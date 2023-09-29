BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, DOGE and MATIC Price Analysis for July 3 – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins have come back to the bullish trend, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.



Top coins by CoinMarketCap

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.56% over the last 24 hours.



Image by TradingView

Despite today’s slight rise, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading in the middle of the channel, accumulating energy for a further sharp move. If buyers can get the rate back to the $31,000 area, one can expect a resistance breakout, followed by a blast to the $32,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,870 at press time.

Ethereum (ETH) has outperformed Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 2.17%.



Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) keeps rising after a breakout of the level at $1,927. If today’s bar closes above yesterday’s peak, the accumulated strength is supposed to be enough for a move to the crucial zone of $2,000.

Ethereum is trading at $1,969 at press time.

The rate of XRP could not join the rise of other coins, falling by 1.52% since yesterday.



Image by TradingView

The price of XRP remains far from key levels, which means that one should not expect any sharp moves soon. In this regard, the more likely scenario is ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.4750-$0.49 until mid-July.

XRP is trading at $0.4823 at press time.

The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 1.39% over the last 24 hours.



On the daily time frame, the rate of Cardano (ADA) is more bullish than bearish as the price is slowly approaching the resistance level at $0.3049. If the bar closes above the $0.30 zone, traders are likely to see a breakout within the next few days.

ADA is trading at $0.2944 at press time.

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has followed ADA, growing by 1.57%.



Image by TradingView

Despite today’s rise, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has once again failed to fix above the resistance level at $253.4. If the candle closes far from it, bears might locally seize the initiative that can lead to a drop to the $240 zone.

BNB is trading at $248.6 at press time.

DOGE is not an exception to the rule, rising by 0.82%.



Image by TradingView

The rate of DOGE is trying to get to the interim level at $0.07. The selling volume has fallen, which means that bulls are locally more powerful than bears. If they can get to the mentioned mark, the upward move may continue to the resistance at $0.07199.

DOGE is trading at $0.06792 at press time.

The price of MATIC has increased by 3.63%.



Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of MATIC has almost reached the resistance at $0.7108. If the bar closes around it or even above, the growth may lead to the test of the $0.75 zone shortly.

MATIC is trading at $0.6968 at press time.

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.

Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

Once a day we send:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source