cmdlet a little to include the -AllUsers parameter. This would allow the cmdlet to search through all user accounts on the system and install and re-register the Microsoft Store apps.

Re-registering Windows apps is often necessary when Microsoft Store is not working. It can also help deal with other Windows settings and apps. If the issue persists, try the built-in Windows Store Apps troubleshooter to fix common Microsoft Store app issues.

Tashreef is a developer and works as a technical writer at MUO. With a bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, he has over 7 years of experience and covers Microsoft Windows and everything around it. When not looking for a missing semicolon or churning out text, you can find him trying FPS titles or looking for new animated shows and movies.

