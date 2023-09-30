Microsoft Surface Go 4: New business laptop revealed – TrustedReviews

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft has finally confirmed the Microsoft Surface Go 4, alongside a batch of other Surface devices.

We have been waiting on tenterhooks for the Surface Go 4, and we’re very pleased to see that Microsoft has finally brought it into the limelight. Microsoft is aiming the Surface Go 4 at workers, keeping its flexible 2-in-1 design and delivering up to 4.5x more power than its predecessor.

The Surface Go 4 has been announced alongside the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go, which can you find out more about by clicking on the links prior. With all that said, here is everything you need to know about the Surface Go 4.

Microsoft has not yet announced the pricing or the release date for the Surface Go 4. We will be sure to update this article once those details are confirmed.

The Surface Go 4 will come with up to 4.5x more performance than the original Surface Go. It will come with an Intel N200 processor, Intel UHD graphics and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, with storage options up to 256GB. The Intel N200 processor is an entry-level chip that is suitable for basic tasks, putting the Surface Go 4 out of the running for anyone who needs to handle intensive workloads.

Elsewhere, it will come with a 10.5-inch touchscreen with a 1920×1280 resolution with a maximum brightness of 350 nits. This is in line with the screen specs for the Surface Go 3, so you shouldn’t expect any massive changes in that department when upgrading.

The device has a weight of just 0.52kg and comes with both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Not much has changed in terms of the design, with Microsoft touting the same Platinum colourway as in previous years. It is one of the few Windows 11 devices that qualifies for Microsoft 365 for frontline, with Microsoft specifically pushing the device for both healthcare and retail workers.

It is also a secured-one PC, meaning that it comes with built-in hardware and firmware-level remote management with a Microsoft open-source DCFI that should keep your data and information safe.

The Surface Go 4 has been designed for the Surface Pen, Classroom Pen 2 and Microsoft Business Pen, although it does not look like any of these accessories will be bundled with the laptop when it does go on sale.

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

