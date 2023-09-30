Apple releases important security update for iPhone – 9to5Mac

Apple has officially released iOS 16.6 for all iPhone users. The latest software update includes “important bug fixes and security updates,” according to the release notes.

Apple has also dropped iPadOS 16.6, tvOS 16.6, watchOS 9.6, and macOS 13.5 with the same release notes. A separate update for HomePod delivers “performance and stability improvements.”

iOS 16.6 has been in developer and public beta form since May. Last week, Apple sent out the first release candidate version of iOS 16.6.

Today’s summertime release isn’t expected to include any new user-facing features. Those are all packed into iOS 17, which is due out in September. Instead, the release will likely be one of the last updates to iOS 16 before shifting into strictly security-focused updates. One exception is Hebrew language support for Apple TV and HomePod.

iOS 15, for example, climbed to version 15.7.X as an option for users delaying the upgrade to iOS 16.

iOS 17 also drops support for the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. That means this iOS 16 development cycle will mark the final updates for those phones as well. However, Apple continues to release security updates to hardware running older versions of iOS for several years.

Each software update is available for all users starting today.

