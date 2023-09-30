Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max falls to $25 in early Prime Day streaming sale – Engadget

If you’re looking for a high-quality 4K streaming stick, look no further. Amazon’s best model, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, is on sale for Prime Day at an all-time low of $25, a full 55 percent off the regular price. And if even that is slightly too expensive, Amazon has also discounted the regular Fire TV Stick 4K by 54 percent to $23 (also an all-time low). Finally, if you want the most streaming power possible, the Fire TV Cube is on sale for $110 ($30) off — once again the cheapest price we’ve ever seen.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $25 (55 percent off) an all-time low.

The best deal by a long shot is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, though, with a steep $30 discount that makes it just $2 more than the Fire TV Stick 4K. It’s Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick, thanks to a faster processor that delivers 40 percent more power than the one in the Fire TV Stick 4K. That translates to faster app start times and more fluid menu navigation, for a better overall experience. The Fire TV Sitck 4K Max also comes with WiFi 6 connectivity, as well as support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio, along with Alexa commands via the Alexa Voice Remote.

While not quite as zippy, the Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale for $23, or 54 percent off. It’s a great option if you want a low-profile streaming device that can handle 4K content. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR, and comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you search for and launch content with voice commands. Frankly though, for the extra $2, I’d grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

The Fire TV Cube (which is rarely discounted much) is on sale at an all-time low price of $110 (21 percent off). It’s Amazon’s most powerful streaming device with a hexa-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It supports 4K, HDR content with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and it has picture-in-picture live view as well. You’re also getting hands-free Alexa controls, too, which means the Cube’s built-in speaker will hear and recognize your commands to turn off your lights or check the weather, even with your TV off.

Finally, if you want to upgrade your remote on any Fire TV device, the Alexa Remote Pro is on sale for $28, or 20 percent off the regular price. It features a backlight and programmable buttons, but the most useful feature is the Remote Finder, which lets you ask Alexa to trigger a noise if decides to play hide and seek. And if you want to save a few more bucks on top of these all-time low prices, don’t forget that Amazon is offering a $5 credit with the purchase of a $50 eGift Card.

Letterboxd cofounder Matthew Buchanan announced that Tiny, a venture capital firm, has bought a 60 percent stake in the platform. The founder insists "very little else will change."

Cocoon is a game I can (and will) recommend to anyone that plays video games, and plenty who don’t. Perhaps my only complaint is that I want more.

Americans' cell phones will sound an emergency alert signal (and message) on Wednesday, October 4, at about 12:20PM ET. The warning is a test only to train the public and ensure the system works.

The National Security Agency (NSA) is starting an artificial intelligence security center to safeguard our defense and intelligence systems. This should discourage bad actors from stealing or sabotaging currently-used AI models.

The Creator is yet another sci-fi epic about a war between humans and AI.

Nearly three years after the Arecibo Observatory's main telescope collapsed, the NSF has awarded $5.5 million in funding to four institutions who will transform it into a STEM education center.

The US Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear two cases that could transform how social media companies police their content.

Amazon's next Prime-focused sale happens October 10 and 11, but some deals are going up early and we picked out the best ones.

Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

Retro gaming is more than just classic titles from the past, it's also about collecting and finding rare items. Something Analogue is acutely aware of.

This week, Cherlynn chats about her experience reviewing the iPhone 15 Pro and Apple Watch Series 9. Also, Devindra and Cherlynn dive into Microsoft’s big Surface event in NYC, which actually ended up being more of an AI shindig.

Here’s a list of the best smart light bulbs you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

Netflix is shipping its final DVD rentals, marking the end of an era that helped make the company the streaming behemoth it is today.

The biggest news stories this morning: macOS Sonoma made me hate widgets less, Scientists confirm some black holes spin, These origami-inspired flying robots change shape in mid-air

Google is sending Jamboard on its way to the company's ever-growing graveyard full of products and services that didn't quite work out

SpaceX has won a $70 million contract with the US Space Force to provide satellite communications for the US Space Force via its Starshield program.

Tesla has been tolerating racial harassment at its factory in Fremont, California since at least 2015 until today, according to the lawsuit filed by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

As expected, Apple is making a last-ditch effort to get the Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that would force it to open up its App Store to third-party payments.

New York Acting Supreme Court Justice Nicholas Moyne rejected a bid by Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub to block a bill requiring a minimum wage for app-based delivery workers.

Bethesda apparently shadow-dropped a new mobile game set in the Skyrim universe. The Elder Scrolls: Castles is a building management sim along the lines of Fallout Shelter.

