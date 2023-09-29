SHIB Scam Alert: Malefactors Managed to Launch X Advertising Campaign – U.Today

Despite sophisticated security mechanisms, malefactors are getting verification badges in Twitter here and there. However, some of them have even more dangerous instruments to steal the money of gulible investors. Thanks to increased interest in meme coins, SHIB and DOGE community members should stay particularly vigilant.

Today, Aug. 31, 2023, a scam website that imitates the portal of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community was launched via an anonymous hosting provider. The masterminds behind this scam managed to organize an official advertising campaign with paid promotion instruments on X (formerly Twitter).

The website mimics cryptocurrency community portals: it has a documents module, social media logos, description of coins (SHIB, BONE and LEASH) and Shiboshi NFTs. However, each of the links invites you to connect your wallet to the website.

Allegedly, users will be able to check whether they are eligible for a BONE airdrop. Scammers abuse the CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap, Uniswap and DexTools logos to increase the credibility of their portal.

Most likely, such websites are designed to steal keys or coins from on-chain and exchange wallets: a one-click “connection” is offered to MetaMask, TrustWallet, Coinbase and Binance users.

As covered by U.Today previously, the scammers frequently target the SHIB community. Recently, a “rewards campaign” was announced for those who participated in the testing of Shiba Inu’s L2 Shibarium.

Also, the hackers posted announcements about the additional minting of new tokens within the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, in parallel with SHIB, BONE and LEASH.

At the same time, this scam is more dangerous as X prioritizes advertised tweets and displays them to a large audience. In the last hour, the tweet gained over 45,000 views, which means an 800% audience increase.

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is stable today and sits at $0.000008108, as of press time.

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Once a day we send:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source