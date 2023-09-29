Update is wreaking havoc with Surface Duo devices (Update … – Android Authority

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Update, May 31, 2023 (02:51 PM ET): Microsoft sent Android Authority a statement on the matter described in the original article below. Here is that statement in full:

According to the thread referenced in the statement, Microsoft is still “actively investigating” the problem. However, there is no clarity on what is actually happening nor how soon a fix might land.

Original article, May 31, 2023 (05:51 AM ET): Microsoft’s Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 launched with a variety of bugs, although the company issued a stream of updates in the following months to address these issues.

Unfortunately, Redditors report that the May 2023 security patch is causing random reboots on the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2.

The ensuing reboot screen also apparently asks users whether they’d like to try booting up again or factory resetting their device. But some users report that choosing the former option works just fine.

Either way, we’d advise you to hold off on installing this update for now if you haven’t grabbed it yet. This is clearly a serious issue and we hope the company issues a bug-fixing update soon.

We’ve asked Microsoft about the issue and a timeline for a fix and will update the article if/when the company gets back to us.

