NASA Announces Winners of 2023 Human Exploration Rover … – NASA

Welcome to the new NASA website. We’re working to continuously improve your web experience. If you don’t find what you are looking for, give feedback.

4 min read

NASA has announced the winners of the 2023 Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC) with Escambia High School in Pensacola, Florida, winning first place in the high school division, and the University of Alabama in Huntsville, capturing the college and university title. The complete list of award winners a as follows:

NASA has announced the winners of the 2023 Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC) with Escambia High School in Pensacola, Florida, winning first place in the high school division, and the University of Alabama in Huntsville, capturing the college and university title. The complete list of award winners are as follows:

High School Division

College/University Division

Ingenuity Award

Phoenix Award

Task Challenge Award

Project Review Award

Featherweight Award

Safety Award

Crash and Burn Award

Jeff Norris and Joe Sexton Memorial Pit Crew Award

Team Spirit Award

Most Improved Performance Award

Social Media Award

STEM Engagement Award

The annual engineering competition – one of NASA’s longest standing challenges – held its concluding event Friday, April 21 to Saturday, April 22, at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

More than 500 students from around the world participated during HERC’s 29th anniversary competition. Student teams represented 16 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, as well as the countries of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, India, Mexico, Peru, and Singapore. Teams were awarded points based on navigating a half-mile obstacle course, conducting mission-specific task challenges, and completing multiple safety and design reviews with NASA engineers.

“Throughout this eight-month-long competition, students learn NASA’s engineering design cycle by submitting detailed reports and passing critical reviews by NASA engineers,” said Kevin McGhaw, director, NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement Southeast Region. “By operating within real-world constraints, students gain authentic knowledge to better imagine and develop innovative technologies which could be used in future NASA missions.”

HERC is one of NASA’s eight Artemis Student Challenges reflecting the goals of the Artemis program, which seeks to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon while establishing establish a long-term presence for science and exploration.

NASA uses such challenges to encourage students to pursue degrees and careers in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“NASA has a vested interest in providing students access to complex engineering challenges,” said Vemitra Alexander, HERC activity lead for NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement. “Developing a skilled and diverse workforce in STEM is critical to maintaining our nation’s success in scientific research and space exploration.”

HERC is managed by NASA’s Southeast Regional Office of STEM Engagement at NASA Marshall. Since its inception in 1994, more than 15,000 students have participated in HERC – with many former students now working at NASA, or within the aerospace industry.

Replays of the competition are available on NASA Marshall YouTube and NASA’s HERC Facebook page.

To learn more about HERC, please visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/roverchallenge/home/index.html

-end-

Katherine Brown

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

katherine.m.brown@nasa.gov

Christopher Blair

Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala.

256-544-0034

christopher.e.blair@nasa.gov

Katherine Brown

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

katherine.m.brown@nasa.gov

Christopher Blair

Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala.

256-544-0034

christopher.e.blair@nasa.gov

NASA explores the unknown in air and space, innovates for the benefit of humanity, and inspires the world through discovery.

source