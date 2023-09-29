Elon University begins journey toward 2025 Sustainability Master Plan – Today at Elon

By Kelly Harer, staff

September 4, 2023

As Elon begins the process to create the next campus wide Sustainability Master Plan, campus community members are invited to contribute ideas via listening sessions taking place throughout September.

This fall Elon University is embarking on a plan development process to create the university’s next campus wide Sustainability Master Plan (SMP).

This plan is directly connected to the Boldly Elon strategic plan, which calls on the university to “engage the campus in sustainable practices to become carbon neutral by 2037, [by] investing in renewable energy, reducing energy consumption and preparing students to lead lives that build a sustainable future.”

The next SMP will build upon the 2015 SMP, including Elon’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2037. A few highlights of the progress facilitated by the 2015 SMP include further reducing energy consumption per square foot, launching the Carbon Neutral Global Engagement Initiative, increasing co-curricular opportunities for engagement in sustainability and adding positions to support key program areas, such as Loy Farm and waste reduction. Since 2015, Elon has received national and regional recognition for its sustainability initiatives.

All members of the university community are encouraged to attend one of the listening sessions in September to contribute ideas toward a more sustainable Elon. They will be held during the month as follows:

*A link will be provided via email to those who register.

Light refreshments will be provided at the in-person sessions. Please register for the session you would like to attend.

In addition, topic-specific working groups of faculty, staff and students are being formed to help identify and assess the strategies that will be included in the SMP. To learn more details about the working groups and apply for one of the open call seats, please visit this link. Open-call seat applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 22.

As Elon moves through the plan development process, the SMP website will be a great resource for tracking progress.

Sustainability

Sustainability

In this column, Brooks Fuller, director of the North Carolina Open Government Coalition and assistant professor of journalism, assesses the impact of recent legislative changes that exempt many records of the General Assembly from public scrutiny.

‘A Space for Meaningful Relationships: 10 years in the Numen Lumen Pavilion’ will be held on Monday, Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Numen Lumen Pavilion.

Reyes was named a 2023-24 Community-Based Research Scholar.

Ashlie Thomas will speak at Elon University on October 17 at 7 pm in McKinnon Hall.

Get more Elon news delivered to your inbox.





Loading

© 2023 Elon University | All Rights Reserved

source