Hulu Originals & Exclusives Fall 2023 Programming Slate – Hulu – Hulu Press

August 23, 2023

New date announcements include “The D’Amelio Show” Season Three, “Living for the Dead,” “Self Reliance,” “Black Cake,” and “Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House.”

SERIES

Futurama

Premiere Date: July 24, 2023 (One episode weekly)

Finale Date: September 25, 2023

Trailer: HERE

Genre: Adult Animated Series

Season: 11

Episode Count: 10

Synopsis: After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eight have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history evil robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

Cast: John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Phil LaMarr, Tress MacNeille, Lauren Tom, and Dave Herman

Credits: Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen. Executive Producers include Groening, Cohen, Ken Keller and Claudia Katz.

Contacts: Daniel Jackson Daniel.Jackson@disney.com; Yasamin Azarakhsh Yasamin.Azarakhsh@disney.com



FX’s Reservation Dogs

Premiere Date: August 2, 2023 (One episode weekly)

Finale Date: September 27, 2023

Trailer: HERE

Genre: Comedy Series

Season: 3rd and Final Season

Episode Count: 10

Synopsis: This season, the Rez Dogs find themselves stranded in Cali and have to figure out their way back home. After making it back to Okern, Elora considers the idea of college, Bear comes across a conspiracy theorist named Maximus (Graham Greene), Willie Jack grows more invested in healing her community and Cheese, well, he still lives with his grandmother who’s not his grandmother. Meanwhile, the aunties, uncles and elders explore their pasts and try to heal old wounds. We learn more about tribal cop Big (Zahn McClarnon); cannabis-loving Brownie (Gary Farmer); physics-obsessed Bucky (Wes Studi); the enigmatic Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn); Bear’s mom Rita (Sarah Podemski) and her cousin Teenie (Tamara Podemski); Willie Jack’s dad Leon (Jon Proudstar); Daniel’s mom Hokti (Lily Gladstone); medicine man Old Man Fixico (Richard Ray Whitman); junkyard prophet Kenny Boy (Kirk Fox); gum-smacking Bev (Jana Schmieding); and ride-less rap duo Mose (Lil Mike) and Mekko (FunnyBone).

Cast: Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor

Credits: Reservation Dogs is co-created by Sterlin Harjo (Love and Fury, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Academy Award® winner Taika Waititi (Our Flag Means Death, What We Do in the Shadows) and executive produced by Harjo, Waititi and Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows, The Night Of). Reservation Dogs is produced by FX Productions.

Contacts: Susan Kesser Susan.Kesser@FXNetworks.com; Haley Baker Haley.Baker@FXNetworks.com;

Charlotte Simon Charlotte.Simon@FXNetworks.com



Only Murders in the Building

Premiere Date: August 8, 2023 (Two episodes at launch, then one episode weekly)

Finale Date: October 3, 2023

Trailer: HERE

Genre: Comedy Series

Season: 3

Episode Count: 10

Synopsis: Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

Cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

Credits: “Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Contacts: Yasamin Azarakhsh Yasamin.Azarakhsh@disney.com; Lydia McMahon Lydia.McMahon@disney.com; Emily Leitz Emily.Leitz@disney.com



Moving (Korean Original)

Premiere Date: August 9, 2023 (Seven episodes at launch, then two a week with a three-episode finale)

Finale Date: September 20, 2023

Trailer: HERE

Genre: Drama Series

Season: 1

Episode Count: 20

Synopsis: In the 1990s, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) established a black ops team of superpowered individuals. Tasked with carrying out classified missions, members of this elite unit used their powers to defend the country and achieve the impossible on a daily basis. Despite their successes, one day the team suddenly went dark and dispersed, never to be heard from again.

A few decades later, Bongseok, a boy who could float before he could walk, and Huisoo, a girl who survived a horrific car crash unscathed, end up at the same school, quickly becoming close after confiding their secrets in each other. But while life seems relatively carefree for the teenagers, a mysterious delivery driver named Frank begins murdering people with powers across Seoul.

With danger drawing ever closer, will anyone be able to stop Frank before he uncovers the children’s secrets?

Cast: Ryu Seungryong, Han Hyojoo, Zo Insung, Lee Jungha, Go Younjung, Kim Dohoon

Credits: “Moving” is written by Kanfgull, the creator behind the hugely popular webtoon of the same name, and directed by Park Inje.

Contacts: Billy Nilles Billy.Nilles@disney.com; Mitchell Squires Mitchell.Squires@disney.com



The Conversations Project

Premiere Date: August 28, 2023 (All-at-once)

Trailer: HERE

Genre: Unscripted Series

Season: 1

Episode Count: 6

Synopsis: Inspired by the Harlem Renaissance Salon, The Conversations Project is a reimagined take on the dinner gathering – unscripted, candid, and never dull. A conversation series of funny, fearless, and far-ranging dinner parties with great Black guests, from athletes and entertainers to astronauts, Michelin-starred chefs, and philosophers. Every 30-minute episode is designed to pull back the curtain as the hosts and guests share their opinions and experiences on various topics – from the fleeting to the indelible – over incredible food and wine.

Cast: The series is hosted by author and television host Elaine Welteroth, Chef David Lawrence and Andscape’s Senior NBA Writer Marc J. Spears. Guests will include Jim Jones, Ming Lee, Naturi Naughton, Roxanne Shante, Ally Love, Ian Lara, Roy Wood Jr, Zerina Akers, Leyna Bloom, Andrea Lewis and more.

Credits: “The Conversations Project” is executive produced by Andscape Vice President and Editor-in-Chief Raina Kelley, AC Roe, Rick Van Meter, and Tracey Baker-Simmons

Contacts: Cecile Cross Plummer Cecile.CrossPlummer@espn.com; Mac Nwulu Mac.Nwulu@espn.com



Spellbound

Part 1 Premiere Date: August 31, 2023 (13 episodes, All-at-once)

Part 2 Premiere Date: November 20, 2023 (13 episodes, All-at-once)

Trailer: HERE

Genre: Teen Fantasy Series

Season: 1

Episode Count: 26

Synopsis: When Cece Parker Jones, a vivacious 15 year old relocates from a small town in the US to France to study at the Paris Opera Ballet School, she’s on top of the world! But things turn upside down when she discovers a book of family spells in the back room of her Aunt Ginger’s apothecary. While snooping through the book, she unknowingly casts the antidote to a protection spell that has been hiding her identity since she was a little girl. Turns out, she comes from a line of powerful witches called the Wizens! And in doing so, she summons her nemesis, the Mystics, who are after her magic. This spit-fire teen must now juggle the pressures of an elite ballet school, learning new techniques she’s never studied before, keeping up with her intense academics, not to mention her new friendships and maybe a cute boy… or two, as well as her incredible ability to activate magic, while keeping this a secret for only her closest friends.

Cast: Hailey Melody Romain as Cece Parker-Jones, Margherita Barbieri as Simone Souter, Abigail O’Regan as Mia Banks, Sam Darius as Jack Ryder, Zac Gabriel Werb as Finn Cassidy, Etienne Moana as Benoît Ducasse, Imogen Mackie Walker as Amy, Gomolémo Tsagaé as Lola, Cameron James King as Adrian, Rik Young as Armando Castillo, Raven Dauda as Ginger Jones, Malou Beauvoir as Lizzie Jones, Charles Baker as Kevin

Credits: “Spellbound” is created by Jill Girling and Lori Mather. The series is produced by Zoe Carrera-Allaix, Cecile Laurenson and David Michel, with Renaud Mathieu as executive producer. “Spellbound” is a Cottonwood Media production.

Contacts: Billy Nilles Billy.Nilles@disney.com; Mitchell Squires Mitchell.Squires@disney.com



Never Let Him Go

Premiere Date: September 6, 2023 (All-at-once)

Genre: Unscripted Docu-Series

Season: 1

Episode Count: 4

Logline: In 1988, Scott Johnson, a gay American mathematician, was found dead beneath a cliff in Sydney, Australia. Steve Johnson, Scott’s brother, would spend the next 35 years trying to solve the mystery of Scott’s death. He could have never imagined the tinderbox he would crack open—a wave of anti-gay violence, homophobia, and fear that cast a shadow for decades. “Never Let Him Go” delves into Scott Johnson’s extraordinary life and mysterious death, and Steve’s dogged, multi-decade quest for justice.

Credits: Produced by Show of Force and Blackfella Films for ABC News Studios. Jeff Dupre and Maro Chermayeff are executive producers, and Saralena Weinfield is series producer for Show of Force. Darren Dale and Jacob Hickey are executive producers for Blackfella Films. “Never Let Him Go” is directed by Jeff Dupre and Jacob Hickey. David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Beth Hoppe is executive producer for ABC News Studios.

Contacts: Lauri Hogan Lauri.L.Hogan@abc.com; Sydney Tretter Sydney.Tretter@abc.com



The Other Black Girl

Premiere Date: September 13, 2023 (All-at-once)

Trailer: HERE

Genre: Psychological Thriller Comedy Series

Season: 1

Episode Count: 10

Logline: “The Other Black Girl” follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at Wagner Books so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

Cast: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, with Bellamy Young and Eric McCormack. Garcelle Beauvais is a recurring guest star.

Credits: Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ best-selling novel, The Other Black Girl is executive produced by Rashida Jones, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Jordan Reddot, Gus Hickey, Tara Duncan, and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey. Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey also serve as co-showrunners. The Other Black Girl is produced by Onyx Collective.

Contacts: Daniel Jackson Daniel.Jackson@disney.com; Lauren Thorpe Lauren.Thorpe@disney.com; Adelis Riveiro Adelis.Riveiro@disney.com



The D’Amelio Show

Premiere Date: September 20, 2023 (Two episodes weekly) *NEW ANNOUNCEMENT*

Finale Date: October 18, 2023

Date Announcement Asset: HERE

Genre: Unscripted Docu-Series

Season: 3

Episode Count: 10

Synopsis: While the outside world beckons with bigger and better opportunities for the D’Amelios, their toughest challenges come from within their own relationships. Sisters Dixie and Charli experience their highs and lows together, but without Marc and Heidi to mediate, things come to a head when they can’t see eye-to-eye. Charli has leapt from phone screens to performing live, but young love and family strife take center stage. Dixie, newly in her single era, is living large as a young celebrity in Hollywood, but will the high life bring her down? And with their futures on the line, the D’Amelios work to build their family business into an empire, but are Dixie and Charli yearning for more independence?

Cast: Marc D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, and Charli D’Amelio.

Credits: Executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television, with showrunner Sara Reddy executive producing.

Contacts: Daniel Jackson Daniel.Jackson@disney.com; Emily Leitz Emily.Leitz@disney.com



Love in Fairhope

Premiere Date: September 27, 2023 (All-at-once)

Genre: Unscripted Docu-Series

Season: 1

Episode Count: 9

Synopsis: “Love in Fairhope” is the first-of-its-kind real-life romantic drama, following five generations of women navigating life and love in the picturesque small town of Fairhope, Alabama. In this community, everyone knows everyone else’s business, but no one knows where hopelessly romantic dreams, passions and inspiration will take them all.

Credits: Produced by Evolution Media, Hello Sunshine, and Tremont Road. Executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Alex Baskin, Lauren Weber, Brian McCarthy, Joe Kingsley, and Benton Bohannon.

Contacts: Billy Nilles Billy.Nilles@disney.com



The Kardashians

Premiere Date: September 28, 2023 (Weekly)

Finale Date: November 30, 2023

Genre: Unscripted Docu-Series

Season: 4

Episode Count: 10 episodes

Synopsis: The cameras are back with all access to the personal and private lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. From second chances and new beginnings to unexpected blessings, they continue to bare it all together, a reminder that the most beautiful part of life is family.

Cast: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

Credits: Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also serve as executive producers.

Contacts: Leila Mekhid Leila.Mekhid@disney.com; Lauren Burnett Lauren.Burnett@disney.com; Emily Leitz Emily.Leitz@disney.com



Undead Unluck

Premiere Date: October 6, 2023 (Weekly)

Genre: Anime Series

Season: 1

Synopsis: What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can’t die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he’s been longing for.

Credits: The highly anticipated adaptation of Yoshifumi Tozuka’s popular manga, serialized in “Shonen Jump,” comes from UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS in collaboration with animation studio david production (“Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure,” “Fire Force,” “Cells at Work!”).

Contacts: Billy Nilles Billy.Nilles@disney.com; Mitchell Squires Mitchell.Squires@disney.com



Living for the Dead

Premiere Date: October 18, 2023 (All-at-once) *NEW ANNOUNCEMENT*

Genre: Unscripted Series

Season: 1

Episode Count: 8

Synopsis: From the creators of “Queer Eye,” five fabulous, queer ghost hunters criss-cross the country, helping the living by healing the dead. As they explore some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations, they’ll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories. Together they’ll push past boundaries to bring acceptance to the misunderstood – living and dead. This is “Living For The Dead,” Ghost Hunties!

Cast: Alex Le May, Juju Bae, Ken Boggle, Logan Taylor, Roz Hernandez

Credits: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Renata Lombardo, Kristen Stewart, CJ Romero, Elaine White. Narrated by Kristen Stewart.

Contact: Billy Nilles Billy.Nilles@disney.com; Matt Mazur Matt.Mazur.-ND@disney.com



FX’s American Horror Stories

Premiere Date: October 26, 2023 (All-at-once)

Genre: Anthology Horror Series

Season: Huluween Event

Episode Count: 4

Synopsis: “American Horror Stories,” a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning anthology series “American Horror Story,” is an anthology series featuring a different horror story each episode.

Credits: “American Horror Stories” is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Manny Coto and Jon Robin Baitz. “American Horror Stories” is produced by 20th Television.

Contact: Robyn Harney Robyn.Harney@fxnetworks.com; Laura Puig Laura.E.Puig@fxnetworks.com



Shoresy

Premiere Date: October 27, 2023 (All-at-once)

Date Announcement Asset: HERE

Genre: Comedy Series

Season: 2

Episode Count: 6

Synopsis: Shoresy (Jared Keeso) and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (aka The NOSHO) continue their quest to never lose again.

Cast: Jared Keeso, Tasya Teles, Harlan Kytwayhat, Blair Lamora, Keilani Rose, Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, Terry Ryan, Ryan McDonell, Max Bouffard, Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen, Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, Brandon Nolan, Jordan Nolan, Keegan Long and Bourke Cazabon

Credits: “Shoresy” is created by and starring Jared Keeso, directed by Jacob Tierney and produced by New Metric Media in association with Play Fun Games

Contacts: Asia Willis Asia.Willis@disney.com; Mitchell Squires Mitchell.Squires@disney.com



Fright Krewe

Premiere Date: October 2023 (All-at-once)

Genre: Animated Kids Series

Season: 1

Episode Count: 10

Synopsis: An ancient prophecy and a Voodoo Queen put misfit teens in charge of saving New Orleans from the biggest demonic threat it’s faced in almost two centuries. But, honestly? Saving the world might be easier than becoming friends.

Credits: Executive Producers: Eli Roth and James Frey, Joanna Lewis, Kristine Songco

Co-Executive Producers: Shane Acker, Mitchell Smith

Created by: Eli Roth and James Frey

Contacts: Billy Nilles Billy.Nilles@disney.com; Mitchell Squires Mitchell.Squires@disney.com



Black Cake

Premiere Date: November 1, 2023 (Three episodes at launch, then one episode weekly) *NEW ANNOUNCEMENT*

Finale Date: December 6, 2023

Genre: Drama Series

Season: 1

Episode Count: 8

Synopsis: Based on The New York Times-bestselling book by Charmaine Wilkerson, “Black Cake” is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting, from Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. The story takes place in Jamaica, Italy, Scotland, England and Southern California. Cerar wrote the adaptation and serves as showrunner on the series, which spans decades. In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband’s murder. In present day California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett, loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children, Byron and Benny, a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America. These stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family’s origin.

Cast: The series stars Mia Isaac, Adrienne Warren, Chipo Chung, Ashley Thomas, Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi and Glynn Turman, as well as recurring guest stars Ahmed Eljah, Simon Wan, and Sonita Henry.

Credits: From Charmaine Wilkerson’s best-selling novel “Black Cake,” Marissa Jo Cerar serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, Aaron Kaplan, Carla Gardini, Brian Morewitz, Charmaine Wilkerson, and Michael Lohmann. “Black Cake” is a Two Drifters, Harpo Films, and Kapital Entertainment production.

Contacts: Lauren Thorpe Lauren.Thorpe@disney.com; Yasamin Azarakhsh Yasamin.Azarakhsh@disney.com; Emily Leitz Emily.Leitz@disney.com





Faraway Downs

Premiere Date: November 2023

Genre: Limited/Drama Series

Season: 1

Episode Count: 6

Synopsis: The story centers on an English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback called ‘Faraway Downs’. Following the death of her husband, a ruthless Australian cattle baron, King Carney (Bryan Brown), plots to take her land and she reluctantly joins forces with a rough-hewn cattle drover (Hugh Jackman) to protect her ranch. The sweeping adventure romance is explored through the eyes of young Nullah (newcomer Brandon Walters), a bi-racial Indigenous Australian child caught up in the government’s draconian racial policy now referred to as the “Stolen Generations.” Together the trio experiences four life-altering years, a love affair between Lady Ashley and the Drover, and the unavoidable impact of World War II on Northern Australia.

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Brandon Walters

Crew: Baz Luhrmann – Director, Catherine Martin – Executive Producer

Contacts: Perry Seaman Perry.Seaman@disney.com; Ann Vrooman Ann.Vrooman@disney.com



FX’s A Murder at the End of the World

Premiere Date: November 2023 (Two episodes at launch, then one episode weekly)

Teaser: HERE

Genre: Limited Series

Episode Count: 7

Synopsis: “A Murder at the End of the World” is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named “Darby Hart” (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Cast: Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff

Credits: “A Murder at the End of the World” is created and directed by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij. Marling and Batmanglij also executive produced alongside Andrea Sperling (“Transparent”), Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga. The seven-episode limited series is produced by FX Productions.

Contact: Bill Brennan Bill.Brennan@FXNetworks.com; Adrienne D’Amato Adrienne.DAmato@FXNetworks.com; Justin Sutton Justin.Sutton@FXNetworks.com



The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs

Premiere Date: November 2023 (All-at-once)

Genre: Unscripted Docu-Series

Season: 1

Episode Count: 6

Synopsis: “The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs” is a six-part docuseries that follows a pack of handlers and their canine counterparts from all over the globe as each prepares a dog-human duet worthy to compete at the world’s greatest dog show, Crufts, in England. Our heroes leap, pirouette, and hop – hoping the judges will crown them the champion. This is a humorous yet inspirational dog dancing tale that proves there is a star in all of us, sometimes we just need a four-legged friend to let it shine.

Credits: Produced by ABC News Studios. Claire Weinraub and Edward Hambleton are executive producers and David Sloan is senior executive producer for ABC News Studios.

Contact: Lauri Hogan Lauri.L.Hogan@abc.com; Sydney Tretter Sydney.Tretter@abc.com



The Artful Dodger (Australian Original)

Premiere Date: Fall 2023

Genre: Drama Series

Season: 1

Episode count: 8

Synopsis: An irreverent follow up to Dickens’ Oliver Twist exploring the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves. Set in 1850’s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, we meet Jack Dawkins, The Artful Dodger, who’s transferred his fast fingers as a pickpocket to the nimble skilled fingers of a surgeon. Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat – to Dodger’s heart – is Lady Belle, the Governor’s daughter, determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon. From heists to life-and-death surgeries, from soirées to street violence, this is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption and love with a twist.

Cast: Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, Maia Mitchell, Damon Herriman, Tim Minchin, Miranda Tapsell, Luke Carroll, Kim Gyngell, Vivienne Awosoga, Nicholas Burton, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Jessica De Gouw, Andrea Demetriades.

Credits: Directors: Jeffrey Walker, Corrie Chen, Gracie Otto

Executive Producers: David Maher, David Taylor, Jo Porter

Production Company: Sony Pictures Television, Beach Road Pictures, Curio Pictures

Contacts: Billy Nilles Billy.Nilles@disney.com; Mitchell Squires Mitchell.Squires@disney.com



Brawn: The Impossible Formula One Story (U.K. Original)

Premiere Date: Fall 2023

Genre: Unscripted Docu-Series

Season: 1

Episode count: 4

Synopsis: This brand-new unscripted four-part documentary series with Keanu Reeves (“John Wick,” “The Matrix Resurrections”) tells the remarkable story of how, in 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series on Earth, the impossible happened. An understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship – with a team that cost just £1. Go behind the scenes of this Formula 1 fairytale with the people who were there – on the track, in the garage and the boardroom – giving their own thrilling versions of a miraculous year. Expect exclusive access to the F1 archives – much of it previously unseen – from a year that global sport will never forget, with contributions from British F1 driver Jenson Button and Ross Brawn, who led the team to victory.

Narrator: Keanu Reeves

Credits: The series is a North One production developed and produced by showrunner Simon Hammerson and directed by 2022 Broadcast best sports documentary winner Daryl Goodrich. Executive Producers are Keanu Reeves, Sean Doyle and Neil Duncanson.

Contacts: Billy Nilles Billy.Nilles@disney.com; Mitchell Squires Mitchell.Squires@disney.com



Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story (U.K. Original)

Premiere Date: Fall 2023

Genre: Unscripted Docu-Series

Season: 1

Episode count: 3

Synopsis: WAG (acronym): used to refer to wives and girlfriends of high-profile sports figures.

She’s known as one of Britain’s most famous celebrities and wife of England’s record-scoring footballer Wayne Rooney.

Uncovering one of the biggest tabloid news stories in Britain for the last decade, it reveals how Coleen turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories concerning herself and her family continued to appear in the media. The three-part series looks at the circumstances that led to her infamous Instagram post that ‘broke the Internet’ all the way to Coleen successfully defending herself in one of the UK’s highest-profile High Court defamation cases of recent years. As well as the case itself, we will explore how Coleen has had her life played out in public for the last 20 years.

Credits: The Disney+ EMEA documentary is made by Dorothy Street Pictures and Lorton Entertainment. Executive Producers are Julia Nottingham, Emma Tutty, Sam Starbuck, Julian Bird, Ed Barratt and Paul Stretford. The series is directed and produced by Lucy Bowden.

Contacts: Billy Nilles Billy.Nilles@disney.com; Mitchell Squires Mitchell.Squires@disney.com



Culprits (U.K. Original)

Premiere Date: Fall 2023

Genre: Thriller Series

Season: 1

Episode count: 8

Synopsis: “Culprits” kicks off where most crime stories end: after a high-stakes heist, when the crew of elite criminals have gone their separate ways and have tried to leave their old lives behind. Past and present collide when a ruthless assassin starts targeting them one by one. Why are they being stalked, who is behind the mayhem, and will they be able to find one another in time to protect themselves and the people they love?

Cast: The eight-episode series stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (“Generation,” “Candyman”), Gemma Arterton (“The King’s Man,” “Summerland”), Kirby (“Cruella,” “The Good Place”), Niamh Algar (“Deceit,” “Raised by Wolves”), Kamel El Basha (“The Insult”), Tara Abboud, Kevin Vidal (“Strays,” “Working Moms”), Ned Dennehy (“The Peripheral,” “Good Omens”), and Eddie Izzard (“Victoria and Abdul,” “Six Minutes to Midnight”).

Credits: “Culprits” is executive produced by Stephen Garrett (“The Undoing,” “The Night Manager”) & J Blakeson (“I Care A Lot,” “The Disappearance of Alice Creed”), created by J Blakeson, directed by J Blakeson and Claire Oakley (“Make Up”) and produced by Morenike Williams (“Killing Eve”). Culprits is a Character 7 production and is executive produced by Johanna Devereaux for Disney+ EMEA.

Contacts: Billy Nilles Billy.Nilles@disney.com; Mitchell Squires Mitchell.Squires@disney.com



Drive with Swizz Beatz

Premiere Date: Fall 2023 (All-at-once)

Genre: Automotive Docuseries

Season: 1

Episode count: 6

Synopsis: In “Drive with Swizz Beatz,” hip-hop legend and car collector Swizz Beatz visits car-loving destinations, where he’ll examine the area’s distinctive car culture and bring together two otherwise disparate car clubs over a shared love of all things automotive and an appreciation for what it’s like to beat the odds through sheer drive alone.

Credits: The series is produced by Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith of Ty Ty and Jay Brown Productions, Raymond Garcia of Major TV, Emmet Dennis of Black Drive Originals, and Christian Sarabia of 51 Minds.

Contacts: Jerenny Medrano Jerenny.Medrano@disney.com; Brittany Ellis Brittany.Ellis@abc.com



FILMS / DOCS



Trap Jazz

Premiere Date: August 23, 2023 *NOW STREAMING*

Trailer: HERE

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: Chris Moten, Cassius Jay, and Devon “Stixx” Taylor are three best friends from Atlanta that share one incredible gift — they are all classically trained jazz players working with some of the world’s top Trap and Hip Hop artists. Each of them feels that Jazz is slowly losing its ‘identity’ and their mission is to bring it back to the mainstream through the musical vehicle of Trap. Trap Jazz follows them on an uncertain journey of stepping out of the supportive shadows and into the spotlight. Whether they fail or succeed, this is their chance to give back to the one genre of music that lives inside their being. This is their love letter to Jazz.

Cast: Quincy Jones, Lalah Hathaway, Yung Joc, Big Boi, Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah, fka Christian Scott

Credits: “Trap Jazz” is directed by Sade C. Joseph. Sylvia Zakhary and Raina Kelley serve as executive producers.

Contacts: Cecile Cross Plummer Cecile.CrossPlummer@espn.com; Mac Nwulu Mac.Nwulu@espn.com





Vacation Friends 2

Premiere Date: August 25, 2023

Trailer: HERE

Genre: Comedy

Synopsis: Picking up a few months after the end of “Vacation Friends,” this uproarious sequel finds newly married couple Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) inviting their uninhibited besties Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner), who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. His reason for traveling there in the first place is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago. But when Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese (Buscemi) is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos.

Cast: John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng, Jamie Hector and Steve Buscemi

Credits: “Vacation Friends 2” is based on characters created by Tom Mullen & Tim Mullen and Clay Tarver and Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley. The film is written and directed by Clay Tarver and produced by Todd Garner, p.g.a. and Stuart Besser.

Contact: Kara Spector Kara.Spector@disney.com



Searchlight Pictures’

Theatre Camp

Premiere Date: September 14, 2023

Trailer: HERE

Genre: Comedy

Synopsis: Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the original comedy “Theater Camp” as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

Cast: Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb with Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris

Credits: Directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman with a screenplay by Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt, based on their short film. Erik Feig, p.g.a., Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hammer, p.g.a., Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Jessica Elbaum, p.g.a., Will Ferrell, Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt are producers

Contacts: Chris Bess chris.bess@disney.com



No One Will Save You

Premiere Date: September 22, 2023

Genre: Sci-Fi Psychological Thriller

Synopsis: Brynn (Dever) is a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she’s awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.

Cast: Kaitlyn Dever

Credits: Written and directed by Brian Duffield, the film features music by composer Joseph Trapanese. Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Mandelbaum and Duffield produce, and Dever and Joshua Throne executive produce.

Contacts: Kara Spector Kara.Spector@disney.com



Self Reliance

Premiere Date: November 2023 *NEW PREMIERE DATE*

*Previously announced as September 8, 2023.

Genre: Comedy Thriller

Synopsis: When a middle-aged man (Jake Johnson) is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg, his dull life takes a thrilling turn. Johnson is offered a chance to win a million dollars in a dark web reality TV show, where assassins from all over the world attempt to kill him for 30 days. The catch? He can’t be killed if he’s not entirely alone, leading him to recruit an unlikely team to help him survive.

Cast: Jake Johnson (“New Girl,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Minx”), Anna Kendrick, Natalie Morales, Andy Samberg, GaTa (“Dave”), Emily Hampshire (“Schitt’s Creek”), Mary Holland, Boban Marjanović, with Christopher Lloyd, and Wayne Brady.

Credits: Self Reliance is produced by Lonely Island and Walcott Productions, while Ali Bell, Joe Hardesty and Jake Johnson serve as producers and executive producers include Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone.

Contacts: Asia Willis Asia.Willis@disney.com; Mitchell Squires Mitchell.Squires@disney.com



Appendage

Premiere Date: October 2023

Genre: Horror Comedy Film

Synopsis: Hannah (Hadley Robinson), a young fashion designer, seems fine on the surface, but secretly struggles with debilitating self-doubt. Soon these buried feelings begin to make Hannah physically sick and sprout into a ferocious growth on her body: The Appendage. As Hannah’s health declines, The Appendage begins to fuel her anxieties – her perceived lack of talent at work, her deteriorating relationships with her boyfriend and best friend, and her parents’ lack of love and understanding. At her breaking point, Hannah makes a shocking discovery—there are others out there like her.

Cast: Hadley Robinson (“Little Women,” “I’m Thinking of Ending Things”) and featuring Kausar Mohammed (“The Flash,” “4400”), Emily Hampshire (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Brandon Mychal Smith (“You’re the Worst,” Four Weddings and a Funeral”)

Credits: “Appendage” was developed by 20th Digital Studio with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle serving as executive producers. Also serving as producers are Hadley Robinson, Anna Zlokovic and Alex Familian. Production services were carried out by the film’s producer Katrina Kudlick through her production company, Fever Dream Studios. Emma Buerklin serves as co-producer.

Contacts: Asia Willis Asia.Willis@disney.com; Mitchell Squires Mitchell.Squires@disney.com



The Mill

Premiere Date: October 2023

Genre: Sci-Fi Thriller Film

Synopsis: In a near future hyper-capitalist America, Joe is a rising star at Mallard, a mega-corporation whose market dominance surpasses Amazon and Apple combined. Devoted to his family and fixated on success, his life unravels into an enigmatic nightmare when he wakes up in an open-air prison cell with no memory of how he got there. Bewilderingly, the prison cell is centered around an archaic grist mill — a stark symbol of relentless labor. Surrounded by unexplained screams in the darkness and whispers from unseen cellmates, he begins to grapple with the chilling revelation: his omnipotent employer, Mallard, operates this prison. Shrouded in confusion, Joe believes there must be a mix-up. But as the harsh light of day dawns, the horrific reality sets in — this is ‘Advanced Career Training.’ Accused of underperforming, Joe is compelled to push the grist mill to meet a daily quota or face ‘termination.’ “The Mill” is an Orwellian nightmare steeped in Kafka-esque horror, exploring themes of corporate dehumanization, AI domination, and the erosion of personal freedom. As Joe races against time to escape before his son’s birth, he plunges deeper into the sinister belly of Mallard, confronting startling revelations about its true nature. In a world where profit supersedes humanity, will Joe reclaim his freedom, or be crushed under the weight of the ruthless system that has imprisoned him?

Cast: Lil Rel Howery, Pat Healy, Karen Obilom, Patrick Fischler

Credits: The Mill is written by Jeffrey David Thomas (“All American: Homecoming,” “Titans”) and directed by Sean King O’Grady (“We Need to Do Something”). Producers on the film are Josh Feldman, Howery, O’Grady and Jesse Ford. Barbara and Brooke Goldner are executive producing for Altar Rock Pictures, with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, Jenna Cavelle and Miles Alva of 20th Digital Studio.

Contacts: Asia Willis Asia.Willis@disney.com; Mitchell Squires Mitchell.Squires@disney.com



Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House

Premiere Date: October 12, 2023 *NEW ANNOUNCEMENT*

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: What would it be like to be trapped in a real-life horror movie?

“Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House” follows the story of Russ McKamey. The Navy Veteran turned master of horror, who lures horror enthusiasts into his web. They find themselves pulled into the no-holds-barred world of McKamey Manor – a haunt that doesn’t end until Russ says so.

Originally starting McKamey Manor to satiate his love of Halloween, as the haunt grew in popularity, both on the ground and on social media, so did the severity of Russ’ scare tactics – realizing that he was attracting more and more followers as he did so.

By cultivating an online persona and a cult-like following, Russ was allowed to display his basest instincts and rewarded with online fame and notoriety. Driven by his personal fixations, he turned his backyard haunt into a bona fide torture chamber: videotaping “contestants,” particularly vulnerable young women, as he sees how far he can push them – both inside and outside of the haunt.

Merging documentary storytelling with the visual and cinematic language of a horror film, “Monster Inside” follows three participants as they dive deep into Russ’s world and then find the will to fight back.

By showcasing the reasons why our subjects were pulled into McKamey Manor the film will explore why people make themselves vulnerable to harm. The world of immersive horror is a world of misfits, outsiders and those trying to overcome their trauma. Through the stories of our main characters, and expert commentary, the film hopes to show how a person’s past could draw them into extreme activity, some forms of which might actually be beneficial, and thus more broadly answer the question: why do we do anything extreme?

Credits: Andrew Renzi (director); Allison Corn (producer), Stan Hsue (producer)

Contacts: Matt Mazur Matt.Mazur.-ND@Disney.com



Quiz Lady

Premiere Date: November 3, 2023

Genre: Comedy Film

Synopsis: A brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Oh), must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts. When Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion.

Cast: Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale, and Will Ferrell

Credits: Directed by Jessica Yu, written by Jen D’Angelo, and produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss, Jen D’Angelo, Awkwafina, and Sandra Oh, with Alex Brown and Erika Hampson serving as executive producers

Contacts: Melissa Stone Melissa.Stone@disney.com



We Live Here: The Midwest

Premiere Date: December, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: All families must confront challenges, every day. But many also face a rising tide of discrimination and hate in their churches, schools, and even their own neighborhoods.

“We Live Here: The Midwest” profiles families who hope to stay in a part of the country they love, and where they have often established deep roots: a trans/queer family with five children in Iowa must find a new community after being expelled from their church; a gay Black couple with a young daughter test the line of acceptance in Nebraska; a lesbian couple homeschool their bullied son on a farm in Kansas; a gay teacher in Ohio creates a safe space for LGBTQI+ students; and a couple in Minnesota struggles to rebuild their families following both of their transitions. Meanwhile, Minnesota Representative and queer mother, Heather Keeler, brings LGBTQI+ rights to the political forefront despite ongoing death threats. Fundamentally, the film captures a crucial time where anti-queer legislation and sentiment is rapidly multiplying across the country, and the values of all midwestern families are put to the ultimate test.

Credits: Melinda Maerker (director, producer), David Clayton Miller (producer)

Contacts: Brandon Shaw Brandon.Shaw@disney.com; Ann Vrooman Ann.Vrooman@disney.com

September 14, 2023

Hulu’s Huluween and Disney+’s Hallowstream are the Perfect Pair for Halloween Fun and Frights

July 27, 2023

Hulu Elevates Lauren Tempest to General Manager

June 15, 2023

Hulu Will Return as the Official Streaming Destination of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™

May 15, 2023

Hulu Expands Live Offerings in Fifth Year of “Pride Never Stops” Campaign

May 4, 2023

Hulu Adds PBS Kids, Local PBS Stations & Magnolia Network To Live TV Channel Lineup

The Handmaid’s Tale

TheHandmaidsTale_Show_Package.zip

1.5MB

Select the file type(s) below you would like to bundle in your downloadable package. Be aware that your file size will increase.

File Size: 0

No results were found.

Forgot Password?

By accessing the Hulu Press Site, you agree to the Terms Of Use. The content on the Press Site is for one-time, domestic (U.S.), editorial use only by domestic (U.S.-based and U.S.-targeted) outlets only – no commercial use is permitted. Shared access to the Press Site is prohibited; each individual must sign up for an account.

Provide your press credentials and gain acess to Hulu media assets.

Looking to watch Hulu Original content?

A separate login is required to access Hulu’s Screening Room

If you’re a member of the media, and don’t have access, please contact media@hulu.com to request a login.

source